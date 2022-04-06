Brotherly Game Daily Links: Flach focused on winning everything in 2022

Philadelphia Union News

“This Year it’s Win Everything;” Doop by the River’s Conversation with Leon Flach

Leon Flach has been a starter for the Philadelphia Union since he was signed last spring. Flach has played in 46 games since the start of the 2021 season and started 43 of them. His willingness to endlessly run, his tenacity to put out fires while defending, and his pushing to create attacks in transition make him a very valuable piece to this Union team.

MLS News

Power Rankings: LA Galaxy soar, New England Revolution plummet after Week 5

Union stay atop this week’s MLS Power Rankings.

CF Montreal, Brault-Guillard agree to contract extension

Brault-Guillard, 23, has played in four matches this season, logging 94 total minutes on the pitch and also played in all four of CF Montreal’s Concacaf Champions League matches. He tallied his first goal on March 12 against New York City FC.

Gonzalo Higuain says father’s comments about his retirement were “a misunderstanding”

“It was a misunderstanding that he had with me,” Higuain said. “At no moment did I mention retirement. He understood wrong, it can happen. But it’s not reality. I am focused on this club, on completing my contract and when the moment comes, if I decide to make that decision, it will be me who communicates it.”

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT draw El Salvador, Grenada in Concacaf Nations League

All of the teams who participated in the Octagonal round of World Cup qualifying - the USMNT, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, Jamaica, El Salvador, and Honduras - also will be in League A as a result of their performances during the last group stage back in 2019.

Potential 2022 friendly opponents for the USMNT

An ESPN report has Uruguay potentially being one of the teams that could face the USMNT this summer, but what are some other teams that should be on the radar?

Concacaf News

Draw delivers groups for 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League

The 2022/23 CNL Group Stage will begin with home and away round robin play on the FIFA Match Windows of June 2022 (double window) and March 2023.

Pumas take control vs. Cruz Azul on Dinenno double

Dinenno came into the night as the top scorer in the 2022 SCCL and now has seven goals in the tournament following his brace.

Crystal Dunn and Alphonso Davies named 2021 Concacaf Players of the Year

Dunn and Davies were selected based on a football first voting system, which included the participation of coaches and players from Concacaf 41 Member Associations, as well as media members from our region and fans.

Rest of the World News

Manchester City and Liverpool both win their quarterfinal first legs

The Champions League semifinals got underway with Manchester City defeating Atletico Madrid 1-0 and Liverpool winning 3-1 over Benfica in Portugal.