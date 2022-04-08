Brotherly Game Daily Links: It’s time, it’s time, it’s Uhre Time!

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | It’s Time

“The time is now, he has deserved the right to start.” That was Curtin’s response when asked about the potential for the Union’s newest Designated Player, Mikael Uhre.

Philadelphia Union II Add Union Academy Coach, World Cup Winner Jose Kleberson to Coaching Staff

“Since joining Union Academy in 2017, Kleberson has shown an incredible willingness to learn and build his skillset as a coach and communicator,” said Tommy Wilson, Philadelphia Union Director of Academy and Professional Development.

Daniel Gazdag Has Finally Been Unleashed

The Union has come into 2022 on fire. Winning 4 of 5 and finding themselves alone on top of the Eastern Conference. At the center of the success is team-leading goalscorer Daniel Gazdag.

MLS News

Is Brenner Souza da Silva trying to move on from FC Cincinnati?

Multiple reports confirmed by The Enquirer indicated Brenner was seeking a season-long loan move. Brazil’s transfer window closes on April 12 but it’s understood that FC Cincinnati is committed to getting the most out of their record signing.

LAFC, Carlos Vela remain in contract talks but no deal imminent

Vela’s contract expires at the end of June, falling in the middle of the 2022 MLS season. Vela has been eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with any team abroad since Jan. 1, but remains in talks with LAFC.

Orlando City Center Back Antonio Carlos Out 3-4 Months with Hamstring Injury

He started all of the first six matches, logging 468 minutes. Across those games, he passed at an 87.7% success rate and took four shots with one on target. Defensively, he made six tackles, eight interceptions, 38 clearances, and four blocks, while helping the Lions keep three clean sheets. He committed seven fouls, and suffered five.

Rest of the World News

Europa Conference League quarter-final first legs: Marseille and Bodø/Glimt ahead as Leicester and Feyenoord are held

Dimitri Payet’s stunning finish and Hugo Vetlesen’s late effort earned the only wins of the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first legs.