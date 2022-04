The Philadelphia Union took another three points in Subaru Park with a very comfortable win against Charlotte FC. We discuss the performance and what has made winning look so easy for the Union recently.

Since we are in the early days of April, we give a preview of the month of games and when we might see our first loss. In the second half, we touch on the USMNT qualification and WC grouping as well as another segment of AJ’s miscellaneous soccer topic of the week. Enjoy!

Listen to Doopy Brothers Episode 114