Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 2 Charlotte FC 0, Full Time

91’ +2 Paxten Aaronson checks into the game and quickly earns himself a yellow card.
81’ Jack McGlynn into the match for Quinn Sullivan
66’ Mikael Uhre into the game for Santos, who appears to be in some pain after coming up limping; Cory Burke in for Carranza
60’ Gazdag played in by Carranza but his attempt misses the mark and the flag was up anyway.
46’ Union goal from Daniel Gazdag on a gift from the Charlotte goalkeeper. Awful, awful giveaway, 2-0 Union.
Daniel Rios into the game for Anton Walkes for Charlotte
45’ +3 Halftime whistle blows. Union with a great start, get the goal and limit Charlotte to a couple of chances.
42’ Ben Bender with a chance from a dangerous spot but his shot goes wide of the target. It easily could be 1-1 now.
35’ Union with a big chance to double their lead but Wagner unable to connect with Carranza at the far post to capitalize.
19’ Jose Martinez goes in the book after a late challenge. That’s his second yellow of the season.
JULIAN!!! pic.twitter.com/vUFnxu3zOP— Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) April 2, 2022
4’ GOAL, Julian Carranza gets his first goal for the blue and gold with a strike off an assist from Santos, who tracked down a long ball from Kai Wagner. Good start for the Union.
3’ On the broadcast they are saying Bedoya had some soreness after training yesterday and was kept out of the game day roster today as a precaution
1’ We’re underway in Chester
Starting Lineups
The big news for the Union is no Mikael Uhre or Alejandro Bedoya in the starting lineup. Bedoya isn’t in the team so Quinn Sullivan replaces him and Sergio Santos and Julian Carranza pair up top.
These guys gonna be ⚡ ⚡ tonight!— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) April 2, 2022
https://t.co/cYMP6L0uti#DOOP | #GameDay | #PHIvCLT | @MLS pic.twitter.com/ETZrvgtk9M
Ben Bender, who spent a season in the Philadelphia Union Academy, starting for the visitors tonight.
Keystone State Starting XI pic.twitter.com/kZ3DG7ZtZa— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) April 2, 2022
Officials
Referee:Timothy Ford
Ast. Referee 1: Corey Parker
Ast. Referee 2: Kevin Lock
Fourth official: Ismir Pekmic
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
Ast. VAR: Thomas Supple
How to Watch
TV: PHL17
Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (in-market), ESPN+ (out of market)
Loading comments...