Casa Soccer League: Spring Week 4 Recap

Primera

Rose Tree Gunners FC 1 – Real Vidas 4

Real Vidas struck a blow against fellow Kelly Cup hopefuls Rose Tree Gunners on Saturday morning. The first half was all Vidas, as they managed to score three goals in the first half to take the game to Rose Tree. Salvati opened the scoring and Baker got the third, but the second was a real peach and a St Patrick’s Day treat from O’Conner. The second half was a more even affair, but Vidas once again scored the first goal on about sixty-six minutes when Salvati scored a delightful chip. Primavera got a consolation for Rose Tree ten minutes later but it wasn’t enough. After the game, Rose Tree captain Giovanopoulos lamented his side’s performance and admitted that it wasn’t good enough. Real Vidas captain Gibbs was in a buoyant mood, by contrast, and suggested that you win nothing with kids. He also shared that his favorite song is “Child’s Play” by Drake. Gibbs will be aware that pride comes before a fall, but, on this form, his side’s braggadocio may continue for a while yet.

Rose Tree Gunners FC: GOAL — Primavera

Real Vidas: GOALS – O’Conner, Suarez, Baker, Salvati

MAN OF THE MATCH – Baker: Real Vidas

Philadelphia Corinthians 2 – Philadelphia Heritage 3

A hotly anticipated tie between Philadelphia Corinthians and Philadelphia Heritage took place on Saturday morning. There was plenty of chirping on social media heading into this one, and Heritage will be delighted to walk away with the victory. According to captain Pereus, Heritage approached this game as a “must win” tie and their intensity from the off showed that. Ainsley scored 10 minutes in and Zubert put in another two minutes later on. A two goal lead is always dangerous though: the other team can score and then gain momentum. And that’s exactly what happened. Street scored two for the Corinthians in the middle of the game and made it a tie. Heritage wasn’t done, however, and just two minutes after Street’s tying goal they delivered a dangerous ball into the box that found the head of a Corinthians player and ended up in the back of the net for an unfortunate own goal. The rest of the game was really back and forth as both teams fought gain the advantage. Both sides had chances but neither could convert. Corinthians were stoic after the game and said they’d take this on the chin and try not to come out so flat next time. Heritage, by contrast, were thrilled, and will hope that their season is properly underway with a big three points to get them off the bottom of the table.

Philadelphia Corinthians: GOALS – Street (2)

Philadelphia Heritage: GOALS – Ainsley, Zubert, O.G.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Street: Philadelphia Corinthians

FC Tigre 4 – Icarus FC 2

The upset of the weekend came in the matchup between FC Tigre and Icarus FC. Tigre have been languishing near the bottom of the table after the first few games, with a single point from the opening day. Icarus are considered a Primera powerhouse and will have expected to win this game, but they didn’t see Tigre coming here. It was a really back and forth game between two strong sides. Patton and Mulinge gave Tigre the advantage in the first half and looked comfortable at two goals up. Icarus weren’t cowed by the deficit and pulled one back through field. Varotsis then scored to give Tigre more of a cushion before Mason took it away again to make the score 3-2. Heading into the final ten minutes, Icarus went looking for a tying goal but, as they pushed forward, Mulinge punished them to secure the game for Tigre.

FC Tigre: GOALS – Patton, Mulinge (2), Varotsis

Icarus FC: GOALS – Field, Mason

MAN OF THE MATCH – Patton: FC Tigre

Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC 4 – Stoney United 0

A one-sided affair on Saturday saw Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC record a dominant win against Stoney United. Smitty took the lead in the eighteenth minute through Hall during a nervy first half. Captain McBain suggested that they went into the break knowing that they needed to come out hard and fast to secure the win. That’s exactly what they did with goals from Sample, Misler and Hiens. A goal and two assists made Sample man of the match, and he was one of the biggest differences between these sides on the day. Stoney still looking for their own x-factor as they push to get out of the relegation zone. McBain was pleased after the game that his side had managed to take care of business and are looking to continue to push their case for the Kelly Cup spot.

Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen: GOALS – Hall, Sample, Misler, Hiens

MAN OF THE MATCH – Sample: Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC

FC Misconduct 2 – FC SouthHouse 3

The meeting of FC Misconduct and FC SouthHouse is one the most hotly anticipated ties of the regular season and this game did not disappoint. SouthHouse have been on a tear recently and captain Trueman suggested that they didn’t take kindly to being described as “old news” on social media. They certainly came out fast and furious here, with their star striker Reece scoring two within the first twenty-five minutes to give SouthHouse a comfortable lead. Baker added one in between to make it 3-0. No lead against Misconduct, though, is every comfortable, though, and the experienced side managed to get back into it in the second half. Legendary striker Fink pulled two back for Misconduct, but it wasn’t enough to get Misconduct back into this one, even though it may have had members of the SouthHouse bench sweating that they dropped their intensity before it was time to celebrate. A couple of close chances will leave Misconduct disappointed that they couldn’t get the tie. After the game, Trueman had special praise for Robinson for spearheading the midfield. He also described this victory as part of a dream weekend that also saw them beat Vidas. From the Misconduct side, captain Eichfeld lamented that they didn’t have their strongest side for such a matchup, and graciously admitted that you needed to be at your best to beat SouthHouse.

FC Misconduct: GOALS – Fink (2)

FC SouthHouse: GOALS – Reece (2), Baker

MAN OF THE MATCH – Reece: FC SouthHouse

Segunda

Oaklyn United FC 1 – Loose Cannons 0

A gritty matchup between Oaklyn United FC and Loose Cannons saw the Cannon’s good run come to an abrupt stop on Saturday. A single goal by Brown, scored on forty-two minutes, was the difference between the teams. Patterson sent in an excellent cross to the back post that Lim headed back across the area for Brown. Brown took it on his chest, span one hundred and eighty degrees, and smashed it into the back of the net. Aside from being good for a man of the match award, it was especially sweet for Brown, who scored on his debut, having signed during the off season. After the game, captain Lewis praised his goalkeeper for keeping the Cannons out all game long. For their part, the Cannons will be disappointed that they couldn’t turn their possession in the second half into clear cut chances.

Oaklyn United FC: GOAL – Brown

MAN OF THE MATCH – Brown: Oaklyn United FC

Vidas United 3 – SMK 1

A game with two penalty kicks saw Vidas United run out winners against SMK on Saturday. Gateniuk got Vidas underway early on with a good finish just six minutes into the match. SMK got back into the match by the end of the first half as Vidas tired and struggled to keep hold of the match. The second half was where the majority of the action took place. Casebon saved a penalty for Vidas, while Vidas put theirs away. Goals for Gateniuk and Koneya in the final 20 minutes were good enough to get Vidas the win. After the game, SMK captain Muench lamented the penalty miss, which he saw as a turning point. Vidas captain Bair praised a strong rear guard display and some intelligent defending that saw his side win when not at their best.

Vidas United: GOALS – Gateniuk (2), Koneya

SMK 1: GOAL – Crosby – CARD Williams (Y)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Gateniuk: Vidas United

Drexel Navy 3 – Sunbears FC 1

Drexel Navy got their season back on track on Saturday against a Sunbears FC side that found themselves overpowered in the second half. A drab first half saw the sides go in tied. All the action took place in the second half. Warnock and Millington got one back a piece for Drexel, before Warnock added his second a few minutes later. There was still thirty minutes left to play at this point and plenty of time for Sunbears to rally. Sadly, they could only manage a consolation when Sanchez put into a delightful ball for Day to flash a header across goal and into the net.

Drexel Navy: GOALS – Warnock (2), Millington

Sunbears FC: GOAL – Day

MAN OF THE MATCH – Warnock: Drexel Navy

Philadelphia Sierra Stars 0 – Washed Up United 3

A battle between two strong teams on Saturday saw Washed Up United take three points from Philadelphia Sierra Stars. It was a good start for both goalkeepers as both sides built strong attacks, only to see their efforts denied by the men between the posts. Washed up finally got the breakthrough 15 minutes in, when Grana ran down the right side and made his way into the penalty box, and was tripped by a Sierra Stars player to give Washed Up the penalty. Vilotti converted to give Washed up the lead and they did not look back. Ten minutes later, Vilotti turned provider for Burns, who converted his corner with a thumping header. Sierra Stars went to three at the back as they pushed for a winner, which eventually allowed Ozdemir to break through the defense and square for MacKinnon to score an easy finish. The score may not have reflected what was in fact a tight contest, but Washed Up will be delighted with such a strong showing against a promotion rival.

Washed Up United: GOALS – Valotti, Burns, McKinnon

MAN OF THE MATCH – Valotti: Washed Up United



Renob CF 0 – Hunting Park United 2

Hunting Park walked away from their match with Renob on Saturday with three points. Drame scored a goal either side of half time to get his side the victory. A brace was good enough for man of the match award for the Hunting Park man. The victory carried Hunting Park into the playoff positions and leaves Renob in the bottom half.

Hunting Park United: GOALS – Drame (2)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Drame: Hunting Park United

Tercera East

SJ Gentlemen 1 Rowan FC 3

This was a heavily contested game between two very good teams, SJ Gentleman jumped to the lead in the 17th minute with a goal from #18 Rom before conceding an equalizer in the 34th to Rowan’s #15 Fazzolari in the 34th. The game continued to be very evenly match in the beginning of the second half but eventually Rowan took advantage of their superior numbers and the fresher squad found 2 very late goals to kill SJ Gentlemen’s hopes to get points out of the game.

SJ Gentlemen: GOALS - #18 Rom (17’) CARDS - N/A

Rowan FC: GOALS - #15 Fazzolari (34’); #10 Tyler (89’); #9 Goodson (90’) CARDS – N/A

FC Burlington 1 Alamo FC 4

This game had a lot of action in both areas and was more closely contested than the score line suggests. Alamo jumped into the lead vey early with a goal in the first ten minutes. FC Burlington responded creating a lot of chances which they were unable to finish as they hit the post a few times before finding an equalizer late in the first half. Going into the second half, Alamo would once again come out of the gates stronger and got another early goal. To make matters worse for FC Burlington, they would have a player sent off shortly after falling behind in the scoreboard which made it an uphill battle to come back. Alamo took full advantage of the situation and scored two goals with the man advantage to put the game to bed and secure the three points.

FC Burlington: GOALS – OG (42’) CARDS - #9 Lynch and #16 Gaetano (yellows) #10 Loor (Red)

Alamo FC: GOALS - #16 Mauer (8’), #4 PJ Meyer (57’,85’)), #15 Ryan (75’) CARDS – N/A

Berber United 0 Fishtown FC 2

It was a solid early morning victory for Fishtown FC after they defeated Berber United at Ramp soccer field. Fishtown controlled most of the run of play throughout the game showing some nice ball movement and chemistry. The team had some trouble playing the right ball in the final third but eventually found a way to break the deadlock in the 74th minute through #11 Gulama. Fishtown later added a second goal, this time through Carnevale, that would seal the deal as the team look to build on the momentum of 3 straight wins when they face Liberty City. As for Berber they have now lost 3 games in a row, something they will look to change when they face Alamo FC.

Berber United: GOALS – N/A CARDS - Amar (Yellow)

Fishtown FC: GOALS - #11 Gulama (74’), Carnevale (82’) (Yellow)

Brothers of the Gourd 1 Bluestars Legends 6

It was a dominant performance from the Bluestars Legends after consecutive losses as they scored 6 past the Brothers of the Gourd. The team was able to get their first win in the season with a lot to be proud of. They managed to get 6 goals from 5 different players while conceding only one goal, something they had not been able to pull off so far this season. Bluestars got the party started in the 8th minute when #8 King scored followed by #20 Ebai in the 15th before #18 King got his brace on the 35th and #15 Moran added a 4th goal before half. Onto the second half Brothers of the Gourd got a goal but it would not be enough as Bluestars added two to their tally in the closing stages to make the finals core of 6-1.

Brothers of the Gourd: GOALS - #00 Ferreira (62’) CARDS – N/A

Bluestar Legends: GOALS - #18 King (8’, 35’); #20 Ebai (15’); #15 Moran (40’); #3 German (76’);

Roy Kent FC 0 Liberty City 2

After securing their first win of the season last week, Roy Kent FC wanted to build some momentum against a Liberty City team that was ready for the challenge after tlosing a closely contested game the week before. Liberty City looked like the better of the teams for most of the match as they were able to keep most of the possession but were unable to reflect that on the scoreboard during the first half. Come the second half and Liberty were eventually able to get a goal from Luke Rogers in the 65th minute and later on and insurance goal from #16 Slobert in the 85th to secure the 3 points.

Roy Kent FC: GOALS – N/A CARDS – GK Lewis (yellow)

Liberty City FC: GOALS – Rogers (65’), #16 Sloberd (88’)

Tercera West

Yardy FC 3 Spicy Boi FC 3

High scoring affair at Bonner Prendergast High School between undefeated Yardy FC and the newcomers Spicy Boi FC. The Bois started the game determined to get their first points of the season and take down the undefeated rival as evidenced by their early first half goal from #9 sheriff to jump ahead. Unfortunately for them Yardy came back with an equalizer courtesy of #14 Dandre not long after to send the game tied to halftime. The rest of the goals came in a very exciting second half in which Yardy would eventually take the lead not once but twice, but Spicy Bois showed some resilience to come back both times thanks to two goals from #00 Boulineau including a last minute one to rescue a points for the Bois. While either team will be disappointed not to get a win despite scoring three goals, Yardy remains undefeated while Spicy gets its first points of the season.

Yardy FC: GOALS - #14 Dandre (14’); #12 Melhado (48’), #11 Hamilton (80’)

Spicy Boi FC: GOALS - #9 Sheriff (7’), #00 Boulineau (63’,90’)

Dead Ball SC 0 FC Sköge 1

Early morning game saw a tough battle between two old foes in the Cuarta Division when Dead Ball met with FC Sköge. The early start seemed to get both teams off base as the game started with little action in the first half. Second half saw more action with both teams trying to break the deadlock but it was not until very late in the game when #22 for Sköge was finally able to find the net in the 87th minute, a goal that would eventually get his team the three points. Dead Ball finds himself now with two straight losses, a trend they will try to reverse against Barenjager next week.

Dead Ball SC: GOALS - N/A CARDS - #5 Schoenblum (yellow)

FC Sköge: #22 (87’)

Statesmen FC 2 P.S.S U23 2

Eventful game to the delight of the fans at Bonner Prendergast High School when Statesmen FC met P.S.S U23 who were looking for their first win of the season. Statesmen jumped ahead in the scoring in the 12th minute thanks to #18 Nemo with the only goal of the first half. Going into the second half P.S.S tied the game early and then eventually took the lead in the 80th minute and just when it looked like a great comeback story for their first win, Statesmen scored an equalizer with few minutes left on the clock to have both teams split points as the game ended up in a draw. Statesmen remains near the top of the standings with a good matchup against DMA Young Boys waiting for them next week. As for P.S.S U23 they get their second tie in a row, hoping the trend of results goes upward to get a win next game vs FC Sköge.

Statesmen FC: GOALS - #18 Nemo (12’); #55 Andrew (83’) CARDS - #6 Jimmy (yellow)

P.S.S U23: GOALS - #99 Hasan (48’); #8 Abu C. (80’) CARDS - #99 Hasan, #1 Jason, #8 Abu C (yellows)

FC Neman 0 DMA Young Boys 1

After late minute heroics gave them a point on each of their last 2 matches, DMA Young Boys were looking to get their first official win of the campaign when they faced the experienced FC Neman, also looking for their first win of the season. The game was very contested as has been the case for this two teams so far. The first half ended scoreless despite both teams getting some decent looks at goal. DMA Young Boys seem to be a second half team but this time they scored early thanks to a great finish from #20 Xavier. Young Boys kept pressing for the remaining of the half and had some chances to extend their lead but at the end, Xaviers goal would be the only difference between the two teams. DMA’s first clean sheet gets them their first official win of the season and they will now prepare to face Statesmen FC. As for FC Neman, the team will have to look for their first victory next time against Spicy Boi FC.

FC Neman: GOALS – N/A CARDS – #23 Usov, #9 Yazepchyk (Yellow)

DMA Young Boys: GOALS - #20 Xavier (51’) CARDS - #5 Albergo, #7 Meder (Yellow)

Philly Black Star 3 Barenjager SC 1

Philly Black Stars continued their great start of the season, this time with a 3-1 win over Barenjager SC. It was an impressive win for the Black Stars as they handed Barenjager their first loss of the season. Goals were hard to come by at first but during the second half #10 Baidoo of Philly Black Stars got his scoring boots on to get an opener early in the second half. Barenjager got a goal from O’Brien to tie the game up but #10 Baidoo was not done and managed to score two more goals to finish the day with a hat-trick and the 3 points for his team with his man of the match performance. Barenjager will look to get points back next week when they face Dead Ball SC.

Philly Black Star: GOALS - #10 Baidoo (57’,71’,79’) CARDS - #19 Sarpong (yellow)

Barenjager SC: GOALS – O'Brien (59') CARDS - #23 Thomas, #26 Marley (yellow)



FC Sköge 1 Philly Black Stars 3 ** (rescheduled from week 1)

On a week 1 postponed matchup we had Philly Black Stars facing FC Sköge with both coming off of wins the day prior. Unfortunately only one of them would be able to walk away with two wins on the weekend and it would be after not only battling each other but also some weather as the game was played under some rain and even some hail. Eventually it was Philly Black Stars who came up on top with a 3-1 win that sees them jump to the top of the standings. It was a tough break for Sköge who played a good game and will now focus on the games ahead.

FC Sköge: GOALS – Freeman (34’)

Philly Black Stars: GOALS - #2 Abbasi (16’); #13 Measue (65’); #11 Retend (85’)

Cuarto

FC Delta 1 – Vidas FC 4

Vidas FC got their first win of the season at Germantown Supersite while simultaneously given Delta their first loss so far. #22 Struck opened the scoring early in the first half from inside the 18-yard box followed by an absolute worldie of a goal from #7 Budagyan just a few minutes later. Later in the first hakf #38 kern joined the socring party to increase Vida’s lead before the half. Delta tried to make a comeback scoring early in the second half but just as quick was Vidas FC’s response scoring one more to destroy any hope from Delta FC. Vidas will celebrate their first victory and then prepare to face Club Sandwich. As for Delta they won’t let a bad result take them down and try to win again against the Mighty Ducks next week.

FC Delta: GOALS - #11 Doughty (52’) CARDS – N/A

Vidas FC: GOALS - #22 Struk (6’); #7 Budagyan (9’); #38 Kern (38’); #10 Barns (56’) CARDS – N/A

Rebels FC 1 – Fishtown SC 2

Winless in their last 2 matches Fishtown SC had to face Rebels FC who were fresh off a win in their last match. The gam came down to one team being more clinical when finishing as Fishtown got a couple goals, one at the beginning of each half to have Rebels fight from behind for most of the game. Despite such Rebels were able to control most of the possession and generate a lot of chances but were unable to beat Fishtown’s defense and their goalie Clark, who had a really good game, until very late in the game when they would not have enough time for the equalizer. A tough loss for the Rebels side who will look to improve on their finishing to get a result next week when they play against LCFC Revolution. Meanwhile Fishtown will celebrate a gritty performance to get back to winning ways and build on it to face Aston Phila

Rebels: GOALS – #1 Thomas (80’) CARDS – N/A

Fishtown SC: GOALS - #9 Yankey (10’); #77 Ely (48’) CARDS – N/A

LCFC Revolution 0 – Kensington SC Blue Bells 0

Newcomers LCFC Revolution were still winless in their debut season and now facing Kensington SC Blue Bells who were just fresh off a win last week. The game was closely contested with the revs maybe having a little more of the ball but being less than threatening with it. Kensington were also unable to put much danger down the Rev’s goal as both teams seemed to be in a stalemate and unable to break each other down. Unfortunately for fans, the game ended on a scoreless tie that saw each team get a point. Kensington will try to make it three undefeated games in arrow next week against the now first place Philly Falcons. Menawhile, Liberty City Revolution will celebrate their first official point and try to get their first ever win next week against Rebels FC.

LCFC Revolution: GOALS – N/A CARDS – N/A

Kensington SC: GOALS – N/A CARDS – N/A

Mighty Ducks 2 – Leaders FC 1

This was an afternoon meeting between two teams that came into this game still undefeated. Laders FC opened up the scoring with a goal from their #10 Seya halfway through the half, and just when they thought they were taking that lead into halftime, the Mighty Ducks got an equalizer courtesy of #37 Peters. The second half was heavily battled and contested within the rules of the game. Eventually, it would be the Ducks who found a lead with a goal from #3 Gallagher who scored midway through the second half to give his team a lead that would valiantly defended until the final whistle. Both of this teams seem primed to battle at the top of the table, as the Ducks will face FC Delta next week while Leaders will play against Drexel Gold.

Mighty Ducks: GOALS – #37 peters (40’); #3 Gallagher (70’) CARDS – N/A

Leaders: GOALS - #10 Seya (25’) CARDS – N/A

Aston Phila 0 – Club Sandwich 5

This was a convincing and much-needed win for Club Sandwich. The team scored their first three goals in similar fashion as they found some success playing ball over the top of the defense and into their strikers to create scoring chances. They finished three of those chances before halftime to go into halftime with a convincing lead. After some rocky and unfortunate passage of play early in the second half the team seemed to regain focus and managed to score two more goals toward the end of the second half to round up a five-goal win. Unfortunately for Club Sandwich, Ruzycki had to leave the field after a bad injury early in that second half. The writing team and the league as a whole hopes he has a speedy recovery to get back to the field as soon as he can.

Aston Phila: GOALS – N/A CARDS - N/A

Club Sandwich: GOALS - #9 Bown (13’,74’); #18 Fedele (32’); #23 Mayer (40’); #31 Begolly (85’)

Cards- #9 Bown (yellow)

Philly Falcons Rainbow Brigade 4 – Drexel Gold 1

After a shaky start where they conceded a goal in the first 15 minutes to Drexel Gold’s #199 Sharma, the Rainbow Brigade patched things up on the go and looked consistently better through the remaining of the game. The found an equalizer before halftime courtesy of #21 Mohamamad and then onto the second half #11 Gulama would give them the lead. Each of this players will later go on to score one more, both finishing with a brace on their personal accounts to give the Falcons a 4-1 win that would set them up for their matchup against the Mighty Ducks for the top of the league. Drexel Gold will now have to try and get their first win of the season against Leaders FC next week, to try an avoid finding themselves in the relegation battle early in the season.

Philly Falcons: GOALS - #21 Mohammad (27’,76’); #11 Gulama (67’,78’) CARDS – N/A

Drexel Gold: GOALS - #99 (Sharma 15’) CARDS – N/A

Quinto

TBC FC 3 - 1 Devon SC

An impressive first half from both TBC FC and Devon SC had many thinking the game could go either way for either team as both showed great skill on the ball and were only stopped by a bit of bad luck, with the game locked 1-1, it would be #14 Sanchez of TBC FC to snag the game winning goal just before the hour mark. With both teams sharing equal amount of possession, it was TBC FC that found the way to finish their chances as they put another one past the keeper just moments after taking the lead. Devon SC would throw numbers forward knowing they still had plenty of time left but would fall short and saw their best chances go just wide of the net as they fall to TBC FC who claim their second win of the season.

Goals: Devon SC #25 Growney 22’

TBC FC #9 Chesnut 3' #14 Sanchez 58' #8 Hurley 63’

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: TBC FC #14 Sanchez

Philly Skyliners 3 - 0 Washington Square SC

Philly Skyliners looked to get back to work after dropping points to TBC FC last Sunday via forfeit while their opponents, Washington Square SC, were coming off their first win of the season with a impressive 4-1 win over Devon SC. The first half saw both teams battle it out to a 0-0 score that showed the defensive awareness both teams were known for. The 2nd half would not bode well for the tire legs of WSSC, with all the tracking back and recovery runs forced by Skyliners striker #8 Le Mans, it was only a matter of time before Philly broke through. It would be the tireless effort of Le Mans that would start off the 3 goal spree with Philly score back to back goals just minutes apart and capping the game off with another goal as time expired for a great 3-0 win for the second place Skyliners.

Goals: Philly Skyliners: #8 Le Mens 58', #11 Nepal 65', #7 Kamphuis 87'

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Philly Skyliners #8 Le Mens

Oaklyn United Pride 1- 2 Honey Badgers FC

Both Honey Badgers FC and Oaklyn United Pride came into their match winless so far this

season, Oaklyn having already tied its loss total from the previous season that saw them only lose once were looking to get that pivotal first win while the Badgers had a 6 game winless streak last season that they would love to avoid replicating themselves. Badgers would score first off a great team goal by their captain #9 Johnsen whose clinical finishing would put his team ahead 1-0, Oaklyn were quick to respond to bring the game level but the Badgers would come roaring back to take the lead as the first half ended 2-1 in favor of the Badgers. Oaklyn would see their best chances disrupted by Badgers #69 C. Steiner who seemed to be in the right place at the right time all second half to help secure his teams first win of the season in an impressive match both offensively and defensively for the Badgers.

Goals: Honey Badgers: #9 Johnson-27’, #11 deFonteny-39’

Oaklyn United: #14 Hickman-34’

Yellow Cards: Honey Badgers #2 Marques-Reckless challenge after first warning-42’

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Honey Badgers #69 Chris Steiner

Grapes FC 1 - Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC 2

Team captain of Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC, Abel Flores, spoke passionately to his team prior to kick of against Grapes FC. Abel conveyed to his team that if they stay as focused as they were during last weeks 4-1 win that they will come out on top again. Its fitting that the first goal of the game would then come from the captain of MWC FC who slotted home the opener just past the half hour mark. Grapes FC while never fully outmatched, did struggle to maintain possession in the final third but were able to get a few decent looks in front of goal. MWC FC would find the net to go up 2-0 but would lose their shut out with a great goal from Josh Payne, who hoped to get a brace and tie the game late but was unable to find the back of the net as MWC FC held on for the 2-1 win.

Goals: MWC FC: Abel Flores 32’, Eyad Kabbani 59’

Grapes FC: Josh Payne 75’

Yellow Cards: NA

Red Cards: NA

Man of Match: MWC FC Abel Flores

Cityzens FC 0 - 2 Inter Phila

The early season struggles continued for Cityzens FC who managed to control the majority of the possession in the first half and dictate the pace of the game but failed to convert on any of the countless chances Inter gifted them. Missing that final pass and deft touch plagued Cityzens but when things did go their way they would find their shots parried away by Inter’s GK who had a great first half. The game would start to level out in the 2nd half with Inter captain #8 Boldyshev getting his team motivated and being the driving force in the midfield, an area that they surrendered to Cityzens for what felt the entirety of the first half. Cityzens would have another half full of chances come up short, Inter however would capitalize on their chances and net their second goal with a clean finish from inside the box by #9 Toma to put his team up 2-0 as Inter locked up the win against an extremely talented albeit unlucky Cityzens FC.

Goals: Inter Phila # 7 Grisha Bagramyan 26’, # 9 Marcel Toma 68’

Yellow Cards: Cityzens FC # 3 Nigel Johnson, tackle foul; stopping a promising attack 53rd min.

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Inter Phila #8 Boldyshev

Sexto

Philly Saint-Germain 2 - 1 Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins FC

Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins FC were winless heading into their match against Philly Saint-Germain who enjoyed their first win of the season last week and were looking to continue thei winning ways against DWC FC. Philly would jump out ahead early with a great goal from #4 Khozhiev who showed a great deal of skill on the ball when he peeled off his defender and made a great run into the box to slot home the opener. DWC FC would get more than their fair share of chances in front of goal but were stopped on more than one occasion by #77 Moreland of PSG who went above and beyond and put his body on the line several times for his team. DWC FC would equalize with just minutes remaining and with their first point of the season just seconds away, #17 Loaec buried his shot past the keeper thus winning the game and breaking the hearts of his opponents.

Goals: Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins FC — #9 Evans 84’

Philly Saint-Germain -#4 Khozhiev 13’, #17 Loaec 89’

Yellow Cards: #1 Bryan/Keeper unsporting late tackle

Red Cards:

Man of Match: Philly Saint-Germain #77 Moreland

Kensington Alumni 0 - 3 Telle Bouche FC

Division-leading Telle Bouche FC continued their run of great form in a dominating 3-0 win over Kensington Alumni. Kensington had a rough match in the midfield, losing a lot of possession in the middle of the pitch and failing to move the ball forward without the reliance of playing long balls, Kensington were unable to match up against the speed and movement of Telle Bouche FC who were anchored in the midfield and controlled possession in their opponent’s half for lengthy periods of time. Telle Bouche FC proved to be too much for the struggling Kensington Alumni who had difficulties marking #3 Daisey, who would snag a brace on the day for Telle Bouche FC who have now won 4 straight to remain undefeated.

Goals: Telle Bouche FC - #3 Daisey 18’;, #3 Daisey 72’, #17 Lopez 75’;

Yellow Cards: Telle Bouche FC - #26 Felice 84’; unsporting late hard tackle

Kensington Alumni - #10 Peno 49’; unsporting late hard tackle

Red Cards: none

Man of Match: Telle Bouche FC - #3 Daisey

Heather’s Hooligans 1 - 1 Rapid Football Club

Heading into week 3 winless and their offense struggling, Rapid Football Club was determined to get things going in the right direction against the struggling Hooligans. Rapid would test Hooligans GK early and often, with more than handful saves in the first half, Hooligans were able to start the 2nd half with a razor thin 1-0 lead of Rapid. The 2nd half saw more chances for Rapid, with their speed on the wings and great midfield movement, Rapid were finally able to break through the brick wall in goal and grab their equalizer late in the 2nd half. Hooligans would get a few opportunities but would fail to make a real threat in front of goal. Hooligans manage to get away with a point thanks to the great game of #1 Flood in net, if he was a half step slower today, the result could have easily gone in favor of Rapid.

Goals: Rapid #3 Albano 67’

Hooligans #7 Camfgin 24’

Yellow Cards: none

Red Cards: none

Man of Match: Heather’s Hooligans #1 GK Flood

Guardians FC 3 - 4 FC BTC

FC BTC came into their match against Guardians FC with a bad taste in their mouth courtesy of midweek thrashing by first place Telle Bouche, which tagged them seven times in one of their worst losses in nearly two seasons. Guardians FC also fell victim to Telle Bouche FC having lost to them last week giving up five goals themselves. With both teams looking to have a better showing defensively, it wouldn’t take long for the defenses to start leaking goals with FC BTC jumping out 1-0 with a goal by #78 Schultz just 5 minutes into the match. Guardians would respond and tie the game just minutes later. With the half hour mark approaching, FC BTC would tally 2 and the Guardians would grab another to keep it close at 3-2 heading into the end of the first half. The second half would be far better defensively for both teams, both teams would score just once more with FC BTC striker #12 Kravitz netting his third goal of the match and it was a little too late for the Guardians who would score at the death but it was the hat trick of #12 Kravitz that secured the 4-3 victory for his team.

Goals: FC BTC: #78 Schultz-5’, #12 Kravitz-27’, 31’, 70’

Guardians FC: #8Castillo-11’, #15 Arroyo-30’, 90’

Yellow Cards:

Red Cards:

Man of Match: FC BTC #12 Kravitz

Septima

SoB Athletic 3 – Sanko United 7

Sporting Serotonin 2 – United Philly Soccer 2

Philly Falcons Rainbow Battalon 2 – Sunday Georgie 3

Birdeaux FC 2 – Kensington Big Cats 1