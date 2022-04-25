Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin focused on improving attack ahead of visit to Nashville

Philadelphia Union News

Jim Curtin knows he needs to get the Union’s attack back in gear this week

Saturday’s 1-1 tie with Montreal was the third straight game in which the Union scored just one goal.

Nashville SC falls to LA Galaxy in final match of grueling 8-game road trip

The Union will help open Nashville SC’s new stadium in their next game on Sunday. Let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Quakes down Sounders, FC Dallas edges Dynamo, and more

Week 8 of MLS action included a last-minute comeback by FC Dallas over in-state rivals and a seven-goal thriller that saw the San Jose Earthquakes pick up a win on the heels of Matias Almeyda’s ousting.

Loons lose versatile Hassani Dotson to a torn knee ligament

Hassani Dotson, Minnesota United’s Mr. Versatility, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the final 27 games of the 2022 regular season, the club announced Saturday. Dotson, who had played all 630 minutes across seven games this season, was injured during a training session Friday.

Rest of the World News

Bayern Munich win historic 10th Bundesliga title in succession

Bayern Munich won a historic 10th Bundesliga title in succession as they strolled to a 3-1 win against Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Lionel Messi scores as Paris Saint-Germain win Ligue 1 to equal Marseille, Saint-Etienne title record

Saturday’s draw at Parc des Princes ensured the title for Les Parisiens, with Messi’s goal in the 68th minute being equalised by Corentin Jean twenty minutes later.