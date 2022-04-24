Rate the U: Kamara plays spoiler

It took the Philadelphia Union 21 minutes to get on the board Saturday afternoon, thanks to Julian Carranza drawing a foul inside the penalty area. The 1 to nil score would stand for the rest of the first half. However in the 59th minute CF Montreal would tie the game with a goal from Kei Kamara. That equalizing goal would end up being the final goal of the match.

Analyzing the team’s performance from Saturday, it was overwhelming positive. Starting with the attack for the boys in blue, they created some great chances throughout the game. But continue to struggle when it comes to finishing. There were a few times in both halves that the Union could have put up a few more goals, as they had great chances in front of the net.

One of those chances saw the U on a good counter with three players going forward. The attack was developing from the left side of the net and the player crosses it low in front of the net. But instead of the player going for the net, her jumps over it thinking another Union player was committed to the run on the right side of the net. However that was not the case, and the Union’s attack was stopped.

From the defensive side the Union looked strong. Out of Montreal’s 8 shots, only three of them were on goal. The U’s goalkeeper Andre Blake made his typical brick wall appearance by stopping one of those shots. However he was unable to stop the tap in from Kamara, who got on the end of a cross from Montreal’s Quioto.

Enough about my thoughts; we want to know what you thought of the performances? Rate the players and head coach Jim Curtin and provide feedback on the match in our Community Player Ratings Poll.