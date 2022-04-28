Brotherly Game Daily Links: Seattle storms back to claim Concacaf Champions League Final Leg 1

MLS News

Early tiers for this year’s MLS 22 Under 22

We’ve got just about a quarter of a season in the books, so now feels like a good time to crack open the spreadsheets and take a look at the 22 Under 22 race.

D.C. United sign OH Leuven goalkeeper Rafael Romo

Romo is a longtime member of the Venezuelan national team, picking up 13 caps over the years. Most recently, he played the full 90 in a 1-0 World Cup qualifying loss at Ecuador in November 2021.

Concacaf News

Seattle Sounders earn dramatic 2-2 draw at Pumas in CCL Final Leg 1

After going down 2-0, the Sounders earned two second-half penalties to answer the hosts and tie the game, 2-2.

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT to face Uruguay in Kansas City

Uruguay, who have won 2 World Cups and 2 Olympic titles that preceded the World Cup, are currently ranked 13th in the world. They qualified for the 2022 World Cup and will play in Group H with Portugal, Ghana, and South Korea.

Rest of the World News

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on verge of advancing to Champions League final

Liverpool have one foot in the Champions League final after beating Villarreal on Wednesday in their semifinal first leg, 2-0. Similar to their Merseyside derby victory over Everton last weekend, the Reds had the chances to take command early but were just a tad off, coming to life in the second half.