How to Watch: Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew

Happening Saturday night in Chester the Philadelphia Union will look to make history as they take on the Columbus Crew. The boys in blue come in to the match winning four straight games, which ties them for the club’s longest winning streak. Right now the team is off to its strongest start ever with 13 points through five games. As of Saturday morning they even sit alone at the top of the Major League Standings Eastern Conference.

When the Union line up against Columbus Crew, they remain unbeaten at home in the past six matches. This breakdowns to 5 wins and 1 draw, in fact in the last 5 meetings the U’s defense have kept is a clean sheet. Road games are also not the strongest thing for Columbus, since 2020 the crew have just won 3 of their 39 away matches. As far as this season the team has drawn in both of their away games.

How to Watch

Where: Subaru Park; Chester, PA

When: 6:08 p.m.; Saturday, April 9th, 2022

TV: PHL17Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (Philly Market), MLS Live on ESPN+

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM, 102.5 FM, 104.5 HD2

Audio Streaming: iHeart Radio App, Fox Sports The Gambler