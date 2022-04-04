Brotherly Game Daily Links: Carranza scores first goal with Union as strong start continues

Philadelphia Union News

Crew falls 1-0 to Nashville SC

Union’s next game is this Saturday against Columbus Crew, let’s see how their last game went.

Achievement Unlocked | Wagner notches 20th MLS assist

Wagner joins teammate Alejandro Bedoya along with former Union players Jamiro Monteiro, Ilsinho, Haris Medunjanin, Sebastien Le Toux and Cristian Maidana as the only players to hit 20 assists for the Boys in Blue.

Achievement Unlocked | Julian Carranza gets his first Union goal

Carranza made a blazing run to the far post, finishing off a spectacular play from Kai Wagner and Sergio Santos in the fourth minute.

Curtin: Julian Carranza has Taty Castellanos-like potential for Philadelphia Union

“Really happy with him. He’s a good kid, he works hard and people forget how young he is and how much talent and potential is there.”

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Sounders, LAFC claim road wins, Union stay top in East, and more

Major League Soccer action on Saturday brought more late winners, plus an incredible first-time strike from Joao Paulo as the Seattle Sounders found their stride in league play.

Concacaf News

Concacaf confirms procedures for 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League

Concacaf has confirmed the procedures and pots for the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) official draw. The live TV event, which will sub-divide Leagues A, B, and C into groups, will take place on April 4, in Miami, FL at 7:00 pm ET.