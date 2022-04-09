Brotherly Game Daily Links: Sullivan seizes opportunity in first Union start

Philadelphia Union News

Preview | Union look to continue hot start hosting Columbus Crew

Caleb Porter’s team started the year strong with seven goals in its first two games. Since that high point, they are 1-2-1, and suffered their first shutout of the year last weekend against Nashville SC.

Dániel Gazdag is on a hot streak with the Union

The Hungarian has scored a goal in each of the Union’s last four games, and is one of the team’s best players in shots and chances created per game.

Patience pays off in first start for Union’s Quinn Sullivan

Sullivan acquitted himself well against Charlotte. He helped the Union smother the expansion side, and though he didn’t factor in either goal, he put in a solid 81-minute shift in just his fifth career MLS start. He has two goals and an assist in 25 appearances spanning 635 minutes.

MLS News

Josef Martinez out approximately 6-8 weeks after knee procedure

Martinez had originally travelled to UPMC Medical Center in Pittsburgh earlier in the week to get his knee evaluated after experiencing what the club called “recent discomfort”. After further evaluation, it was determined that he needed arthroscopic surgery to clean it out.

Timing is everything for MLS in pursuit of a new TV deal

Major League Soccer finds itself in perhaps its most challenging situation since the league retracted two teams in 2002. How MLS addresses the growing concern over its next media rights deal will go a long way to determining its future success.

US Soccer News

US Open Cup draw: 17 MLS teams learn third-round opponent

This marks the first time most MLS teams have begun play in the third round in an attempt to create more David vs. Goliath-type encounters.