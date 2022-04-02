 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 2 Charlotte FC 0, Full Time

The Union take on MLS newcomers Charlotte FC for the first time tonight

By Matthew Ralph Updated
Julian Carranza celebrates his first half goal against Charlotte FC on April 2, 2022
Carl Gulbish

91’ +2 Paxten Aaronson checks into the game and quickly earns himself a yellow card.

81’ Jack McGlynn into the match for Quinn Sullivan

66’ Mikael Uhre into the game for Santos, who appears to be in some pain after coming up limping; Cory Burke in for Carranza

60’ Gazdag played in by Carranza but his attempt misses the mark and the flag was up anyway.

46’ Union goal from Daniel Gazdag on a gift from the Charlotte goalkeeper. Awful, awful giveaway, 2-0 Union.

Daniel Rios into the game for Anton Walkes for Charlotte

45’ +3 Halftime whistle blows. Union with a great start, get the goal and limit Charlotte to a couple of chances.

42’ Ben Bender with a chance from a dangerous spot but his shot goes wide of the target. It easily could be 1-1 now.

35’ Union with a big chance to double their lead but Wagner unable to connect with Carranza at the far post to capitalize.

19’ Jose Martinez goes in the book after a late challenge. That’s his second yellow of the season.

4’ GOAL, Julian Carranza gets his first goal for the blue and gold with a strike off an assist from Santos, who tracked down a long ball from Kai Wagner. Good start for the Union.

3’ On the broadcast they are saying Bedoya had some soreness after training yesterday and was kept out of the game day roster today as a precaution

1’ We’re underway in Chester

Starting Lineups

The big news for the Union is no Mikael Uhre or Alejandro Bedoya in the starting lineup. Bedoya isn’t in the team so Quinn Sullivan replaces him and Sergio Santos and Julian Carranza pair up top.

Ben Bender, who spent a season in the Philadelphia Union Academy, starting for the visitors tonight.

Officials

Referee:Timothy Ford
Ast. Referee 1: Corey Parker
Ast. Referee 2: Kevin Lock
Fourth official: Ismir Pekmic
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
Ast. VAR: Thomas Supple

How to Watch

TV: PHL17
Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (in-market), ESPN+ (out of market)

