Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS teams return to US Open Cup action

MLS News

Power Rankings: LAFC & Seattle back on top, Toronto soar after Week 7

After their loss to Toronto the Union drop to third in the MLS Power Rankings.

Atlanta United increase chase for USMNT, Mallorca forward Matthew Hoppe

Atlanta United chief scout Jonathan Spector is in Spain to watch Mallorca as the club continues to push for a deal to sign US men’s national team forward Matthew Hoppe, a source tells MLSsoccer.com.

Chicago Fire FC Exercise Homegrown Goalkeeper Gaga Slonina’s 2023 Contract Option

So far this season, Slonina has tallied a league-high five shutouts in the Fire’s first seven games, anchoring the stingiest defense in MLS.

U.S. Soccer News

2022 US Open Cup Round 3, Day 1 Review: Two MLS teams fall, more late drama Tuesday

Detroit City used their home field advantage at Keyworth Stadium to come from behind and knock off the Columbus Crew, while Union Omaha (USL League One) stunned the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field in a dramatic penalty kick shootout.

Marko Mitrovic named new USMNT U-19 head coach

Mitrovic holds a UEFA Pro License and brings a variety of experience to the position after serving as an assistant with English Championship side Reading, MLS club Chicago Fire, and the Serbian U-20 and U-15 national teams.

Rest of the World News

Liverpool thrash Manchester United to leapfrog Manchester City in Premier League

The win puts Jurgen Klopp’s side on 76 points from 32 games, two ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Man City, who play their game in hand against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Fulham seal Premier League promotion with win over Preston North End

League leaders Fulham — who were relegated from the top flight last year — now have 86 points from 42 games with four matches left to play.