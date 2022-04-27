Brotherly Game Daily Links: Is it time to see more of Jack McGlynn?

Philadelphia Union News

Time to give Jack McGlynn a run

The midfield pairing of Alejandro Bedoya and Leon Flach hasn’t offered the kind of control and vision that can create sustained attacking pressure on a deep-lying opponent. Fortunately, Curtin has options on his bench who can do that — starting with Jack McGlynn.

MLS News

Power Rankings: LAFC grab top spot as Chicago, Columbus slide after Week 8

Despite a “boring” draw, the Union climb to number two in the MLS Power Rankings.

What to watch before MLS’s Primary Transfer Window closes

MLS’s Primary Transfer Window remains open through May 4. Sometimes that fact slips the mind when we’re, you know, watching actual games and not being eagle-eyed with transactions.

Why Seattle winning CONCACAF Champions League would help MLS’s road to relevance

The most important layer of validation for MLS has remained elusive: a CONCACAF Champions League winner. That opportunity arrives again this week, as the Seattle Sounders and Pumas begin the two-legged CCL final, starting Wednesday in Mexico City with the return leg in Seattle on May 4.

Rest of the World News

Guardiola’s men win seven-goal thriller, but Benzema keeps Real in it

City were clearly the better team with the better chances, going up 2-0 just 11 minutes in through Kevin de Bruyne and Gariel Jesus. But it was Karim Benzema who pulled Real within one at 2-1 before Vinicius Jr. did it himself to make it 3-2. Benzema did it again, pulling Real back within one with the final goal of the game.