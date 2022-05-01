How to watch: Union vs Nashville

For the first time this season the Philadelphia Union will be playing on National TV. The U will line up against Nashville SC. Kickoff for the game is set for 4:08 on ESPN.

This is only the fourth time these two teams will meet. The boys in blue currently hold a 1-1-0 regular season record against the team from music city. In their last meeting, the Union would kick them out of the playoffs as the match was decided by penalty kicks.

The U look to play spoiler as this is the first time Nashville will be playing in its new home, Geodis Park. The 30,000 seat stadium will be the larges soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada. The stadium cost $345 million dollars to build and is located on part of the Nashville fairgrounds.

How to Watch

Where: GEODIS Park; Nashville, TV

When: 4:08 p.m.; Sunday, May 1, 2022

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM, 102.5 FM, 104.5 HD2

Audio Streaming: iHeart Radio App