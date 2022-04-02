Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 2 Charlotte FC 0, Full Time

91’ +2 Paxten Aaronson checks into the game and quickly earns himself a yellow card.

81’ Jack McGlynn into the match for Quinn Sullivan

66’ Mikael Uhre into the game for Santos, who appears to be in some pain after coming up limping; Cory Burke in for Carranza

60’ Gazdag played in by Carranza but his attempt misses the mark and the flag was up anyway.

46’ Union goal from Daniel Gazdag on a gift from the Charlotte goalkeeper. Awful, awful giveaway, 2-0 Union.

Daniel Rios into the game for Anton Walkes for Charlotte

45’ +3 Halftime whistle blows. Union with a great start, get the goal and limit Charlotte to a couple of chances.

42’ Ben Bender with a chance from a dangerous spot but his shot goes wide of the target. It easily could be 1-1 now.

35’ Union with a big chance to double their lead but Wagner unable to connect with Carranza at the far post to capitalize.

19’ Jose Martinez goes in the book after a late challenge. That’s his second yellow of the season.

4’ GOAL, Julian Carranza gets his first goal for the blue and gold with a strike off an assist from Santos, who tracked down a long ball from Kai Wagner. Good start for the Union.

3’ On the broadcast they are saying Bedoya had some soreness after training yesterday and was kept out of the game day roster today as a precaution

1’ We’re underway in Chester

Starting Lineups

The big news for the Union is no Mikael Uhre or Alejandro Bedoya in the starting lineup. Bedoya isn’t in the team so Quinn Sullivan replaces him and Sergio Santos and Julian Carranza pair up top.

Ben Bender, who spent a season in the Philadelphia Union Academy, starting for the visitors tonight.

Keystone State Starting XI pic.twitter.com/kZ3DG7ZtZa — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) April 2, 2022

Officials

Referee:Timothy Ford

Ast. Referee 1: Corey Parker

Ast. Referee 2: Kevin Lock

Fourth official: Ismir Pekmic

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Ast. VAR: Thomas Supple

How to Watch

TV: PHL17

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (in-market), ESPN+ (out of market)