Union II scores twice off set piecees in second half to beat NYCFC II

Chris Donovan scored his third goal of the season and Brandan Craig scored off a free kick in the second half to lead Philadelphia Union II to a 2-1 win over NYCFC II at Subaru Park on Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, Union II opened the scoring when Donovan found the back of the net off a corner kick in the 50th minute. Craig, one of six first team players in the starting XI, doubled the advantage in the 75th minute when he was able to beat NYC goalkeeper Alex Rando with a free kick that found the bottom right corner of the net. NYC pulled a goal back in stoppage time but it wasn’t enough to force a penalty shootout.

The win was the first for Union II since their 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati to open the season. They split penalty shootouts after two draws and lost to Columbus Crew in their three previous matches. Through five games, they have nine points and are in fourth place in the East.

Up next, they’ll return to Fort Lauderdale to take on Inter Miami for a second time this season at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Chris Donovan Three goals in two matches for the forward ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5rsf9vQOAg — Philadelphia Union II (@PhilaUnionII) April 30, 2022

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI – Chris Donovan (unassisted) 50’

PHI – Brandan Craig (free-kick) 75’

NYC – Stephen Turnbull (Kenan Hot) 90+2’

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI – Jackson Gilman (caution) 55’

PHI – Nelson Pierre (caution) 63’

PHI – Cole Turner (caution) 86’

NYC – Massimo Murania Yankowitz (caution) 86’

Lineups

Philadelphia Union II: Matt Freese; Jackson Gilman, Brandan Craig, Nathan Nkanji (Bajung Darboe 90’), Francis Westfield; Jack McGlynn (Juan Perdomo 60’), Cole Tuner, Quinn Sullivan (Boubacar Diallo 61’); Paxten Aaronson (Ian Abbey 60’); Nelson Pierre (Stefan Stojanovic 76’), Chris Donovan

Substitutes not used: Jose Riasco, Brooks Thompson, Maike Villero, Carlos Paternina.

New York City FC II: Alex Rando; Stephen Turnbull, Samuel Owusu, Nico Benalcazar, Steven Bednarsky; Jack Beer, Piero Elias (Kenan Hot 89’), John Denis (Francesco Di Ponzio 69’); Kevin O’Toole, El Mahdi Youssoufi (Massimo Murania Yankowitz 69’), Jonathan Jimenez

Substitutes not used: Kamran Acito, Klevis Haxhari, Diego Rossi, Vuk Latinovich, Andrew Maia, Pol Rodriguez, Brian Flores, Giuliano Santucci, Dren Dobruna, Chris Gloster, Luis Barraza, Justin Haak, Julian Gomez.