Brotherly Game Daily Links: Anton Sorenson called up to USMNT-U20

Philadelphia Union News

Anton Sorenson named to USMNT U-20 Training Camp Roster

The camp is being held in preparation for the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, which will also serve as qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

MLS News

D.C. United fires head coach Hernan Losada

According to The Athletic and the Washington Post’s Steve Goff, relationships with players and with the front office led to Losada’s dismissal.

Carlos Vela set to re-sign with LAFC

Vela is comfortable, still producing and at a club that continues to want him. While some pundits were floating fantasies that LAFC could turn Vela into a TAM player and get another open DP slot (they have one open right now, in fact), that honestly didn’t seem remotely plausible.

USMNT or Poland? Chicago Fire GK Gaga Slonina attracting international attention

MLSsoccer.com has learned Poland will call up Slonina, but there is no word on if Slonina will accept. The 17-year-old is eligible for both the United States and Poland.

U.S. Soccer News

2022 US Open Cup Round 3 Review: Four MLS teams crash out, close games galore

The dust has settled on the Third Round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup with both days bringing fans a reminder of what they were missing while the tournament was on hiatus for two years.

USMNT to play Morocco in June friendly in Cincinnati

It will be the 4th time the USMNT have faced off against Morocco, the 24th ranked team in the FIFA World Rankings. They are the first African team to face the USMNT since head coach Gregg Berhalter took over in December 2018.