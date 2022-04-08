Vereinigung Erzgebirge goes top of the table, Danubia continues strong form and more from last weekend’s action in USLPA

Submitted by the league

Major Men Division

Ukrainian Nationals 1 United German Hungarians 2: Under the lights in Horsham the German Hungarians, wearing their away whites, took on the Ukrainian Nationals in their historic red and black jerseys. In the sixth minute, Dan Grindrod slipped into the box and finished a low cross from Sixtus Akinlosotu for the early lead. The German Hungarians hoped to double that advantage in the 20th minute. Their corner attempt was cleared right to Grindrod who let off a hard shot at the Ukrainian’s goal. But they’re goalkeeper Marco Urosevic did well to make the save. The Ukrainians tied it up only a few minutes later when Jacob Geir picked out the upper corner of the net. Bleiler again made two big saves in the 44th minute to keep the score level at halftime. In the 67th, Dan Grindrod was fouled in the penalty box and Pat Raykovitz stepped up to bury the game winner.

Inter Vidas 0 Vereinigung Erzgebirge 1: A tense and cagey affair in rainy conditions for the first half saw Erzgebirge take all three points courtesy of a strike midway through the first half. Angelo Dambalas assisted Jaraad Hines, who scored for consecutive weeks. Vidas tried to create a few chances but the leaders continued to hold the advantage and possession throughout the match. VE now sits alone at the top of the table, three points ahead of both West Chester and Lighthouse and with fewer games played.

Lancaster City FC 3 Phoenix Majors 3: After opening the spring at home, Phoenix were the travelers this week to the turf of Lancaster Catholic High School and opened the contest with two early goals from Niklas Traeger. Not to be outdone, Brenden Keller pulled Lancaster City level before the half, 2-2. Joe Duddy put Phoenix up 3-2 again early in the second half on a counter-attack. As Phoenix tried to hold on, a free kick was awarded to LCFC in the final minutes. Brenden Keller took the free kick which was finished by Zach Oster to tie the game, 3-3 Final.

Major Women Division

Lower South 3 United German Hungarians 0: In the Game of the Week, Lower south came out on top 3-0. Lower South controlled the first half and scored two goals. The first, in the 8th minute, came when Jess Kelly slotted in a low, far post shot after being played a through ball from Amanda Fulcher. The second came soon after by Emily Weida after she controlled a throw in from Jen Huetger. The second half began with the German Hungarians finding new energy and taking control of the match. Although UGH tried to find their way onto the scoresheat, Lower south found the net for a third time when Alley Eutermoser fired home a beauty after beating her defender. The German Hungarians continued to press but behind the stellar goalkeeping of Donna Killpatrick they were unable to find the net.

Lancaster City FC 2 Huntingdon Valley Pride 0: League leaders Huntingdon Valley Pride made the trip to Lancaster for the first half of a Lancaster City double-header. The first half saw a lot of high-level play in the middle of the field as both teams tried to break the deadlock. Early in the second half Kariann Breed would so just that as she finished her chance after running onto a through-ball from the midfield. HVAA would try to find the equalizer, but on the 75th minute Christina Portelli put the game away for LCFC when she finished the initial chance off the crossbar. Huntingdon Valley Pride were handed their second consecutive loss of the season but remain in first place in the standings.

Danubia 9 Philadelphia Flames SC 0

Danubia kept up their impressive start to the spring with a thorough victory over the Philadelphia Flames.

Major II Men

Phoenix Reserves 1 Ukrainian Nationals Reserves 3

Phoenix got on the scoresheet early taking a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute in the rain when an early cross was slotted home. However, the Ukrainians National reserves responded controlling the flow of the game and scoring the next three goals of the match.

Full details for this weekends schedule can be found at unitedsoccerleague.us.

Major Men

4/8, 8:30 a.m., Lighthouse at Ukrainians Nationals

4/10, 2:30 p.m., Lighthouse at Vereinigung Erzgebirge

4/10, 2:30 p.m., Phoenix Majors at Colonial SC

Major II Men

4/10, Noon, Phoenix Reserves at West Mont

4/10 Noon, West Chester Reserves at Ukrainian National Reserves

Major Women

4/10, Noon, Danubia at Lancaster City

4/10, Noon, HVAA Pride at Philly Flames

4/10, Noon, Lighthouse at United German Hungarians