Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS All Star Game will once again pit MLS against Liga MX

Philadelphia Union News

Union to travel to Orlando City SC for U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 contest

In their first matches of previous U.S. Open Cup tournaments that the Boys in Blue have entered, they have tallied a 7-3-0 mark, including a 4-1-0 record in opening round matches of their last five tournaments.

Pressing Points | Starting a new streak

Ahead of the match Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin spoke with the media about the game and the club’s now very busy May.

Now the work begins for the Union

So the unbeaten streak ends. But other than a feel-good story and a stack of points, six games doesn’t amount to much in a thirty-four game MLS season. There’s still twenty eight games left to play, eighty-four points.

MLS News

MLS All-Star game set for rematch against Liga MX All-Stars

The announcement was made on Thursday, confirming that MLS’ marquee players will take on the Liga MX All-Stars at Minnesota United FC’s Allianz Field on Aug. 10.

DC United, Gareth Bale “exchanging proposals” after months of silence

Soccer reporter Steven Goff on Thursday tweeted that the club has exchanged proposals with Wales captain Gareth Bale, who is expected to leave Real Madrid at the end of the current season on a free transfer.

CF Montréal forward Kei Kamara retires from Sierra Leone national team after 14 years

Kamara, 37, has played for the Leone Stars since 2008 after becoming a pro in MLS in 2006. Despite some recent turbulence in his relationship with the program, Kamara scored the only goal in a qualifying win over Benin that lifted Sierra Leone to the 2021 African Cup of Nations, their first appearance in the tournament since 1996.

U.S. Soccer News

Schedule set for 2022 U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

Set to take place May 10-11, the Round of 32 pits the 24 winners that advanced from this week’s Third Round against eight higher seeded Division I (MLS) clubs. All 16 Round of 32 games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Rest of the World News

Erik ten Hag named new Man United manager

ESPN reported earlier this month that United were set to finalise the appointment of Ten Hag, and the Dutchman has agreed a three-year deal to take over at Old Trafford, with the option of another year.