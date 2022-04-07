Brotherly Game Daily Links: Matt Freese comes up big in Union II penalty kick win

Philadelphia Union News

Union II score three; Freese strong in PKs against Inter Miami CF II

Led by goals from Philadelphia Union homegrowns Paxten Aaronson and Jack McGlynn, who each notched a goal to support midfielder prospect Boubacar Diallo’s big strike, Union II earned a 3-3 draw in regulation. Matt Freese was huge on penalty kicks, helping the club prevail on penalties to remain unbeaten in 2022.

MLS News

Should LAFC re-sign Vela? Will Brenner come good in Cincy? Answering midweek mailbag questions

You’ll find a question in this column asking how Jim Curtin will decide which of his four strikers to play.

Revolution sign Serbian keeper Djordje Petrovic

Petrovic, 22, is a native of Pozarevac, Serbia, and was obtained from FK Cukaricki of the Serbian SuperLiga for an undisclosed fee. Petrovic played in 86 games with 33 clean sheets and a 0.99 goals against average.

Jaylin Lindsey inks a multi-year MLS contract with Charlotte FC

The 22-year-old defender and former Sporting Kansas City player has signed a new contract with Charlotte FC through 2024 with a club option for 2025.

Portland Timbers ink contract extension with midfielder Marvin Loría

Loría is in his fourth season with the club and played one season with T2 in 2018. Originally from Costa Rica, he has started in 31 of 65 games for the Timbers and notched four goals along with nine assists.

Concacaf News

Morris leads way as Seattle gain advantage over NYCFC

Seattle scintillate in CCL semis with a 3-1 win over NYCFC.

Rest of the World News

Karim Benzema stars for Real Madrid against Chelsea; Villarreal’s defense shines

Real Madrid won 3-1 against Chelsea after an outstanding performance from Karim Benzema who scored another hat trick while in Spain, Villarreal won 1-0 at home against Bayern Munich in one of the most surprising results of the year.

Manchester United set to finalise Erik ten Hag appointment

Ten Hag, 52, who was interviewed by United last month, had been on a four-man shortlist alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, Spain coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui. Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann