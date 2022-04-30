Casa Soccer League: Spring Week 7 Update

Submitted by the league

Primera

Bluestars FC 3 – FC SouthHouse 4

Top placed SouthHouse met an aspirant Bluestars team at Bristol on Saturday and came close to suffering an upset. Bluestars looked potent in the opening exchanges and fired a warning shot when Dabbour hit the bar with a long-range chip against a keeper off his line. It wasn’t long before Kamagate made good on the threat: he picked up a through ball from Tuazama, beat his defender, and slotted home into the bottom left hand corned. Almost a minute later, Osorio-Soto made it two when he picked up the ball in the midfield, drove into the space, and hit a daisy cutter into the same corner from twenty-five yards. Bluestars went in 2-0 up at the half and must have felt like it was going to be their day. Unfortunately for them, it was a game of two halves. Reese found the next after a breakdown in communication allowed him to get a good look at goal on the break. A long throw from Reese found Antonini on the edge of the six-yard box and he powered home an equalizer. SouthHouse found two more on the break via Reese and Trueman, before pacey forward Gray seized on a mistake to give Bluestars hope in the final minute. But the rub of the green went SouthHouse’s way here and they walk away with a big three points that leaves them right where they started the day: at the top of the table.

Bluestars FC: GOALS – Kamagate, Osorio-Soto, Gray – CARDS Osorio-Soto (Y)

FC SouthHouse: GOALS – Reese (2), Antonini, Trueman – CARDS Stelmach (Y), Baker (Y)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Reece: FC SouthHouse

FC Misconduct 4 – Philadelphia Corinthians 3

An extremely competitive game saw Misconduct run out as winners against Philadelphia Corinthians on Saturday morning. Corinthians got a strong start here when their press led to two mistakes in the back line that allowed Underwood and Bracken to score easy finishes. In between these goals, Fink slotted home for Misconduct to keep them in the game. Right before the half, Hurff tied things up for Misconduct with what captain Eichfeld described as a “laser beam” of a shot. With the score tied heading into the second half, it looked like Corinthians would steal the initiative when Lopez scored seventy minutes into a tight game that didn’t look like it would have many more goals in it. Almost instantly, however, Hurff equalized once more with another powerful shot that was angled into the bottom hand corner and went in off the post. With the score tied, Hurff turned provider in the dying minutes of the game as he set up Fink for the winner. After the match, Eichfeld was full of praise for his opponents who he claims are better than their record suggests, as well as for Hurff, who he said ran the game. Corinthians’ captain Underwood agreed that his side’s results have not reflected their performances this season, and he was disappointed not to take a point that he felt their play merited. Overall, though, a neutral spectator might be tempted to say that experience won out here, and Corinthians need to take one more step before they join the powerhouses at the top of the table.

FC Misconduct: Hurff (2), Fink (2)

Philadelphia Corinthians: Underwood, Bracken, Lopez

MAN OF THE MATCH – Hurff: FC Misconduct

Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC 3 – Cunningham Squires 1

An easy win for Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC saw them dispatch Cunningham Squires on Saturday morning. Smitty might be disappointed that they didn’t score more in the first half, having enjoyed the majority of the possession. They did get the goal that counts, however, when Misler dashed into the channel, carried the ball, and fired home. Casey and Coutts got one the scoresheet in the second half to make it three for Smitty. Braman managed to get a goal back for Squires, but it was little more than consolation in what was a dominant performance from Smitty. The result leaves Squires rooted to the bottom of the table and Smitty just outside the Kelly Cup spots.

Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC: GOALS – Misler, Casey, Coutts

Cunningham Squires: GOAL – Braman

MAN OF THE MATCH – Misler: Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC

FC Tigre 2 – Rose Tree Gunners FC 4

Four wins in a row for Rose Tree propels them up the table at the expense of FC Tigre this week. Graul continued his scoring streak of five goals in four games when he tucked one away in the first minute. Rovito got Rose Tree’s second with what captain Giovanopoulos described as a “screamer” of a free kick. Rose Tree went in 2-0 up at the half, and would double their lead in the second half. First, Higgins found the net after some clever build up play, and, then, Rovito played garbage man to score an easy follow-up tap in after a good save from the Tigre ‘keeper. Four goals to the good, Rose Tree took their foot off the gas and let Tigre back into the game: Sheba and Hamilton got two consolations goals back-to-back on the eighty-minute mark to give Rose Tree a scare. But this game was all the Gunners, who turned their superiority into goals and played some nice stuff along the way.

FC Tigre: GOALS – Sheba, Hamilton

Rose Tree Gunners FC: GOALS – Grual, Rovito, Higgins

MAN OF THE MATCH – Rovito: Rose Tree Gunner FC

Segunda

Oaklyn United FC 4 – SMK 0

An undermanned SMK side took on Oaklyn on Saturday in what had promised to be one of the games of the season. Sadly, however, SMK started two men down and didn’t get reinforcements until midway through the first half of the game. Credit must go to Oaklyn United, however, for showing the ruthlessness required to get the three points. Shilling helped them score the first, when he burst forward from the fullback position, got into the box, and unleashed a fierce shot that was saved well by the SMK ‘keeper. Luckily, Patterson was on hand to bury the rebound and give Oaklyn a lead inside the first ten minutes. OUFC youth-product Amari had a hand in the second goal when he set up Hendrickson with a delicious through-ball from deep. Caleb Moore scored the third when he managed to get onto the end of cross from Shilling. Dom Moore finished the move of the game in the second half when man of the match Hendrickson dribbled two defenders to get a one-on-one with the keeper; as he was fouled from behind, the ball fell to Moore who smashed home for the fourth to take advantage of a good advantage by the referee. All in all, a good performance from Oaklyn, which leaves them in a good position to qualify for the playoffs.

Oaklyn United FC: GOALS – Patterson, Hendrickson, C. Moore, D. Moore

MAN OF THE MATCH – Hendrickson: Oaklyn United FC

FC Bobert Munich 0 – Loose Cannons FC 2

Loose Cannons managed to break their recent losing streak against Bobert Munich on Saturday to give their playoff hopes a much-needed boost. Wells was the hero here as he turned back the clock to record a goal and an assist. Wells scored his goal five minutes before half time when he took advantage of some slack defending to find the back of the net. Clementine got the second about a half hour after the break, having been fed a good pass from man of the match Wells. The result leaves the Cannons at the back of a crowded midfield in the table and Bobert still rooted to the bottom of the table.

Loose Cannons: GOALS – Wells, Clementine

MAN OF THE MATCH – Wells: Loose Cannons

Hunting Park United 2 – Washed Up United 2

Hunting Park managed to take a well-earned point off first-placed Washed Up United on Saturday. Yates gave Washed Up the lead a half hour into the first half, which marginally belonged to Washed Up on the balance of play. Hunting Park came out strong in second half, however, and got their rewards when a shot from Bonder deflected past the keeper to tie up the game. They soon took the lead ten minutes later, when Kim was fouled in the box and Drame converted the resulting penalty kick. Backs up against the wall, Washed Up controlled the last fifteen minutes of the game and eventually created a chance for Yates, who duly scored his brace. Honors even in a close game that we might yet get to see again in the playoffs if Hunting Park can get some points on the board to finish in the playoff positions as is customary; they face struggling Bobert Munich this weekend. This was the first time that Washed up have dropped points this season, and now pundits are curious to see how they deal with the first blow to their title push when they take on the Sunbears on Saturday.

Hunting Park United: GOALS – Drame, Bonder – CARD Drame (Y)

Washed Up United: GOALS – Yates (2)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Yates: Washed Up United

Philadelphia Sierra Stars 1 – Sunbears FC 3

Sunbears FC continued their good form with a win over Philadelphia Sierra Stars on Saturday. Sunbears gave up a sloppy goal to start things off when a defensive error allowed Weah to score and easy goal to give the Stars the lead. Sunbears showed great resiliency, however, to shrug off the mistake and play their own game. They got on their way when Strelnikoff drew a free kick and Browndorf showed off his soccer IQ by playing short around the wall for Griffin to slam home a near-post finish. Man of the match Griffin soon got another when he hawked down a perfect through ball from Strelnikoff to finish off a move in a manner that captain Hoxha likened to Jamie Vardy! The Stars came out strong in the second half and put together a good spell of possession but couldn’t find a breakthrough, thanks to some stout defending from the Bears. They sealed the game by staying patient and trying to catch the Stars on the break: in the key moment, Vasilyuk looked like he was through on goal, only to get brought down in the box. Browndorf converted the resulting penalty to secure the win. The result leaves both teams side-by-side in the middle of the table.

Philadelphia Sierra Stars: GOAL – Weah

Sunbears FC: GOALS – Griffin (2), Browndorf

MAN OF THE MATCH – Griffin: Sunbears FC

Drexel Navy 1 – Renob CF 3

Renob CF’s run of good form continued Saturday at the expense of Drexel Navy. Renob applied pressure from the off. That pressure soon told when Drexel failed to clear their lines from a corner, and Mastil was able to put another cross back into the box, and Thompson was able to direct the header past the ‘keeper into the bottom left corner. An evenly matched first half followed, but Renob went in up at the half. Within a few minutes of the whistle blowing for the second, however, Drexel dropped a ball nicely in the box on to the head of Millington, who looped it over the head of Renob’s ‘keeper. With the match delicately poised, both teams sensed that whoever scored next would likely take all the points. Renob got the breakthrough on the counter, when Rennie was able to put a low cross on the foot of Norat and past the keeper. They secured the game when Howley found Bentsen, who held off the defender, turned, and placed the ball into the bottom left corner. Renob win a hard-fought game to take themselves into the playoff positions with just four games left.

Drexel Navy: GOAL – Millington

Renob CF: GOALS – Thompson, Narat, Berntsen – CARD Smith (Y)

Tercera East

Bluestars Legends 2 Alamo FC 1

Alamo came into this game tied at first with a perfect record so far but in front they had a Bluestars Legends team that had started to find their form in the last 2 matches with 2 victories. The Legends jumped ahead in the scoreboard with a great goal from #10 Munsell but right before halftime Alamo found an equalizer through #13 Tredden. Going into the second half both teams were looking for the win with Legends looking slightly better. We had to wait until late in the second half to get a go-ahead goal and it was Legends who got it thanks to a diving header from #16 Weaver in the 88th minute after a cross from the left side courtesy of German. The win marks the third straight for Bluestars and the first defeat this season for Alamo. Bluestars is now in the midst of the playoff spots with a game in hand, their next match being against Liberty City. For Alamo they are now tied in second place and will face Roy Kent FC in their next game.

Bluestar Legends: GOALS - #10 Munsell (32’), #16 Weaver (88’) CARDS - #11 Loya (yellow)

Alamo FC: GOALS - #13 Tredden (43’) CARDS - #25 Bateman (Yellow)

SJ Gentlemen 2 Berber United 1

This was a match with high emotions as SJ Gentlemen got a win against Berber United. The Gentlemen got ahead in the scoreboard in the 15th minute courtesy of Sassi and then extended their lead in the 36th with a goal from Young to walk into halftime up 2-0. Berber upped their intensity on the second half as they were looking to get back into the game which they did in the 79th minute with a goal from Warick. Just two minutes after that goal, a second yellow card shown to Sehad meant that Berber would have to try and find an equalizer while down a man, something they were unable to achieve and the Gentlemen went back to South Jersey with the 3 points. The result marks the first win of the season for SJ Gentlemen and it allows them to leapfrog Berber in the standings. For Berber this is their sixth loss in a row in what has been a rough stretch of games for them after getting a win on week 1.

SJ Gentlemen: GOALS – Sassi (15’), Young (36’) CARDS – none

Berber United: GOALS – Warick (79’) CARDS – Sehad (2 Yellows, 1 red)

Liberty City FC 0 FC Burlington 3

A couple teams with different recent forms meeting for this game as Liberty was winless in their last 2 while Burlington had 2 straight wins and this game would be a reflection of that. Burlington dominated the game from beginning to end but did all the damage in the first half. Burlington’s first goal came in the 18th minute thanks to #24 Soglo. The second goal was scored by #21 Primo and right before the half Soglo got the 2nd on his personal account and his team’s third. The match was decided from that point as the second half went on without goals for Burlington to secure the win. Burlington is currently tied for 2nd but the tiebreaker leaves them third, their next game will have them facing Brothers of the Gourd. For Liberty City they will look to break their current streak against the very in-form Bluestar Legends.

Liberty City FC: GOALS – none CARDS – None

FC Burlington: GOALS - #24 Soglo (18’,44’), #21 Primo (34’) CARDS – #10 Guerra

Tercera West

Yardy FC 3 Dead Ball SC 1

At Ramp Soccer Field, Dead Ball SC were the latest rival trying to take down the still undefeated Yardy FC and they got up to a good start taking the lead in the 15th minute thanks to #7 Borisov. But Yardy showed why they are leading the standings as they responded just 5 minutes later with a goal by #11 Morgan. Once in the second half, Yardy FC took control of the rhythm of play and eventually got the lead thanks to #8 Facey who scored in the 60th minute to get his team’s second and his personal second in back to back weeks. #12 Melhado added and insurance goal closer to the end to kill any hope of a comeback from Dead Ball and keep his team at the top of the standings. Dead Ball put up a good fight and will now see to get a better result next week against Spicy Boi FC. As for Yardy they remain undefeated more than halfway through the season and with a game in hand they are the title favorites but they have a tough challenge ahead when they face 3rd place FC Sköge.

Yardy FC: GOALS - #11 Morgan (20’), #8 Facey (60’), #12 Melhado (86’)

Dead Ball SC: GOALS - #7 Borisov (15’)

Statesmen FC 3 FC Neman 2

Undefeated in their last four, Statesmen FC were facing off against a Neman team coming with two straight wins into the matchup. The game was as good and competitive as their current form may suggest. Neman scored two back to back goals midway through the first thanks to #7 Luka and it looked like it would be them who will keep their streak going. But Statesmen FC came back with a goal from #12 Kent and one from #19 Thompson to tie it all up just before halftime. During the second half both teams enjoyed some great passages of play but only Statesmen were able to find the back of the net with another goal from #19 Thompson that would give them the lead and eventually the 3 points on an impressive comeback win to extend their streak to 5 unbeaten games in a row. Statesmen keep their 2nd place in the standings and will face Barenjager Sc in their next match. As for Neman the loss drops them below the playoff spots and will look to jump back into them with a win in their next game against Philly Black Stars.

Statesmen FC: GOALS - #12 Kent (35’), #19 Thompson (45’,56’) CARDS - #12 Kent (Yellow)

FC Neman: GOALS - #7 Luka (21’,22’) CARDS – none

P.S.S. U23 3 Philly Black Stars 3

After two straight losses that halted their incredible start of the campaign, the Black Stars were looking to get back on the winning path against a P.S.S. U23 team that was still winless. Black Stars got the party started in the 15th minute thanks to thir top scorer so far this season #10 Baidoo. #88 Camara of P.S.S. U23 responded in the 30th with a goal followed by another one, this time by #10 Conteh giving them the lead going into halftime. Moving into the second half and #4 Bangura scored the third of P.S.S. U23 on what looked like could be their first win of the season. But Philly Black Stars were not going to let their arms down so easy and on a lightning quick double strike, they scored twice through #10 Baidoo and #13 Arthur to get back in the game and get a tie. The tie is not a great result for either team but they will take it after coming off two straight losses each. Philly Black Stars will now face FC Neman while P.S.S. U23 will play against DMA Young Boys.

P.S.S. U23: GOALS - #88 Camara (30’), #10 Conteh (35’) #4 Bangura (51’) CARDS - #11

Donacien, #18 Koroma (Yellows)

Philly Black Stars: GOALS - #10 Baidoo (15’,69’); #13 Auther (68’) CARDS - #3 Ardi (yellow)

Spicy Boi FC 0 FC Sköge 2

This was a grind it out win for FC Sköge and a disappointing loss for Spicy Boi FC as Sköge came into this game with just 11 players and no subs available for them. Spicy Boi were unable to translate their numbers advantage into the scoreboard as they seemed unable to generate many chances and wasted the ones they managed to generate. Sköge held up strong throughout the game despite the lack of numbers, which gave the Heyser family a chance to come to the rescue as #9 T. Heyser and #25 J. Heyser each scored a goal in the second half for Sköge to get a tough win. The result keeps Sköge around the top of the table and looking up to what should be a great matchup against Yardy FC. As for Spicy Boi FC they currently sit last in the division with just one win but escaping relegation is still not impossible but a win against Dead Ball in their next game is a must if they want to still have a chance.

Spicy Boi FC: GOALS - #9 T. Heyser (56’); #25 J. Heyser (68’) CARDS - #17 Mussa, #27 Jhonson (yellow cards)

FC Sköge: GOALS – None CARDS - #8 Schultz, #25 Heyser (Yellow Cards)

DMA Young Boys 3 Barenjager SC 1

Early game at Gratz Supersite saw DMA face off against Barenjager as both teams were looking for a win to forget their losses from the previous weekend. DMA dominated possession in the first half but without generating many chances and it would be Barenjager who were able to get the lead with a goal by #20 Milligan halfway through. Coming into the second half DMA kept the pressure up and were able to generate good looks which they eventually finished starting with #27 Caed Curry finding an equalizer in the 75th minute. 10 minutes later and with the game running out #7 Meder scored his third goal of the year to give DMA a late lead and his goal was followed by #10 Cotton giving his team an insurance goal just a few minutes later. The win pushes DMA back into playoff spots and they will be facing P.S.S U23. As for Barenjager SC they still have a shot at the playoff but it’s an uphill battle including a rough next game against Statesmen FC.

DMA Young Boys: GOALS - #27 Curry (75’), #7 Meder (85’), #10 Cotton (88’)

CARDS –none

Barenjager SC: GOALS - #20 Milligan (18’)

CARDS – none

Cuarto

Club Sandwich 5 Philly Falcons 2

Huge game with great implications across the standings. Club Sandwich were able to get the best of the Falcons, dominating the game through the middle and finding runners behind the defense. Connor Mayer scored the first of the game with a long range effort before th falcosn scored with a ball in behind for Lockyer to tie the game. The Falcons got the lead once more after Clarkson found a rebound off as et piece and send the ball to the back of the net. Moving to the second half, Club Sandwich kept finding Sudhakar in dangerous position behind the defense for him to score two goals and give his team a comfortable lead. The Falcons got a late goal and while it did not look like there was enough time for a comeback, Begolly of Sandwich wanted to take no chances so he scored another one to make it the final 5-2. The result sees the Falcons drop to third place in the standing after their impressive start. Club Sandwich on the other hand, seems to be finding their stride after a rocky start and they are only 5 points behind first place in a condensed Cuarto division.

Club Sandwich: GOALS – Mayer (8’), Clarkson (42’), Sudhakar (53’, 66’), Begolly (88’)

Philly Falcons: GOALS – Lockyer (31’), Rose (85’)

Rebels 3 FC Delta 0

Rebels jumped into the first spot of the standings over the weekend with a convincing win over FC Delta. The first goal came courtesy of #1 Thomas who was assisted by Trae Hilliard. Thomas found the back of the net again in the second half to make it 2-0 just a few minutes before Cantrell send a ball to the box that was headed to the near post by #3 Roan Vadokan to make it 3-0 in favor of Rebels. Besides the 3 goals the Rebels had a great defensive performance as they managed to be the first team to keep Delta scoreless for 90 minutes this season. Rebels will now have a tough matchup to protect their spot in the standings when they face Philly Falcons. For Delta they will have a chance to bounce back when they face the struggling LCFC Revolution.

Rebels: GOALS - #1 Thomas (31’, 67’) #3 Vadokan (72’) CARDS - #3 Vadokan (yellow)

FC Delta: GOALS – None CARDS - #3 Webber, #22 Shorrock (Yellow)

Mighty Ducks 3 Fishtown SC 2

The Mighty Ducks got back on the winning column and did so by scoring 3 goals against what had been one of the more solid defenses of the tournament in Fishtown SC. The Ducks took the lead in the first half but allowed Fishtown to comeback from that to get a 2-1 lead. The Ducks then showed resilience to get an equalizer midway through the half and got their own comeback effort finished off by #11 Webb getting the winner in the 75th minute. The win sees the Ducsks tie for the first place of the division and looking to take it for themselves next week when they face Aston Phila. Fishtown meanwhile is looking to get in the playoffs spots with a win against Kensington SC.

Mighty Ducks: GOALS - #25 Torok (15’), #3 Gallagher (61’), #11 Webb (75’) CARDS – none

Fishtown SC: GOALS - #99 Clark (26’), #9 Parno (55’) CARDS – None

LCFC Revolution 5 Drexel Gold 4

Action packed game between two teams fighting to escape relegation. LCFC Revolution got things started early with two goals from their leading goalscorer Sarpong in just the first 15 minutes. Drexel Gold got in the scoreboard with a goal from Leger in the 23rd . The Revolution got another one this time thanks to Akaenyi just for Drexel to cut the lead once more before the half though Hernandez’s goal. The second half was equally exciting with Aakenyi getting a couple more goals to complete his hat-trick, but just when the Revs though their lead was safe Bowman scored for Drexel Gold and then Roche followed up with a late goal, unfortunately for them time ran out for them to try and get an equalizer and the Revolution took the three points. Both teams remain at the bottom two spots of the standings, with LCFC facing off against FC Delta next week while Drexel will play against Club Sandwich.

LCFC Revolution: Sarpong (9’,15’ pk), Akaenyi (39’, 60’, 83’) CARDS – Akaenyi (Yellow)

Drexel Gold: Leger (23’), Hernandez (42’), Bowman (86’), Roche (90’)

Vidas FC 1 Leaders FC 1

It was a hard fought game as Vidas and leaders tied on Germantown Supersite. Vidas was dominant in possession but failed to break down a solid Leaders FC defense that held strong in the first 45 minutes and the first half finished with the teams even in the scoreboard. On the second half, Leaders took the lead after #9 Galas found the back of the net thanks to a set piece and when it looked like they would take all 3 points Vidas came back with a goal when #10 Barnes assisted #69 Bortone for the equalizer The tie marks the 6th straight gam fro Vidas without conceding a loss but the team has also only won 2 of those. Leaders will face off against

Club Sandwich next while Vidas FC will play against Kensington SC.

Vidas FC: GOALS - #69 Bortone (83’) CARDS – none

Leaders FC : #9 Galas (75’) CARDS – #17 Bikibili

Aston Phila 2 Kensington SC Blue Bells 4

With Drexel and LCFC facing each other, Kensington SC took the chance to get some separation in their quest to avoid relegation. Things started not looking favorable for them as Aston Phila opened the scoring very early thanks to a goal from #25 Frebel but Kensington responded quickly thanks to #28 Okulaja and eventually took the elad right before ahfltime with a goal from #3 Korb. Aston Phila once more had a quick start and scored just 10 minutes into the second half to tie the game. But from there on it was all Kensington as they scored 2 goal to get the lead back and then secure it, courtesy of #17 Joshi and #7 Santos. Kensington is now 3 points clear of relegation but with a long way to go, including their next game against Vidas FC. The loss hurts Aston Phila but with everyone so close to each other in the top of the table they still have a good shot at the title still assuming they get good results in their next two games against the two teams directly above them in the standings.

Aston Phila: GOALS - #25 Frebel (3’), #24 Graul (55’)

Kensington SC : GOALS - #28 Okulaja (10’), #3 Korb (38’), #16 Joshi (70’) #7 Santos (80’)

CARDS - #32 Gilden

Quinto

Philly Skyliners 1 - 2 Inter Phila

Inter Phila were winless since week 3 and had more than a handful of chances go against them recently but luck was on their side in their match against the undefeated Philly Skyliners. Inter dominated from the start and had a handful of chances to take the lead and would do so with a well struck shot from just outside the box and their dominance would continue until a mistake in their own box lead to a interception and goal for Philly just before the end of the half. Philly would rely on their height and ability to send long throws into the six-yard box with every throw-in shaping up like a corner for Philly. Inter would play sloppy and fail to convert on several chances but found a way to grind out the win with Bagramyan pulling the strings and Basyatski providing the finish to secure all 3 points and hand Philly their first loss of the season.

Goals: Inter - Bagramyan 25’; Basyatski 70’;

Philly - Kamphuis 43’;

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Inter Phila Bagramyan

Grapes FC 2 - 0 UCFC

UCFC started their season with 3 straight victories then 3 straight losses heading into their match against Grapes FC who have had a consistent season so far winning the games they should and losing the games they expected to. What wasn’t expected was for UCFC to drop their fourth straight game, coming into Quinto with high hopes after a great season in Sexto it has been all downhill since week three. UCFC appeared tired and lost while Grapes midfielder #25 McComas won nearly every tackle and had his hand in everything from the offensive movement to tracking back on defense. Grapes got out in front early and their stout defense held on for their first clean sheet since week 1.

Goals: Grapes FC: #23 Sutcliffe 21’;, #25 McComas 78’;

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Grapes FC #25 McComas

TBC FC 0 - 2 Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC

Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC clawed their way through another tough match to remain undefeated and in second place with a standout performance by #28 Olivera, the MWCFC mainstay found the back of the net twice to power his team to the 2-0 victory over TBC FC. Scoring once in each half and enjoying the majority of possession, MWC FC broke down their opponent’s defense on more than a few occasions and were only stopped by a few unlucky touches and poorly placed final passes but Olivera’;s brace would prove to be enough to keep their unbeaten streak alive while TBC FC continue to dance dangerously close to relegation.

Goals: MWC FC: #28 Olivera 16’; 53’;

Yellow Cards: Wahlberg’s: #19 Slouth - Reckless challenge 27’;

Red Cards: N/A

Man of the Match: MWC FC #28 Olivera

Cityzens FC 3 - 3 Honey Badgers FC

It was a fast start and a wild finish for the match between Honey Badgers FC and Cityzens FC, with both teams currently occupying space in the bottom of the standings and looking to climb out of the relegation zone the game got off to a blistering pace with the Badgers scoring twice in two minutes to go up 2-0 off the great two touch passing play of #17 H. Martinez and #9 B. Johnson in under 10 minutes. Badgers would fall victim of a deflection in their own box that fell to the feet of a waiting Cityzens striker for a typical poacher’;s goal. Cityzens would fall behind by two once more after #23 Cruz found the back of the net for the first time as a Badger to put his team up 3-1, a score line that would carry until the final moments of the match. In those final moments Cityzens pushed everyone forward and caught the Badgers in transition for their second goal and found their 3rd goal after #5 F. Sifoni did his best Thierry Henry impression scoring a goal to tie the match and steal 2 points from the Badgers much like how Henry stole a World Cup appearance from Ireland.

Goals: Badgers: #17 Martinez 5’;, #9 Johnson 7’;, #23 Cruz 23’;

Cityzens: #19 M Sifoni 18’, 86’;, #5 F Sifoni 88’;

Yellow cards: Badgers #2 Marquez 35’; USB=

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Badgers #19 M Sifoni

Oaklyn United Pride 2 - 0 Washington Square SC

It would back to back 2-0 wins for Oaklyn Untied Pride who made light work of Washington Square SC in their week 7 match. With both teams still very much in playoff contention, a win for either team would be great as they look towards the back half of the season. Washington could not find their spacing and Oaklyn enjoyed long runs of possession in their opponents final third in the first half but would fail to convert on any of their chances. Washington came out determined in the second half but it was Oaklyn who would strike first with #9 Feldman slotting home the first of his 2 goals on the day just moment’;s into the start of the 2nd half. Oaklyn would hold on their 2-0 lead handing Washington their 3rd loss of the season while picking up their second consecutive 2-0 win.

Goals: Oaklyn: #9 Feldman 51’ and 63’

Yellow cards: Washington Squares #29 Masgai 81’ tactical foul

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Oaklyn #9 Feldman

Sexto

Rapid Football Club 2 - 1 Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins FC

Rapid FC secured their first win of the season with a great come from behind win, after falling behind 1-0 early in the first half, RFC battled back and with the great ball movement and finishing of #11 Pennycake, RFC pulled the game level and headed into the second half with a sense of urgency knowing they enjoyed a majority of possession in the first half. It wouldn’t take long for RFC to take the lead and find their eventual game winner with a well struck shot from inside the box by #15 Albano to secure Rapids first win of the season. The loss is the 5th so far for Donnie Wahlberg’s this season as they remain rooted at the bottom of the standings and in position to face relegation if they don’;t find a way to scrape up some points in the coming weeks.

Goals: Rapid FC #11 Pennycake 32’, #15 Albano 52’

Donnie Wahlberg #10 Waz 15’

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Rapid FC #11 Pennycake

Philly Saint-Germain 1 - 3 FC BTC

FC BTC got back to their winning ways with a solid 3-1 victory over the fledgling PSG who have now dropped three straight. Philly took the lead just before the half-hour mark but their lead would be short lived as FC BTC would find the equalizer just before the end of the first half. Both teams would battle it out in the midfield, 50/50 balls were plentiful and won evenly by both teams as they made their push to grab a late game winner. With tired legs, FC BTC pushed themselves to the brink and were rewarded with 2 great team goals to put the game away in the final moments with the final goal coming from FC BTC striker Kravitz who put in another incredible performance for his team.

Goals: FC BTC: Schultz - 38’; Foley 84’; Kravitz 86’;

Philly: Azam 29’;

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: FC BTC Kravitz

Still Processing FC 2 - 4 Boys Do Cry FC

With Telle Bouche losing earlier in the day, Boys Do Cry were in prime position to take over first place in the division with only Still Processing FC in their way. A fast paced first half saw Boys Do Cry go up 2-0 early with goals from BDC and CASA legend #19 S. Tice and from everyone’s favorite Manga Cosplayer, BDC captain #13 A. Stevens who scored his first goal in four years. BDC looked good and hoped to carry the 2-0 lead into the 2nd half but a well executed counter would see Still Processing FC pull one back. Still Processing would find their equalizer with under 15 minutes to go but just minutes after tying the game would give up an own goal. With their opponent pressing high to try and tie the game once again, BDC took advantage of the poor shape in Still Processing’;s midfield and grabbed their 4th goal of the match and first place in the division off another stand out performance by #12 Roche who continues his run of great form this season.

Goals: Boys Don’t Cry: #19 Tice 5’, #13 Stevens 19’, OG 79’, #12 Roche 85’

Still Processing: #99 Leger 29’, #2 Rubio 76’

Yellow cards: Still Processing: Yellow #14 Philipson dissent, #20 Louie dissent

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Boys Do Cry #12 Roche

Bench Mob FC 6 - 2 Telle Bouche FC

Telle Bouche FC got a wake up call this weekend to the tune of a 6-2 loss to Bench Mob FC. In what is now referred to as the Wilmot Derby, both Bench Mob FC and Telle Bouche FC fielded teams that were missing key players, most notably Bench Mob being without both of the their starting goalies and their captain, Sean Wilmot who was out with turf toe. Bench Mob jumped out to a quick 3-0 within the first 20 minutes. Telle Bouche would start the 2nd half playing with a much higher intensity only to have that intensity matched by their opponents as Bench Mob would rifle off another trio of goals. Telle Bouche did manage to score twice late in the secod half, spoiling the shut out and somewhat redeeming themselves for a very lack luster performance against a third string keeper who wore cut off jeans and Isotoner gloves in net.

Goals: Telle: #10 Samalonis 75’;, #78 Baselise ‘;81

Bench: #00 Dugan 6’ and 77’;, #80 Smith 13’, #19 Harkins 21’, #11 Parente 42’, #10 Kichula 68’

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Bench Mob #00 Dugan

Septima

Kensington Big Cats 0 – United Philly Soccer 1

Philly Falcons Rainbow Battalion 4 – Sporting Serotonin 4

Sanko United 4 – Gassed FC 1

Sunday Georgie 5 – Birdeaux FC 0