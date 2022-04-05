Brotherly Game Daily Links: Carranza makes MLS Team of the Week

Philadelphia Union News

Julian Carranza named to MLS Team of the Week

The Argentinian helped the Union continue their best start in club history, scoring the game-winning goal against Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

MLS News

Team of the Week: LAFC, LA Galaxy ride Week 5 surge into El Trafico showdown

LAFC will visit the LA Galaxy this coming Saturday in 2022’s first edition of El Trafico, and both Western Conference clubs are carrying serious momentum from Week 5 results that spearhead the latest Team of the Week.

What MLS’ last 3 undefeated teams are getting so right

We are now five weeks into the 2022 season, and a mere three teams across MLS have yet to experience the vinegary tang of defeat.

Ozzie Alonso suffers torn ACL in win over D.C. United

For Alonso, 36, it could be a sudden end of the road after the Cuban native started the season strong with his new club after joining in the offseason. He had played every minute for Atlanta outside of one game where he was withheld until his injury Saturday.

Josef Martinez to have surgically repaired knee re-examined

Josef Martinez will travel to Pittsburgh this week to have his surgically repaired right knee examined by the medical team that performed his surgery, according to Atlanta United.

D.C. United signing Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo

Romo has appeared in 247 games (starting 244) with clubs like Udinese, Mineros de Guayana in Venezuela and was even loaned to Watford at one point, but did not make an appearance with the latter. Notable are his 40 games with Beerschot, where he was a teammate of current D.C. coach Hernan Losada from 2017-18.