Brotherly Game Daily Links: Despite frustration, Uhre positive goals coming soon

Philadelphia Union News

Preview | First-place Union aim to spoil Nashville SC’s GEODIS Park debut on ESPN

The key matchup on the day will not be player-specific. No matter which player on which team receives the ball after a turnover and has a chance to look upfield, the quality of that first ball out will determine the danger of each side.

Of course Mikael Uhre is frustrated that he hasn’t scored for the Union yet

The Union’s top striker says he knows he still hasn’t hit his top form here, in part because his preseason with the team was upended.

MLS News

Inter Miami gets green light on new stadium

After years of political in-fighting and delays, the commission voted to give the Inter Miami group the go-ahead to build the project on the site of the Melreese Golf Course adjacent to Miami International Airport. It will include a 25,000-seat stadium, 750 hotel rooms, office and retail space, and a 58-acre park that would include public soccer fields.

Walker Zimmerman, Hany Mukhtar sign contract extensions with Nashville SC; both designated players

Walker Zimmerman has signed a designated player contract with Nashville SC through 2025, joining Hany Mukhtar and Aké Loba, as the soccer club’s highest-paid players.