Mikael Uhre’s first Union goal is the first at GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mikael Uhre notched himself into the Nashville SC and MLS record books on Sunday when he became the first goal-scorer in the history of GEODIS Park.
Uhre, who was facing his former Brondby IF teammate Hany Mukhtar in Nashville SC’s first game at the new 30,000-seat soccer specific stadium, silenced the home crowd when he collected a long floated pass from Daniel Gazdag, shook off a defender and buried his shot into the Nashville net.
The Union counter. Masterclass.
pic.twitter.com/2l33CDFotc
Traveling Philadelphia Union supporters celebrated Uhre’s first Union goal by singing the chant made popular by the supporters at his former club in Denmark.
"Uhre, Mikael Uhre!!!"
