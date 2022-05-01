 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mikael Uhre’s first Union goal is the first at GEODIS Park

Uhre scored the first goal at GEODIS Park in Nashville in the 66th minute

By Matthew Ralph
Morgan Tencza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mikael Uhre notched himself into the Nashville SC and MLS record books on Sunday when he became the first goal-scorer in the history of GEODIS Park.

Uhre, who was facing his former Brondby IF teammate Hany Mukhtar in Nashville SC’s first game at the new 30,000-seat soccer specific stadium, silenced the home crowd when he collected a long floated pass from Daniel Gazdag, shook off a defender and buried his shot into the Nashville net.

Traveling Philadelphia Union supporters celebrated Uhre’s first Union goal by singing the chant made popular by the supporters at his former club in Denmark.

