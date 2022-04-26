Brotherly Game Daily Links: The Union may be good, but their passing needs work

Philadelphia Union News

Can the Union really be good when their passing is so bad?

The Philadelphia Union are off to their best start in team history. They sit among the league leaders with 17 points in the first eight games and have looked in control in doing so, amassing +6 xGD in the process. But a funny thing happened on the way to the top of the league table. The Union’s pass completion percentage has dropped to 66%, the worst rate in the league in the last ten years.

MLS News

Miami get it right with Campana, new beginnings in SJ and DC, Reynoso runs the show for Loons & more from Week 8

Eight weeks into the 2021 season, nine of the 14 teams that eventually made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs were above the line. We’re not at a definitive “you are who your record says you are” point of the season yet, but for the majority of the league, we’ve got a pretty decent feel for what’s what.

MLS Team of the Week: New coach bumps power DC United, San Jose Earthquakes in Week 8

After making the first head coaching changes of the 2022 MLS season, D.C. United and the San Jose Earthquakes responded emphatically to lead Week 8’s Team of the Week

U.S. Soccer News

Sergino Dest could be sidelined for rest of Barcelona’s season with hamstring injury

Dest could be forced to miss the remainder of Barcelona’s season after suffering a hamstring injury during Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano. Dest was making just his second start since returning from an injury to his left hamstring in March that forced him to miss the USMNT’s final World Cup qualifiers.