Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin’s weekly press conference

Pressing Points | A Critical 15 Minutes

Ahead of the trip to Tennessee, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin conducted his weekly press conference which focused heavily on the contest.

MLS News

Early tiers for this year’s MLS 22 Under 22

We’ve got just about a quarter of a season in the books, so now feels like a good time to crack open the spreadsheets and take a look at the 22 Under 22 race.

D.C. United sign OH Leuven goalkeeper Rafael Romo

Romo is a longtime member of the Venezuelan national team, picking up 13 caps over the years. Most recently, he played the full 90 in a 1-0 World Cup qualifying loss at Ecuador in November 2021.

Whitecaps sign Paraguayan midfielder Andrés Cubas as designated player

The 25-year-old leads Ligue 2 this season with 2.6 tackles per match and has the second most interceptions with 2.7 across 18 starts and 21 appearances.

Anderson Julio returns to Real Salt Lake on three-year deal

The three-year deal is follow by two club option years in 2025 and 2026, according to the release.

Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo to loan from Lanus through 2022

Rios Novo has yet to feature for his parent club Lanus, and his only top-flight game time remains the two matches he played under Gabriel Heinze’s Atlanta United in last season’s CONCACAF Champions League.

Concacaf News

Seattle Sounders earn dramatic 2-2 draw at Pumas in CCL Final Leg 1

After going down 2-0, the Sounders earned two second-half penalties to answer the hosts and tie the game, 2-2.

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT to face Uruguay in Kansas City

Uruguay, who have won 2 World Cups and 2 Olympic titles that preceded the World Cup, are currently ranked 13th in the world. They qualified for the 2022 World Cup and will play in Group H with Portugal, Ghana, and South Korea.

Rest of the World News

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on verge of advancing to Champions League final

Liverpool have one foot in the Champions League final after beating Villarreal on Wednesday in their semifinal first leg, 2-0. Similar to their Merseyside derby victory over Everton last weekend, the Reds had the chances to take command early but were just a tad off, coming to life in the second half.

Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig earn Europa League wins; Jose Mourinho’s Roma get key result

It’s crunch time around Europe, and both the UEFA Europa League and Conference League kicked off their semifinal rounds on Thursday.