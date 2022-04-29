Doopy Brothers Podcast: Canadian Frustration

Took last week off to recover from the first Union loss, we are back to discuss the last two games in which the Union lost to Toronto and tied Montreal. Luke traveled all the way up to Toronto and shared his thoughts on the trip and then we discuss the boring tie against Montreal before taking stock in how we feel about the Union now that they are finally ‘defeated’. In the second half, we preview the month of May and all the challenges that it brings. There is some riveting talk about marshmallows and we wrap it up with a Nashville preview.

Listen to Doopy Brothers Episode 116