Casa Soccer League: Spring Week 6 Update

Primera

FC Misconduct 3 – FC Tigre 1

Two teams at opposite ends of the table met on Saturday on a lovely afternoon at Bartram for a tight clash in the Primera division. Misconduct entered this game as the favorites but were frustrated by Tigre in the first half, who stayed compact to keep their opponents at bay for 45 minutes. Misconduct’s captain for the day Fink told this reporter after the game that he was disappointed that his team hadn’t created many chances in the first half, but that they adjusted in the second and he was pleased with the outcome. Donnie got them off to good start when he scored five minutes after the whistle. Fink and McCollough added a second and third on the stroke of the 60 and 70th minute mark respectively. Tigre were down at this point but by no means out, especially when Shiiba struck on the 75th minute to give them hope. With a two goal-lead, however, Misconduct were not looking back and stayed resolute to record the win. In his post-match comments, Fink admitted that his side were disappointed to have given up the clean sheet late in the game but was pleased with side’s form as this was still “early in the season.” Given that they’re five games in, Misconduct must be planning for a run in the Kelly Cup—and why not since this result leaves them third in the table with a game in hand over the teams either side of them.

FC Misconduct: GOALS – Donnie, Fink, McCollough

FC Tigre: GOAL – Shiiba

MAN OF THE MATCH – Donnie: FC Misconduct

Philadelphia Corinthians 4 – Icarus FC 0

A strong win for the Corinthians saw them dispatch Icarus FC on Saturday afternoon in the late kick off at Bartram. Corinthians entered this game needing a win having found themselves with a negative record and just six points after five games. With their Kelly Cup hopes in the balance, they did not disappoint. The opening of the game was open and both sides looked like they might take the lead. Bishop was the man to take his chance, though, and give his side the lead thirty-six minutes in. Corinthians began to assert themselves in the game after his goal but couldn’t find a second to give themselves a cushion before the end of the half. They came out for the second fast and furious, and hit Icarus on the counter several times to give Bracken a brace and get Irwin on the scoresheet. With twenty minutes left, Corinthians shut up shop and asked Icarus to try to beat them. They’ll be delighted to have kept the clean sheet, just as much as Icarus will be disappointed to drop into the bottom half of the table with this loss. Both teams will need to regroup as they head into crunch matchups with top-of-the-table sides next week, when Corinthians meet Misconduct and Icarus meet Real Vidas.

Philadelphia Corinthians: GOALS – Bishop, Bracken (2), Irwin

MAN OF THE MATCH – Bracken: Philadelphia Corinthians

Bluestars FC 2 – Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC 1

The early kick off at Northeast High School saw Bluestars FC face off against Smitty in a game that could be pivotal their respective seasons. Bluestars snatched the initiative here when Boyd smashed the ball into the bottom left-hand corner from 18 yards out after a cool pass into the channel from Rajesh. Man of the match Tuazama added a second of them right before the half to capitalize on a sustained period of Bluestars possession when he curled the ball into the right of the net after Issabre set him up with a crafty backheel. Heading into the break, Bluestars will have been confident that they were going to leave with three points, but Smitty had other ideas. Smitty pressed their opponents back in the second and looked to attack down the wings. Their goal, courtesy of Skinner in the 59th minute, came from a pullback from an acute angle and a powerful finish about which the Blues’ ‘keeper could do nothing. The rest of the game was a nervy affair as the Blues sought to soak up Smitty pressure and hit them on the counter. They came very close when Tuazama went clean through on goal but he couldn’t apply the finish. Smitty also had shouts for a penalty turned down right before the whistle, but Bluestars’ captain Bartels felt it was a deserved victory in the end. Crediting his players for “getting up and at them on a busy Easter-Passover weekend,” he said he was pleased with the win and was looking forward to games against Squires and SouthHouse in the next seven days.

Bluestars FC: GOALS – Boyd, Tuazama

Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC: GOAL – Skinner

MAN OF THE MATCH – Tuazama: Bluestars FC

Real Vidas 1 – Philadelphia Heritage SC 1

Heading into this game, the odds makers refused to countenance that this match could end in a draw, and heavily favored Real Vidas in their lines. They looked like they might be wrong here when Heritage scored the first goal through Santos. The goal came against the run of play with Vidas having a lot of possession, but Heritage have been good on the counter this season and managed to pick their moment well here to flow forward and strike the first blow. From then on, and despite being down a goal, Real’s quality showed through as they continued to dominate the ball and put Heritage on the back foot. With the game in the balance heading into the second half, Real knew they needed to score goals if they were to stay in touch with SouthHouse at the top of the table. They started to press high and finally got the breakthrough they needed courtesy of Esker. Despite coming close to a winner, the same way, they had to settle for a point here. After the game both captains were disappointed with the result. Heritage captain Pereus was frustrated to give up a goal on the 70th minute, having seen his side work so hard to keep the opposition at bay. Real captain Gibbs was aggrieved that his team hadn’t been able to turn their general dominance into goals. Upsetting the odds makers is why we play the game though, and both captains will have to be satisfied with a point as they move on to games against Icarus and Stoney this coming weekend.

Real Vidas: GOAL – Esker

Philadelphia Heritage: GOAL – Santos

MAN OF THE MATCH – Esker: Real Vidas

Rose Tree Gunners FC 4 – Stoney United 0

Stoney United will have felt positive coming off a win last week against Cunningham Squires but were brought back down to earth by a Rose Tree team that gave themselves four reasons to smile in a dominant performance. This was a one-sided affair from start to end. Rose Tree had to settle for just the single goal in the first half, when Flickenger got his side off to a great start inside 15 minutes, chipping the ‘keeper from 25 yards out. Stengel added a second from a corner a few minutes into the second half, before Fagan went on a run of half the length of the field and found a cool finish for their third. Flickenger was man of the match, but goal of the day goes to captain Giovanopoulos, who found the net from thirty yards with a screamer of a shot. A solid win for Rose Tree who look forward to a tie with Heritage midweek.

Rose Tree Gunners FC: GOALS – Flickenger, Stengel, Fagan, Giovanopoulos

MAN OF THE MATCH – Flickenger: Rose Tree Gunners FC

Segunda

Vidas United 0 – Washed Up United 0

A real defensive battle took place when Vidas United tied Washed Up United in the early Saturday morning kick off at Bartram. The two teams were both riding high at the top of the table coming into this one – Washed Up holding a one-point advantage over their opponents. A win for either team would have sent them clear of their biggest rival for the top spot and automatic promotion. According to Washed Up captain Logar, his side left feeling disappointed that they couldn’t break the tie having pressed high, seen his side win several corners, and having hit the woodwork several times. Although he felt like his side wasted gilt-edged chances, he did concede that the possession was fair even. For his part, Vidas captain Bair admitted his side rode his luck but also pointed to several solid chances that his own side missed. He also credited Washed Up for being a classy side. CASA named Vidas’ Casabon as man of the match, so he also clearly had a big hand in bringing home a point for his side. If these two stay top, then it looks like this title race will come down to who can manage to drop the fewest points for the rest of the season!

MAN OF THE MATCH – Casabon: Vidas United

Renob CF 2 – Oaklyn United FC 2

A tight game between two teams with aspirations for top-half finishes ended all square on Saturday morning. Oaklyn got off to a flyer here when Henderson put his side ahead after just two minutes with a classy finish. Renob did not stay asleep for long, however, and their own two-goal hero Rennie scored his first inside 15 minutes. With the match evenly poised, Oaklyn had the better of the chances, but Renob defended resolutely to take a draw into the half time break. In the second half, it was Renob who came out strongly and found the first breakthrough. Oaklyn will have been sweating and concerned about dropping three points in a game that had been even aside from the goals, but Henderson managed to find the net for his brace ten minutes from time. Both teams went close in the final minutes but neither could find a winner, and it was honors even at Bartram

Renob CF: GOALS – Rennie (2)

Oaklyn United FC: Henderson (2)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Rennie: Renob CF

FC Bobert Munich 0 – SMK 2

A thrilling game in the lunchtime kickoff at Bartram saw SMK prevail over FC Bobert Munich. The first seventy-five minutes of this one were fairly even as both teams played end-to-end stuff but struggled to find a breakthrough. Finally, Myler managed to find the net for SMK. A breakaway chance fell to him, he fired at the goal, only for a deflection to take it past the keeper. With Bobert rocking, SMK managed to find another: again, on the counter, again from Myler. After the match, Bobert captain Galvin was frustrated that his team couldn’t put away their chances in the second half, having seen just as many good looks as their opponents. He congratulated SMK on their victory and said it’s always a great contest when these two sides meet!

SMK: GOALS – Myler (2)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Myler: SMK

Sunbears FC 2 – Loose Cannons 1

Sunbears FC walked away with three points from their encounter with Loose Cannons on Saturday morning at Northeast Highschool. Vasilyuk opened the scoring for the Bears in the first half when he managed to latch onto a cross-field pass from Browndorf, held off the defender, and beat the keeper to place it in the bottom left-hand corner. Cannons were down but they were scrappy, and their reward was a corner right before the stroke of half time. Clementi took advantage of Sunbears switching off before the break, heading home to tie the game. Sunbears took back control of the match in the second period. Some solid build up play out the back found Kutai in the middle of the field; he turned to play in Griffin on the right, who stormed down the wing to the by line. A square ball across the face of the goal found that man Vasilyuk at the back post, and he tapped in to restore the Sunbears lead. The result leaves both sides in the bottom half of the table but clear of the relegation zone for the time being.

Sunbears FC: GOALS – Vasilyuk (2)

Loose Cannons: GOAL – Clementi

MAN OF THE MATCH – Vasilyuk: Sunbears FC

Hunting Park United 0 – Philadelphia Sierra Stars 3

A dominant performance from the Philadelphia Sierra Stars saw them defeat Hunting Park United in style in the lunchtime kickoff at Northeast Highschool. Agyapong led the way for his side, converting a lay off from Weah to open the scoring in the first half. In the second, Weah managed to get one of his own when he latched onto a long pass Agyapong and fired home for his side’s second of the game. Both men combined for the third: Agyapong passed long to Weah, who picked up the ball and drove into the box, only to lay it off for Kamara to fire home. Three good goals for the Sierra Stars, who move fourth in the table with two games in hand over the leaders. They’ll continue to press their case for promotion this weekend against Sunbears. Meanwhile, the result leaves Segunda stalwarts Hunting Park in the middle of the table and in need of points against Washed Up United on Saturday.

Hunting Park United: CARDS – Gallagher (Y), Harper (Y)

Philadelphia Sierra Stars: GOALS – Agyapong, Weah, Kamara

Tercera East

Alamo FC 2 — Brothers of the Gourd 0

Alamo FC came to this one looking to keep their perfect record on the season, and for that they had to beat the Brothers of the Gourd at Ramp Field. It was a competitive game were Alamo looked like the slightly better team and they relied on some late minute goals on each half to get a result. The first goal came in the 45th minute, just before halftime, thanks to #10 Dortzman. The defense was able to keep the lead and then right on the 88th #3 Royer increased the lead to secure his team the 3 points and to remain tied for first in the standings. Alamo will hope to remain at the top after they face Bluestar Legends next week. Meanwhile, Brothers of the Gourd will face Rowan mid-week on a postponed game from week 1 and then play against Roy Kent FC next weekend.

Alamo FC: GOALS - #10 Dotzman (45’); #3 Royer (88’)

CARDS – None

Brothers of the Gourd: GOALS – None

CARDS – None

Bluestars Legends 2 — Berber United 0

After a cancellation prevented them from taking the field last week, Bluestars Legends were back in action at Ramp Field against Berber United. Bluestars put up a great performance in the first half, looking like the better team and generating more chances but were unable to finish them until the 40th minute when #8 Ebai was finally able to open up the scoring. Berber came out a lot stronger in the second half and applied some serious pressure towards the Legends goal. Despite that the Legends were able to not only hold up the lead, but also increase it in the 76th minute when #3 Weaver scored his team’s second of the game to secure the 3 points. It was the first clean sheet of the season for Bluestars Legends who will go on to face Alamo FC in an exciting game next week. For Berber this meant their fifth loss of the season, they will try to start turning the season around next week against SJ Gentlemen.

Bluestar Legends: GOALS - #8 Ebai (40’); #3 Weaver (76’) CARDS – none

Berber United: GOALS – None CARDS – None

Fishtown 2 — Roy Kent FC 1

The undefeated Fishtown FC were putting their perfect record to the test once again, this time against the tough Roy Kent FC. During the first half it was Fishtown who enjoyed the better chances on an even 45 minutes in which neither team was able to pull ahead. Come the second half and Roy Kent got a goal thanks to #7 Csongradi right out of the gate, but just before they could build up hope of pulling up an upset #11 Gulama tied the game for Fishtown just a few minutes later. Fishtown built up from the goal and started to dominate and found the go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute thanks to #16 AJ. Fishtown held up to their one point lead for the rest of the half and walked away with the three points. Roy Kent’s next game will be against Brothers of the Gourd as they hope to start earning points from their games in hand. Fishtown manage to keep their perfect form which will be tested once by Rowan FC next week.

Fishtown FC: GOALS - #11 Gulama (51’), #16 AJ (63’) CARDS – None

Roy Kent FC: GOALS - #7 Csongradi (47’) CARDS - #0 Hart (34’)

Tercera West

DMA Young Boys 0 — Dead Ball SC 3

Dead Bal got themselves a very important victory that gets them closer to the playoff spots as they defeated DMA this past weekend, after going 3 weeks without getting a win. Dead Ball’s first goal came in the 15th minute courtesy of #7 M. Ryan. The second goal also came in the first half this time thanks to #8 Deleg. DMA had been able to score a lot in the second half of its games so far, but despite generating some good chances, they were unable to capitalize on them and in turn it was Dead Ball who found a third goal thanks to #6 Cortes who secured his team’s three points. Dead Ball will now face division leaders Yardy FC wile DMA will try to found their scoring boots before their game against Barenjager SC.

DMA Young Boys: GOALS – None

Dead Ball SC: GOALS - #7 M.Ryan (15’); #8 Deleg (35’); #6 Cortes (75’) CARDS - #2 Davis, #88 Mee (yellows)

Barenjager SC 1 FC Neman 4

FC Neman got their second win in a row against of a great performance from Alex Sarko, against a struggling Barenjager SC. Serko got his first goal of the morning in the 20th minute to open the scoring. Already moving to the second half and Serko got his second not too late after the whistle, scoring in the 48th minute. Baranjager shortened the lead in the 70th thanks to #27 Shaffer but Serko finished his hat-trick in the 75th minute to extend his team’s lead once again. #15 Fytsyk added a fourth for Neman near the end of the game as his team walked off of Gratz Supersite with the three points. FC Neman will try to extend the streak to 3 wins in a row next week against Statesmen FC. Barenjager will try to start turning the season around next week against DMA Young Boys.

Barenjager SC: GOALS - #27 Shaffer (70’) CARDS - #5 Goodwill (yellow)

FC Neman: GOALS - #13 Serko (20’,48’,75’); #15 Fytsyk (86’) CARDS - #7 Gogidze, #22 Kolenik, #3 Zhilinski (yellows)

MOTM: FC Neman #13 Serko

P.S.S U23 1 — Yardy FC 3

This was a meeting between two teams in opposite ends of the table and the result was what you probably would have expected. Yardy got the first goal of the game in the 18th minute thanks to Sterling. The second came via Spence in the 39th minute as Yardy went into the half with a two-goal lead. P.S.S U23 got themselves back in the game thanks to a quick second half goal from Bangura but Yardy killed any hope of a comeback in the 65tt minute when Facey scored his teams 3rd of the afternoon to secure the three points. With the win, Yardy now sits at the top of the table and will hope to remain there next week after facing Dead Ball SC. For P.S.S U23, they need to start getting results soon, as soon as next week against Philly Black Stars.

P.S.S U23: Bangura (51’) CARDS – None

Yardy FC: Sterling (18’), Spence (39’), Facey (65’) CARDS - #22 Hamilton (yellow)

FC Sköge 2 — Statesmen FC 2

Coming with 3 games undefeated, Statesmen FC now had to put their streak to the test against FC Sköge who were coming off a convincing 3-0 win. Sköge opened up the scoring in the 41st minute with a goal from #7 Bonnette on what was the only goal of the first half. Sköge scored another goal midway through the second this time thanks to #9 Heyser in the 61st minute. Just when it looked like everything was going on Sköge’s way for a win Statesmen FC came back with two quick goals in the span of 5 minutes to tie the game courtsy of #17 Loscalzo and #2 Washek. With only 15 minutes left, neither team was able to break the deadlock so both walked away with a point. Both teams remain in playoff spots as Sköge will face Spicy Boi FC next week while Statesmen will play against FC Neman.

FC Sköge: GOALS - #7 Bonnette (41’); #9 Heyser (61’) CARDS – None

Statesmen FC: GOALS - #17 Loscalzo (70’); #2 Washek (75’) CARDS – None

Spicy Boi FC 5 — Philly Black Stars 3

The earliest of games was the one with the most goals on Saturday for the division as these two teams scored a total 8 combined. Spicy Boi were coming into this one with a new formation and game plan looking to get their first win of the campaign. The formation seem to have some early returns as they opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Philly Black stars answered back with a goal to tie it on the 19th but Spicy took the lead again just 5 minutes before halftime. Already in the second half, Spicy found another goal out of the gates and later on added two back to back goals to get a comfortable 5-1 lead. The Black Stars did not let their head down and managed to score a couple more to try and get themselves back into the game but it would not be enough as Spicy Boi got the 3 points. First win for Spicy Boi FC comes with 5 goals from 4 different players, they will look to build from this new game plan when they play FC Sköge next week. For the Black Stars this is their 2nd straight loss after a good start. They will have to figure out whats changed before facing P.S.S U23 in their next match.

Spicy Boi FC: GOALS - #17 Sheriff (13’); #26 Muesham (40’); #10 Huzer (59’) #19 Enriko (65’,70’) CARDS – none

Philly Black Stars: GOALS - #10 Baidw (19’,75’); #18 Camara (86’) CARDS - #19 Kuaku, #10 Baidw (yellows)

MOTM: Spicy Boi Albert Wang

Cuarto

Drexel Gold 4 — Leaders FC 1

Drexel Gold finally got their first win of the season and did so in dominant fashion over the weekend with a 4-1 victory over Leaders FC. #11 Shotta got the party started for Drexel although his goal was quickly matched by Leader’s #11 Seya just 4 minutes later. Drexel went back ahead in the 25th thanks to a goal from #2 Matt which opened up the gates for #0 Kweku and #10 Leger to score 2 more in the next 10 minutes and send the game to halftime with a comfortable lead. The second half was less eventful as we had no more goals and Drexel walked away with the 3 points. It was a key victory for Drexel to try an avoid the relegation battle, their next game in such quest will be against Fishtown SC. For Leaders is the second loss in a row but they will try to respond quickly against Aston Phila.

Drexel Gold: GOALS - #11 Shotta (8’); #2 Matt (25’);#0 Kweku (31’); #10 Leger (35’) CARDS - #17 Odigue (yellow)

Leaders FC: GOALS - #11 Seya (12’) CARDS - #19 Ahmed (yellow

FC Delta 1 — Mighty Ducks 2

Two usually explosive offenses met at Gratz supersite after they were both overpowered last week and both games saw them lose. Mighty Ducks got a lead in the 19th minute thanks to a goal from #14 Dolle on what would be the only goal of the first half. FC Delta pushed hard in the second half and got and managed to tie the game in the 70th minute. But right on the 78th minute #2 Green came back and scored to give the Ducks a late lead that would be good for them to get 3 points. FC Delta now has 2 losses in a row and will see to end such streak against Philly Falcons. For Mighty Ducks their next match will be against Vidas FC.

FC Delta: #2 Mosko (70’) CARDS – N/A

Mighty Ducks: #14 Dolle (19’); #2 Green (78’) CARDS – N/A

Club Sandwich 2 — Vidas FC 2

Meeting between a couple teams that were in need of points despite coming fresh off a win in their previous match. Action started early as #31 Begolly scored in the 15th minute to give Club Sandwich the lead. #10 Barnes responded quickly to tie the game for Vidas and the game went to halftime with a tie. Sandwich took the lead once again, this time thanks to #9 Bown. But right on the dawn of the game #10 Barnes would once again score for Vidas FC to get an equalizer and have the teams split the points. Both teams will look to get a win next week, Club sandwich will do it against LCFC Revolution whil Vidas FC will play against second place Mighty Ducks.

Club Sandwich: GOALS - #31 Begolly (15’); #9 Bown (51’) CARDS – N/A

Vidas FC: GOALS - #10 Barnes (25’,85’) CARDS - #15 Charlesworth (yellow)

Aston Phila 3 — Fishtown SC 1

It was an early start with less than ideal weather condition for both of these teams at Gratz Supersite. The first half was rough for both as the teams battle each other and some rain. An own goal gave Fishtown SC the lead but Aston Phila would come to respond with two quick goals from #7 Reber and #10 Petrov before halftime. In the second half, a red card to Fishtown allowed Aston Phila to fully control the game and score an insurance goal thanks to #7 Reber who got his second of the game which proved to be enough for his team to get the 3 points. It’s a tough first loss for Fishtown SC as they were competitive up until the red card. They will try to get 3 points next week against Drexel Gold. For Aston Phila it was a great comeback after their loss in the previous game, and will look to repeat against Leaders FC.

Aston Phila: Goals - #7 Reber (18’, 58’); #10 Petrov (28’) CARDS – N/A

Fishtown SC: Goals – Own Goal (7’) Cards - #22 Ely (Red)

Kensington SC Blue Bells 0 — Philly Falcons Rainbow Brigade 1

The Philly Falcons continue their impressive start to the season as they remained the only undefeated team in the division this time with a gritty win over Kensington SC. The game was fairly contested as Kensington SC put their best foot forward against and the first half ended in a scoreless tie. The Falcons were missing some key players due to some unfortunate injuries but everyone stepped up to the challenge and the team was able to find the lead in the 60th minute thanks to a goal from their co-captain Isaiah. From there on their team was able to hold onto the lead for the remainder of the half to secure the three points and stay at the top of the standings. Kensington will look to build from their performance next week when they face Rebels. Philly Falcons will look to stay at the top when they face FC Delta in their next match.

Kensington SC: Goals – N/A CARDS – N/A

Rainbow Brigade: Goals - #2 Isaiah (60’) CARDS – #10 Alex, #39 Paulette (yellows)

Rebels 7 — LCFC Revolution 2

It was a one-sided affair at Bristol Municipal Park as Rebels FC bulldozed their way past a LCFC Revolution who still have not been able to get their first win. Rebels opened the scoring in the sixth minute but quickly allowed an equalizer from LCFC just three minutes later. Form there on it was all Rebels as the team scored four more goals in the remainder of the first half to go into the break with a 5-1 lead. With the game seemingly already decided Rebels took the foot of the gas while LCFC looked to get some momentum. Still, Rebels managed to score two more goals to only one from LCFC Revolutions to get the final scoreline of 7-2. It’s the third win for Rebels in the season and will be looking fort heir fourth next week against Kensington SC. Meanwhile LCFC Revolution will try again for their first win, this time against Club Sandwich.

Rebels: Goals – Dakan (6’,26’,48’); T. Hillard (11’); O’Brien (23’,63’); V. Hillerd (35’)

LCFC Revolution: Goals – Hurley (9’); Sarpung (64’) CARDS – N/A

Quinto

Grapes FC 4 — Washington Square SC 2

Grapes FC who were winless since week 1 and headed into their match against 3rd place Washington Square SC looking to turn their season around and would come out of the gate fast scoring three times in the first half, Grapes took advantage of a few poorly placed clearances and capitalized on a PK for handball in the box. Washington would pull one back just before the end of the half to cut Grapes lead to just two goals. Second half possession was dominated by Washington, their high press fielded multiple chances but Washington failed to get their spacing just right resulting in several missed opportunities. Grapes would concede another goal off a beauty of a volley from Washington striker #99 Reytan to pull his team within one but it would be #13 Sutcliffe of Grapes that would cap off his day with a hat trick with curling shot that beat the keeper and broke the hearts of Washington.

Goals: Grapes #26 Goldberg 11’ #13 Sutcliffe 21’ 38’ 74’

Wash Sq #14 Savage 44’ #99 Reytan 66’

Yellow cards: na

Red cards: na

Man of the Match: Grapes #13 Sutcliffe

Oaklyn United Pride 2 — Devon SC 0

With the wind whipping and Oaklyn United players flying in every direction, Devon SC had a rough go in their match and were unable to contend with the wind nor the pace and movement of Oaklyn. Regardless if the wind was at their backs or in their face, Oaklyn managed to not only dominate possession but their opponent as well. If not for the lack of finishing by Oaklyn, the score would have reflected a much wider margin of victory than the slim 2 goal victory gives Oaklyn credit for. Midfielder #33 Carmody left Devon SC gassed with his runs down the wings and through the center of the pitch, his hard work would come to fruition with a goal in the 31st minute to extended Oaklyns lead to 2-0. Oaklyn continued to dominate in the 2nd half but their lack of finishing never really put the game out of reach for Devon SC who also could not get their offense going in the second half and would fall 2-0 in a game that could have easily seen Oaklyn win by four or more goals.

Goals: Oaklyn #14 Hickman 19’ #33 Carmody 31’

Yellow cards: Oaklyn #69 Steiner USB

Devon SC #12 Curtis USB

Red cards: na

Man of the Match: Oaklyn #31 Carmody

Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC 4 UCFC 3

A hat trick from #7 Kourouma failed to be enough for UCFC who fell 4-3 in a heartbreaking loss to Mark Wahlbergs Cousins FC. In a game that saw action at both ends and quality attacking from both teams, it was the on field vision and ball movement from #28 Oliveria that would seal the victory for MWC FC. UCFC were frustrated by the speed of MWC FC, UCFC were left with no choice but to foul their opponent to slow up their movement which resulted in several yellow cards for UCFC. It was a great showing by both teams and the result could have gone either way with both teams have a player that seemed to be on fire but it would ultimately be MWC FC that would extinguish the flame of UCFC with the brace from Olivera sealing the 4-3 victory for his team.

Goals: UCFC - #7 Kourouma 49’ , #7 Kourouma 74’, #7 Kourouma 79’

Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC - #28 Oliveira 22’, #9 Kritg 44’, Brennan 56’, Oliveira 28’

Yellow Cards: UCFC - #7 Kourouma 18’ unsporting push, # Brooks 81’ unsporting trip, #10 Martelli 86’ unsporting trip

Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC - #12 Segress 86’ unsporting trip

Red Cards: na

Man of the Match: Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC #28 Oliveira

Inter Phila 1 — Philly Athletic Club 2

Inter Phila played a well organized and focused first half against Philly Athletic Club, grabbing the lead off a great counter attack that found their always reliable #10 in the box to slot home the opening goal for Inter. Inter would continue to use their skill off the counter attacks of Philly but were unable to find that second goal. Philly would take full advantage of the wind at their backs in the second half, playing smart passes and stringing together possession that Inter struggled to disrupt, Philly would get their equalizer off a great shot from #99 Sam Osses-Asaie that was taken just outside the box to bring the game level. Inter would try to disrupt the play of Philly and slow the game down by make hard challenges but Philly would use their opponent’s frustration against them, forcing a turn over that would give Philly their second goal and #99 a brace on the day. Inter would give up a PK late but their keeper pushed the shot wide to keep the game within reach. Inter would have a few chance in the end but Philly would hold on for just their second win of the season so far.

Goals: Philly Athletic club: # 99 Sam Osses-Asaie 65’ & 74’

Inter Phila- #10 Davyd Apet 28’

Yellow cards: Philly Athletic -# 17 Brian Rodgers USB

Inter Phila-# 11 Roman Bachilo, #1 Raman Yaroma (GK), #36 Aliaksei Basyatski all for USB

Red cards: na

Man of the Match: Philly #9 Osses-Asaie

Philly Skyliners 2 Honey Badgers FC 2

Undefeated Philly Skyliners looked to keep the win streak going against a struggling Honey Badgers FC squad that has had some rough games recently and were trying to get their offense going the past few weeks to no success. The division leaders would jump out to a 1-0 lead only to have Badgers captain #9 B. Johnson tie the game at 1 all just minutes later. Philly would get the go ahead goal off a counter that caught Honey Badgers ball watching at the half hour mark to carry the 2-1 lead into the 2nd half. Both teams started the 2nd half with a high press and high defensive line with Philly looking to extended their lead and HB FC looking to claw back and find an equalizer. Honey Badgers would call upon their captain and their call was answered when he orchestrated a great series of passing through the midfield that would end with a goal just past the hour mark for the Badgers by #69 Worthington. Philly would fight to take the lead back and put the Badgers on their heels during the final minutes of the match but the Badgers held off their attack and held on for the well deserved draw that would end Philly’s win streak at five games.

Goals: Honey Badgers FC #9 Johnson 20’ #69 Worthington 64’

Philly: #10 Perraudin 16’ #11 Nepal 30’

Yellow cards: Philly #24 Todd 61’ foul on a promising attack

Red cards: na

Man of the Match: Honey Badgers FC #9 Johnson

Sexto

Bench Mob FC 4 — Philly Strikers 3

Bench Mob FC were looking for their first win since week 1 and their opponent, Philly Strikers, were hoping to get their first win of the season after losing 4 straight since settling for a 4-4 draw in week 1. The first half would play out with loads of quality chances by both teams and the Strikers getting on the board first in under 10 minutes. Bench Mob’s midfield maestro, #10 Piotti, found the tying goal only to see his team fall behind again just moments later. Piotti proved to be to much for the Strikers to manage, unable to man mark or prevent him from getting the ball, Piotti would grab himself a hat trick, netting two goals just minutes apart to put his team up 3-2. The constant press from Bench Mob would result in a howler of an own goal by Philly that would be the inevitable game winner leaving the last place Strikers scrambling and in need of 2 goals, the Striker would manage to keep it close, scoring their third goal with just under 30 minutes left, the Strikers were unable to recover from that own goal and fall 4-3 and remain rooted in last place.

Goals: Philly Strikers: Nascimento 9’, Muldoon 20’, Griffiths 64’

Bench Mob: Piotti 17’, 36’, 38’ Own Goal 40’

Yellow cards: na

Red cards: na

Man of the Match: Bench Mob Piotti

FC BTC 1 — Heather’s Hooligans 4

The defensive issues for FC BTC were on display once again as they struggled to keep their opponent from having numerous quality chances in front of goal. Their opponent, Heathers Hooligans, have had their own struggles in front of goal having score only three goals total which was a far cry from their offensive production last season. Hooligans captain #10 Ky would get his team on the board early, converting a cross into the box just minutes into the first half. FC BTC would find themselves in the drivers seat, enjoying a lot of possession in the final third during the first half but failed to beat Hooligans GK who made save after save to maintain his teams 1-0 lead before the Hooligans scored again right before the end of the half. The Hooligans offense was firing on all cylinders and notched 2 more goals in the 2nd half while FC BTC got themselves a consolation goal in the 80’ minute to ruin the Hooligans chance for back to back clean sheets.

Goals: Heather’s Hooligans : # 10 Ky 7’ # 6 DeLeo 40’ # 9 Clifford 70’ # 6 DeLeo 73’

FC BTC: # 12 Kravitz 80’

Yellow cards: na

Red cards: na

Man of the Match: Hooligans GK #1 Flood

Still Processing FC 3 — Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins FC 0

Still Processing FC bounced back from their 4-2 loss last week and found themselves on the winning end of a 3-0 and were in control of the game for large portions, giving up very little to DWC FC who struggled to find the game and looked to be chasing the game and the ball for the majority of the match. Still Processing FC enjoyed great service from #9 Felipe who pulled the strings on offense and caused havoc in the final third leaving DWC FC scrambling as their defensive struggles continue.

Goals: Processing: Philipson 22’ #9 Felipe 67’ #00 Gadek 89’

Yellow cards: na

Red cards: na

Man of the Match: Still Processing #9 Felipe

Guardians FC 0 - 2 Boys Do Cry FC

Goals: Boys Do Cry: #21 Dye 44’ #12 Roche 59’

Yellow cards: Boys Do Cry #16 McCullough 57’-Reckless tackle, #13 Stevens- USB

Guardians FC: Gonzalez 85’ Reckless tackle

Red cards: BDC, #17 Cannon 48’ Violent Conduct

Guardians, #11 Buezo 48’ Violent Conduct, #13 Miranda 58’ Violent Conduct

Man of the Match: Boys Do Cry #21 Dye

Kensington Alumni 2 — Philly Saint-Germain 1

Teams from Kensington have always been known for their fight and the determination to leave it all on the pitch, every match, every time. Always looking to finish out games no matter the score line, from the first minute to the last teams have to be mindful of Kensington as the past two weeks have shown why. Fresh off their first points of the season after a thrilling 90’ goal last week, fell behind PSG in the 55’ minute but that fight and grit that coach Jimmy B. has taught his teams was on full display and Kensington would go on to tie the game 1-1 with just over 20 minutes to play. Those last 20 minutes saw Kensignton win every 50/50 ball and really push their wing backs high up the pitch and just like last week they would find themselves celebrating a late game goal except this week it was a game winner, Kensington striker, #8 Celaire, worked hard all game and found himself in the perfect spot to slot home the game winner to secure Kensington their first win of the season.

Goals: Philly Saint-Germain #10 55’

Kensington: #15 Bangnia 69’ #8 Celaire 87’

Yellow cards: PSG #17 Loace 50’ USB

Red cards:na

Man of the Match: Kensington #8 Celaire

Telle Bouche FC 2 — Rapid Football Club 1

The undefeated run of Telle Bouche FC will continue for at least another week with the division leaders taking all three points against the always scrappy Rapid FC. Telle Bouche got on the board first with a goal by #12 Denton which would carry them into the second half with the 1-0 lead. Rapid would respond in the early moments of the second half to bring the game level but would fall behind once more after #22 Phy slotted home the game winner just minutes later. Rapid lose a heart breaker to Telle Bouche but played well against the division leaders and at times looked poised to hand them their first defeat of the season.

Goals: Rapid FC #9 S. Felipo 55’

Telle Bouche - #12 Denton 26’ #22 Phy 58’

Yellow cards: na

Red cards: na

Man of the Match: Telle Bouche FC #22 Phy

Septima

Sunday Georgie 2 – Kensington Big Cats 0

Sanko United 2 – United Philly Soccer 3

Philly Falcons Rainbow Battalion 1 – Gassed FC 3

SoB Athletic 0 – Birdeaux FC 0