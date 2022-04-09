Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1 vs Columbus Crew 0, Final

Game Updates

90+4’ - Corner here from Columbus, its sent into he box and cleared and the second chance ball goes over the net. That is also the final shot of the match. Union win 5 straight and it is their fourth straight clean sheet.

90+1’ - The fourth official shows a sign that we will have at least 4 minutes of stoppage time. Also the Union make a switch bringing Aaronson on for Gazdag.

84’ - Switch here for Columbus as they bring on Matan for Zelarayán. Also Morris replaces Yeboah.

82’- Union on the attack and are on a 2v1 on the defender as Burke holds up for Gazdag to commit to the run. Burke then dishes the ball to Gazdag who sends the ball wide of the net. He had a wide open look at the net and could not finish in front of the net for the second time this evening.

78’ - Within minutes of coming on, Sullivan earns a yellow card.

76’ - Uhre’s night is finished as Sullivan comes on to replace him.

72’ - Zardes comes on and replaces Berry

71’ - We were inches from this being a tied game as Columbus’ Santos shot just goes across the front of the net.

66’ - Hard challenge by Crew’s Moreina and he earns the game’s first yellow card from the ref.

63’ - Counter attack here for the crew off a Union corner and they have a good look on goal but the shot goes over the bar.

62’ - Union make their first sub bringing Burke for Carranza.

56’ - Uhre gets behind the defense and Bedoya floats the ball to his feet. He gets set and shoots the ball but Room is able to stop it.

55’ - Union on the counter and again with numbers in the box, they struggled on the finish when they were straight in front of the net.

52’ - Plenty of opportunities in the past 4 sequences by the Union. However they struggle to get good finishes when they were in front of the net.

48’ - Columbus is coming out strong in the second half here, With some early shots and a corner. The corner from the near flag was played short and handled by Blake.

46’ - And we are back to the action. For those tracking if Blake is still in, the man is indeed in and got tested within seconds and easily handled the shot.

45+4’ - After another kick by Blake into the middle of the field. The Ref signals for halftime.

45+2’ - Blake grabs a ball that went out and continues to grimace as he places the ball. The same can be said as he went to kick the ball. Seems the shoulder is still giving him some issue.

45+1 - We will have at least two minutes of stoppage time. Plus some more as the team was evaluating Blake. Who is up now and staying in.

44’ - Free Kick for Columbus, and it is shot towards Blake who stretches to push it above the bar. As he comes down the momentum drives him and his shoulder into the post. Play is stopped as the training staff comes on to look at him.

39’ - Save by Blake as he easily blocks a shot from the Crew’s Yeboah.

27’ - Some pressure around the Union’s box by Columbus with attacks from both right and left with a drive through the middle. The defense was able to stand tall and eventually clear it out.

24’ - A shoulder block from Martinez and Columbus earns a free kick here. The cross into the box is right into the hands of Andre Blake.

23’ - Gazdag close to making history by scoring in 5 straight games but couldn’t convert it as Room gets a stop here. I say should have converted as he was right in front of the net.

14’ - First corner of the night from the Union and it is coming from the far flag. Harriel runs towards the out swinging ball near the post and his header goes just wide.

12’ - Union continue to get space and attack up the right side of the pitch. However once the ball gets into Columbus’ penalty area thee defense closes down the attack. But the U have gotten some good balls through the past 10 minutes.

2’ - Free kick off the early foul and it is cleared out. The Union then attack from the right side and Martinez sends a long cross onto the net and Crew’s goalie Room tries to catch the ball. However it slips out and bounces off the field and into goal. Union up 1-0.

1’ - We have a game in Chester. The U is wearing their new dark blues and are attacking towards the River end. Game got underway at 6:08 PM.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia Union

Columbus Crew

Injuries/Absences

The following is a list of names from the league’s player availability report.

Philadelphia Union

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Santos (hamstring strain)

Columbus Crew

OUT : Kevin Molino (right knee)

: Kevin Molino (right knee) OUT: Isaiah Parente (illness)

How to Watch

Where: Subaru Park; Chester, PA

When: 6:08 p.m.; Saturday, April 9th, 2022

TV: PHL17

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (Philly Market), MLS Live on ESPN+

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM, 102.5 FM, 104.5 HD2

Audio Streaming: iHeart Radio App, Fox Sports The Gambler

Officials

REF: Armando Villarreal

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Lyes Arfa4

TH: Alyssa Nichols

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Peter Balciunas