Game Thread: Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC, First Half

Game Updates

45+1’ - We will see at least 4 minutes of stoppage time here.

45’ - Nashville corner is played towards the closest post and after a few shots the ball is cleared out.

40’ - Wagner sends a free kick into the penalty area, Uhre sends the ball directly at Willis who makes the easy save.

36’ - Another long throw-in from Wagner here, after the ball is cleared out Martinez is clocked by Alex Muyl who earns a yellow. Training staff is now on the pitch checking Martinez out.

33’ - Wagner with a long throw-in from the near side and it bounces around inside the box. Harriel picks the ball up just outside the box on the right side and finds himself on the wrong side of a strong challenge from Nashville’s Lovitz. Lovitz earns a yellow card for the challenge. The first card from the ref today.

31’ - Corner for Nashville and it ends up as a goal kick after some miscommunication between Nashville.

30’ - Stop me if you heard this before, Blake stopped the ball. Because its the fourth time in this first half that he has done some acrobatic moves to keep the ball out of the net.

22’ - Corner for Nashville here, Its played into the box and an incredible save by Andre Blake keeps the game leveled. By incredible I mean Blake’s reaction time to get low and block the shot off his leg was nothing short of awesome.

18’ - Corner here for the Union and it was played well far of any player. Which leads to a counter for Nashville, Harriel commits a foul but Penso plays advantage. The ball finally finds itself out of player in the Philly side of the field.

14’ - First corner kick of the game here and it goes to Nashville. From the far flag it is sent into the penalty area and cleared out by Philly. The second chance ball comes in on the ground and that one was also cleared out by the U.

7’ - Nashville again with a shot from outside the 18 and it goes off the hands of Blake and bounces off the crossbar. Game still leveled at zero.

5’ - Thrown-in from the far side is thrown into the center of the box. The U get a head on it to clear it outside of the penalty area. However, Dax McCarty’s shot hits off the goal post.

3’ - Great attack from the Union here that had a great setup from outside the box. Mikael Uhre’s shot that was heading into the bottom right side of the net is blocked.

1’ - We have soccer for the first time in GEODIS Park. The Union are attacking from right to left and are wearing their new dark blue kits.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia Union

Nashville SC

Officials

In what is a first for the league, husband and wife Chris and Tori Penso are officiating a game together.

Referee: Chris Penso

Ast. Referee 1: Jeremy Hanson

Ast. Referee 2: Mike Rottersman

Fourth official: Tori Penso

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr

Ast. VAR: Eric Weisbrod

How to Watch

TV: ESPN