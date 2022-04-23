Game Thread: Union 1 vs Montreal 1, Final

Game Updates

90+4 - The ref whistles turning the game final.

90+3’ - Montreal’s Bassong knees Harriel in the head for a free kick.

90+1’ - Wagner gets a yellow card after a dive from Montreal, who now have a free kick from about 25 yards out. It is sent in and headed up and out.

90’ - We will have four minutes of stoppage time here.

88’ - Gazdag wins the ball at half and runs towards the net. Uhre runs the wrong way and turns the ball over.

83’ - Martinez earns the Union’s second yellow card of the match. His first.

75’ - A free kick for the Union here and its curled into the box but no Union player was able to get on the end of the delivery.

66’ - Union making a double switch ere here McGlynn comes on for Flach. While Burke comes on for Carranza

62’ - Montreal’s Waterman earns a yellow for taking Uhre down outside the box. Gazdag lines up to take the shot and it curls too late.

60’ - Kamara converts an easy goal to level the game 1-1.

55’ - Bedoya is shows a yellow card for a slide tackle that was early of the ball and instead took down a Montreal player.

52’ - Union earn a corner kick, it was played short and it was handled easily.

46’ - Second half gets underway with a kick at 4:11 PM

45+2’ - And we have halftime. This season the U are 4-0 when leading at halftime.

45’ - We will have at least two minutes of stoppage time here.

39’ - Great long shot from the 18 for Montreal but it is wide.

38’ - Union with a chance to make it two but no one could connect in front of the net and eventually the offsides flag is raised.

26’ - Game is stopped as the training staff is out to look at Carranza. Replay shows a collision between him and a Montreal player when they went up in the air for a ball.

24’ - Free kick from the left side of the penalty area for Montreal. The ball is played low and saved by Blake.

21’ - It is Carranza who steps up to the spot and he converts. Union up 1-0.

19’ - Union on the attack Gazdag feeds the ball to a streaking Carranza inside the box but the Montreal defender gets a foot on it first and Carranza goes to the ground. Ref points to the spot.

10’ - Free kick for Montreal and it is driven wide of the net and goes out a goal kick

6’ - Play is stopped as Harriel looks to get an elbow in the back of the head frpm Glesnes.

3’ - Elliott picked up the ball high in Montreal’s area and sends it into the box. But Montreal is able to quickly swarm the ball not allowing the Union to get a shot off.

1’ - We have soccer in Chester on a cloudy Saturday. The boys in blue are wearing their new dark Blues. Here in the first half the Union are attacking towards the stadium club.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia Union

CF Montreal

Notre XI pour affronter le @PhilaUnion



Looking for a 4th straight @MLS win in Philly. #AllezMTL pic.twitter.com/kSOya6gC1B — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) April 23, 2022

Injuries/Absences

The following is a list of names from the league’s player availability report.

Philadelphia Union

Clean bill of health

CF Montreal

OUT : Mason Toye (adductor)

: Mason Toye (adductor) OUT: Bjorn Johnsen (foot)

How to Watch

Where: Subaru Park, Chester, PA

When: 3:08 p.m.; Saturday, April 23, 2022

TV: PHL17

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (Philly Market), MLS Live on ESPN+

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM and 105.3 HD2

Audio Streaming: IHeart Radio App, Fox Sports The Gambler