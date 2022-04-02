Casa Soccer League: Spring Week 3 Recap

Submitted by the league

Primera

Real Vidas 4 – Stoney United 0

Real Vidas took home another important three points against Stoney United on Saturday. Stoney will rue defensive errors that allowed Memis and Baker got Real off to a quick start with two goals inside the first twenty minutes. By the time Stoney were able to get a handle on the game, Real were in control of the scoreboard and able to absorb anything Stoney were able to throw at them. Heading into the second half, Robinson was able to get a second assist when finding Memis for Real’s third, before Ulshafer found Baker for the fourth. Real move joint top with this victory, having shown composure where it counts. Stoney sit bottom and will hope for a better showing against Smitty next time out.

Real Vidas: GOALS – Memis (2), Baker (2) – CARDS Memis (Y), Brown (Y), Wax (Y)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Baker: Real Vidas

FC Tigre 1 – Philadelphia Corinthians 7

A rout for Corinthians on Saturday morning saw them thrash Tigre by a six-goal margin. Hull and Bracken got Corinthians off to a flying start with goals in the fifth and seventh minutes and sent a sign of things to come. McBade struck back for Tigre slightly before twenty minutes to give them hope, but Bracken answered shortly afterward to put Corinthians on the road to victory. Another for Braken and Hull came in the second half, along with goals for Underwood and Ndaro. After the game, captain Underwood was delighted with his team’s dominant performance, commenting that it was the bounce-back performance they needed after a difficult loss last week. Corinthians will feel that their season is finally underway, while Tigre are still looking for more points to the one they took a few weeks ago on a rainy Saturday.

FC Tigre: GOAL – McBade

Philadelphia Corinthians: GOALS – Hull (2), Bracken (3), Underwood, Ndaro

MAN OF THE MATCH: Bracken: Philadelphia Corinthians

FC Misconduct 4 – Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC 2

A tale of two halves at the South Philly Supersite saw FC Misconduct overpower Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC on Saturday. Misconduct struck four times in the first half. Three of those goals came within seven minutes of each other! With Misconduct rampant through McColaugh, Hurff, Macurdgy, and Mergenthal, they entered half time with a commanding lead and will have thought themselves cruising to victory. They probably did not count, however, on the resilience of a resurgent Smitty side who came out to play good football and score two of their own midway through the second half. After the match, captain McBain of Smitty was pleased with his side’s second half showing and hoped that they could carry that momentum into next week’s game against Stoney. Misconduct, meanwhile, will face a sterner test against SouthHouse.

FC Misconduct: GOALS – McColaugh, Hurff, Macurdgy, Mergenthal

Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC: GOALS – Misler, Casey

MAN OF THE MATCH – McColaugh: FC Misconduct

Bluestars FC 1 – Rose Tree Gunners FC 2

Bluestars FC found themselves a goal down within two minutes of their matchup against Rose Tree Gunners on Saturday. Rose Tree sought to get the ball in the mixer from the first whistle and were rewarded when a missed interception allowed Flickenger the time and space to lob the keeper with a well-placed finish. The score didn’t reflect the game, however, as Bluestars managed to build their own attacks and were soon rewarded. Gray flew down the left wing and crossed for Tuazama, only for a sliding challenge on the line to deny a goal scoring opportunity. Osiorio-Soto took the resulting indirect freekick, passing to Blodget, who blasted home into the roof of the net to tie the game up. A midfield dual followed as both sides sought to take control of the game without creating chances of real quality. Another defensive error from Bluestars allowed Rose Tree to get the winner, though, when a failed backpass allowed Rovito a take a good look at goal and he found the back of the net. Rose Tree nerves will have been tested when a mistake of their own nearly allowed Bluestars to tie it up. They weathered the storm, however, and will be delighted to take home three points.

Bluestars FC: GOAL – Blodget

Rose Tree Gunners FC: GOALS – Flickenger, Rovito

MAN OF THE MATCH – Rorito: Rose Tree Gunners

Philadelphia Heritage SC 0 – FC SouthHouse 3

FC SouthHouse look to have found their form early this season and will be pleased to take three points from newly promoted Heritage SC. An early goal from Baker sent them on their way here as Heritage tried to make it difficult for their illustrious opponents. They managed to hold them off until right before half time when Reese struck to send them two goals to the good. The second half was a cagey affair as SouthHouse pushed hard to assert their superiority. Credit must again go to Heritage for a valiant fight, but SouthHouse’s quality again shone through when Reece fired home for his brace. After the game, Heritage captain Pereus was bold and brave in his comments: he said his side are aware that they are still playing at a Segunda level but knew what they need to improve upon for the next game. The result leaves Heritage bottom of the table and still in search of their first win against Corinthians next week, while SouthHouse ride high and look forward to a matchup against Misconduct.

Philadelphia Heritage SC: CARD – Levy (Y)

FC SouthHouse: GOALS – Baker, Reece (2)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Baker: FC SouthHouse

Icarus FC 3 – Cunningham Squires 1

A strong win for Icarus against Cunningham Squires sees them go level on points at the top of the table. Icarus controlled the game while the Squires remained resolute for much of the first half. Despite having the majority of the ball, they couldn’t find a way through until near the end of the first half, when Smukler found the back of the net to send Icarus on their way. Man of the match Smyth got the second and the result looked sealed for Icarus until Latipov found the net for Squires to make the deficit only a goal. Anxious that the victory might be slipping away, Icarus turned to Fay for an answer, only to see him score a terrific chipped shot to give them the win and a comfortable margin of victory.

Icarus - # 19 R Smukler (37 min), # 4 K Smyth (58 min), # 88 J Fay (90 min)

Cunningham Squires - # 22 Z Hannan (88 min)

Icarus FC: GOALS – Smukler, Smyth, Fay

Cunningham Squires: GOAL – Hannan – CARD Latipov (R)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Smyth: Icarus FC

Segunda

Vidas United 3 – Drexel Navy 0

Vidas United met Drexel Navy on Saturday morning in a battle of Drexel affiliated teams. Here, it was Vidas, named for the Drexel training ground, who took three points. Vilsaint scored early for Vidas on his way to the man of the match award. Gateniuk added a second right on the stroke of half time to give his side a commanding lead heading into the half. Another goal would seal the victory and Vidas eventually overpowered their opponents when Adeleye scored the third. After the game, the Drexel Navy captain lamented that his side were literally on spring break. Even if his players weren’t mentally on the beach, the timing of the game left him short handed. Full credit goes to Vidas, though, who did a great job capitalizing in a dominant performance.

Vidas United: GOALS – Vilsaint, Gateniuk, Adeleye

MAN OF THE MATCH – Vilsaint: Vidas United

Renob CF 4 – Sunbears FC 1

On a windy day, Renob got on the scoresheet first against the Sunbears. Renob struck the first blow when the Sunbears defense attempted a pass back to their keeper. Reinhart was able to intercept and with one touch past the goalie was left with a wide open tap in to go up 1-0. Both teams were knocking the ball around well and created strong chances; Sunbears even hitting the posts a couple of times. Renob fortunately was able to knock another ball in with a whipped in cross and finish by Green. With only minutes left in the first, the Sunbears responded with an in swinging cross and shot from Kutai that could not be stopped. The second half was evenly matched. Renob’s Thompson was able to get a hold of one of Renob’s many corners and to find bottom left corner of the goal. This gave Renob a 3-1 lead and a little breathing room from a relentless Sunbears team. Renob’s defense and goalie Gorman however were rock solid and kept a clean sheet in the second half. With a late goal by man of the match Green, his second, the final for the day was 4-1.

Renob CF: GOALS – Snavely, Green (2), Dailey – CARD Mastil (Y)

Sunbears FC: GOAL Kutai – CARD Coyle (Y)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Green: Renob CF

Philadelphia Sierra Stars 7 – FC Bobert Munich 1

A rout for Sierra Stars saw them run out winners against FC Bobert Munich by a large margin. As with many of the game this weekend, the winners scored early when Bio put away a nice finish to give Sierra Stars the lead. Goals from Conteh, Agyapong, and Kawa followed. But Saturday was all about Weah, who managed to bag himself a hattrick on his way to the victory. Disanti got one back for Bobert, but it was little more than consolation.

Philadelphia Sierra Stars: GOALS – Bio, Conteh, Agyapong, Kawa, Weah (3)

FC Bobert Munich: GOAL – Disanti – CARD Disanti (Y)/’

MAN OF THE MATCH – Weah: Philadelphia Sierra Stars

Loose Cannons 2 – Hunting Park 0

Loose Cannons did their work in the first half against Hunting Park on Saturday. Souffrant got on the score sheet for the second week in a row fifteen minutes into the game. The man they call “Souff” showed his stuff throughout the first half, helping the Cannons to look dangerous as Hunting Park dropped deep to protect their goal. O’Leary got the second for them, however, as the pressure paid off and they took a commanding lead. A cagey game followed with many fouls and much griping at the officials, as neither team came close in the second half to adding to their tally. A good win for the Cannons here, who will be very happy with their start to the season.

Loose Cannons: GOALS – Souffrant, O’Leary

MAN OF THE MATCH – Souffrant: Loose Cannons

SMK 1 – Philly Rovers 2

A fiery game between SMK and Philly Rovers saw the latter run out winners on Saturday. Williams put SMK ahead ten minutes in to set the tone, before Kamagate replied for the Rovers fifteen minutes later. It remained tied for a long period of this game, during which time much of the disciplinary action took place. Multiple yellows were handed out, but SMK found themselves a man down when Kushiro, having already been booked for a foul earlier in the game, kicked the ball away to receive a second yellow. Now with ten men, SMK struggled to hold off the Rovers. Mohammad eventually found a way through with five minutes remaining to record a win for his side.

SMK: GOAL – Williams – CARDS Minnich (Y), Crosby (Y), Kushiro (Y/Y/R)

Philly Rovers: GOALS – Kamagate, Mohammad – CARDS Watson (Y), Tibely (Y), Wesley

(Y), Smith (Y)

Tercera West

FC Neman 0 – Yardy FC 3

After a convincing win in game 1 of their season Yardy FC came into game 2 against Neman looking to keep things rolling and so they did. Yardy had a convincing performance and came away with a 3 goal win. Yardy had a double punch before the end of the first half when they scored back to back in a matter of just 2 minutes, courtesy of #10 Sterling and #15 Spence. The goals seemed to be a psychological punch that FC Neman did not fully recovered from and then to make matters even worse #15 Spence added a third to the scoresheet midway through the second half to put the final nail in the coffin and secure the 3 points for Yardy FC.

FC Neman: GOALS – none CARDS – none

Yardy FC: GOALS - #10 Sterling (41’), #15 Spence (43’,65’) CARDS – none

FC Sköge 1 – DMA Young Boys 1

Two teams coming from very intense hard fought matches last week met at Northeast High School and were in for another intense match. The game started well for FC Sköge who managed to put some pressure onto the Young Boy’s net and managed to score after #2 Brett Harder sent a ball from the side of the box and, whether with luck or brilliance, ended in the back of the net to give Sköge the lead early in the first half. DMA tried to answer back and evened the run of play but were unable to tie the game before halftime. The second half started with DMA looking to even the score and despite enjoying some opportunities they were unable to tie the score until the 87th minute when Rory McGlasson sent a cross for Jack Meder to hit a volley to the back of the net and give DMA a last minute point in consecutive weeks.

FC Sköge: GOALS - #22 Brett Harder (15’) CARDS - #2 Herrmann (yellow)

DMA Young Boys: GOALS - #7 Jack Meder CARDS - #21 Bonacci (yellow)

Barenjager SC 3 – P.S.S U23 3

This was an early morning game that had all kinds of action in both sides of the pitch. Barenjager got an early lead with a goal from #11 Immerman but eventually conceded goals from a defensive mistake and mthen an indirect free kick inside the area to go down 2-1. Barenjager went on to miss a PK that could have tied the game but the team recovered well and found the equalizer minutes later just to go on and give up a PK themselves that allowed #10 Conteh to give P.S.S U23 the lead midway through the second half. Barenjager would bounce back once more finding a late goal courtesy of #30 Frick in the 89th minute to salvage a point they will be happy with given the sloppy run of play. P.S.S U23 will now try to shore up their defense for their next game which will be against Statesmen FC. As for Barenjager they will look to correct the mistakes form this weekend when they face Philly Black Stars in their next game.

Barenjager SC: GOALS - #11 Immerman (7’), #9 O’Brian (47’), #30 Frick (89’) CARDS – none

P.S.S U23: GOALS - #8 Conteh (24’), #11 Abuj (44’), #10 Conteh (61’)(PK) CARDS – none

Statesmen FC 4 – Spicy Boi FC 3

This was an exciting game with a lot of goals. #14 Gaijan got the party started with a goal in the 15th minute that was responded by Statsman’s #4 Pereira less than a minute later. Spicy Boi’s would strike again in the 19th minute this time with #10 Huzar turning a PK into a goal. Statesmen showed they could also respond rather quickly by scoring 4 minutes later to tie the game with a log range shot before Spicy got another lead that they would hold until halftime. The second half was a different story as a little altercation seemed to heat up the game but Statesmen used their experience to keep their head in it and prevent it from being a back and forth affair like the first half was. Statesmen would once again tie the scoreboard but this time they would not allow Spicy Bois to answer back and instead got another goal to get and secure the lead and walk away with the 3 points.

Statesmen FC: GOALS - #4 Pereira (16’), #23 Kiriri (23’), #14 Braff (70’), #33 Eby (80’)

Spicy Boi FC: GOALS - #14 Gajian (15’), #10 Huzar (19’)(PK), #21 Snyder (29’)

Philly Black Starts 4 – Dead Ball SC 2

Rounding out a weekend full of goals we had Philly Black Stars meeting Dead Ball SC. As it was the case with most games for the division the actions started early with both teams scoring a goal in the first 15 minutes of the game. Unfortunately that wall the first half had for us but the second half had a lot in store for the fans. Dead Ball got the lead early into the second half but were unable to hold on to it as Philly Black Stars would score 3 goals in the next 10 minutes of play to secure a 4-2 win that included a brace from #10 Baidoo who got the man of the match honors. Philly Black Stars will look to keep the scoring from in their enxt game when they face Barenjager SC while Dead Ball will face FC Sköge next week.

Philly Black Starts: GOALS - #7 Osseo-Asane (15’), #10 Baidoo (55’, 61’), #18 Assasai (59’)

Dead Ball SC: GOALS - #7 Borisov (12’, 53’)

Tercera East

Roy Kent FC 1 – Rowan FC 0

I took until matchweek #3 but Rowan FC was finally able to make their debut on CASA’s Tercera this spring and they had to face Roy Kent FC at it. The game was very even, especially during a first half in which neither team was able to dominate possession and as such we went scoreless to half time. The game continued around the same pace and it would eventually take a penalty kick converted by #15 Osorio, for Roy Kent FC to score and give his team a lead that they would not let go off until the final whistle, securing thus their first win of the year. Roy Kent’s next game will see them face Liberty City FC while Rowan will hope to get some points against SJ Gentlemen now that they have shaken off the rust.

Roy Kent FC: GOALS - #15 Osorio (76’)(PK) CARDS - none

Rowan FC: GOALS – none CARDS – none

Alamo FC 1 – Liberty City FC 0

Alamo FC was coming fresh off a win to face Liberty City who wre handed a tough loss in their last match. The game was even from start to finish. Alamo FC took the lead in the 20th minute of the game with a goal courtesy of #25 Bateman, a lead they would carry into the half. During the second half Liberty City tried to pick up the pace in search for an equalizer but the Alamo FC defense held strong limiting its rival’s chances to tie the game and thus secure its team their second win of the season. Alamo FC will look to make it 3 wins in a row when they face a very in-from FC Burlington next week. Meanwhile, Liberty City will try to revert its current from in their game against Roy Kent FC.

Alamo FC: GOALS - #25 Bateman (20’) CARDS – none

Liberty City FC: GOALS – none CARDS – #84 King (yellow)

MOTM: Alamo FC #25 Bateman

Brothers of the Gourd 1 – SJ Gentlemen 1

Two teams that were coming from mid-week games were now facing each other over the weekend at RAMP Soccer Field. While Brothers of the Gourd were coming off of a convincing win the Gentlemen were coming off a loss and looking to take revenge. The Brothers got an early goal whn #0 Sankey scored just 3 minutes into the action. The goal seemed to stun both teams as the remainder of the first half went by with the same scoreline. Come the second half and it would be SJ Gentlemen who got an early goal this time when #18 Young tied the actions just 4 minutes into the game. Once again the remainder of the half will go without goals leaving each team with just one points each. That is the first point for SJ Gentlemen in the season, they will look to bring some more in their next game against Rowan FC. As for Brothers of the Gourd they will try to make it 3 games in a row unbeaten when they face Bluestar Legends in the upcoming game.

Brothers of the Gourd: GOALS - #0 Sankey (3’) CARDS – none

SJ Gentlemen: GOALS - #18 Young (49’) CARDS – none

FC Burlington 6 – Berber United 0

One sided affair at Northeast High School as FC Burlington put 6 goals past Berber United during the weekend. Burlington started the job early, scoring 2 goals in the first 10 minutes of the game and setting the tone for what would end up being a beating. Singh added a third goal for his team, second on his personal account for the day, just before the half. FC Burlington keep their dominance in the second half scoring three more goals this time courtesy of Dooley, Gaetano and Sepulveda to finish off the job and get their second win of the tournament. FC Burlington will now look to make it 3 wins in a row when they face Alamo FC next week. As for Berber United they got a lot of stuff to work through, mainly their offense as they have now gone scoreless in two straight games, something they can’t afford to do against Fishtown FC.

FC Burlington: GOALS – M. Lynch (5’), S. Singh (7’, 44’), S. Dooley (59’), F Gaetano (73’), G. Sepulveda (84’)

Berber United: GOALS – none

Fishtown FC 5 – Bluestar Legends 2

Goals galore at Bonner Prendergast High School as Fishtown FC faced off against Bluestar Legends in the afternoon. Fishtown dominated the first half with #11 Gulama scoring twice to give his team a 2 goal lead going into halftime. The second half was a little more contested but this afternoon would be all about one man as Gulama scored another 2 goals, totaling 4 for the day to give his team a 5-2 win. Hawns also had a goal for Fishtown while Bluestar got two late consolation goals from Breslin and Maldonado to make up the end result. Fishtown and Gulama will like to repeat this performance next week when they face Berber United. Meanwhile, Bluestar Legend will look for its first points of the season when they play the Brothers of the Gourd.

Fishtown FC: GOALS - #11 Gulama (20’, 39’, 76’, 78’), Hawn (75’) CARDS – none

Bluestars Legends: GOALS – Breslin (84’), Maldonado (87’) CARDS – none

Cuarto

Aston Phila 1 – Rebels FC 2

Afternoon game at Gratz with a lot of action. Both teams came into the game after collecting wins the week prior and looking to keep things rolling. It was Rebels who had the better start as they found 2 first half goals, the first courtesy of #1 Thomas who would also set up the second one after his corner kick was sent to the back of the net by #20 McKenna. Aston Phila seemed to wake up in the second half looking to get back in the game and even hitting the crossbar twice before their captain Ashiotes managed to score after a corner kick. The rest of the game was evenly matched with both teams having chances, the best one probably belonging to Phila after a shot from one of their striker bounced off the post and out keeping them from tying the score. Aston Phila may be disappointed with the result after hitting the posts many times and will look to refine their aim for next game when they face Club Sandwich. For Rebels it was an important win that helped them catch some momentum for their Sunday makeup game which saw them beat Drexel Gold 1-0 thanks to a goal from #24 Nick Cantrell. Rebels will try to make it 3 wins in a row next week when they face Rainbow Brigade.

Aston Phila: GOALS - #14 Ashiotes (50’)

Rebels FC: GOALS - #1 Thomas (20’), #20 McKenna (39’)

Leaders FC 1 – Rainbow Brigade 1

It was a hard fought game with two teams that looked very organized in defense. The teams scored quickly one behind other midway through the first half, and it looked like the game may open up then but neither were able to take control of the game and break the opposition’s defense for the remainder of the game giving the fans limited scoring chances and having both teams come away with just one point each out of this affair. Both teams remain undefeated in two games with Leaders FC facing Mighty Ducks next week while Rainbow Brigade will face Drexel Gold.

Leaders FC: GOALS – Arch (35’) CARDS – none

Rainbow Brigade: GOALS – Johnson (36’) CARDS – none

Mighty Ducks 3 – LCFC Revolution 1

After putting 5 past Kensington last week, the Mighty Ducks were looking to keep things rolling while Liberty City Revolution were looking to right the ship after losing in week 1. Mighty Ducks showed no mercy and got an early goal courtesy of #6 Green. The ducks found a second goal late in the first half through #10 Webb but right before the first half, the Revs managed to get a goal to keep their hopes alive thanks to #8 Yoo. But going into the second half the Revs were unable to find and equalizer and in turn, conceded a third when #3 Gallagher scored later to give the Mighty Ducks an insurance goal that would secure the 3 points.

Mighty Ducks: GOALS - #6 Green (8’), #10 Webb (41’), #3 Gallagher (76’) CARDS - none

LCFC Revolution: GOALS - #8 Yoo (45’) CARDS - # Yoo (yellow)

Vidas FC 1 – Drexel Gold 1

These two winless teams met at Gratz supersite with the intention of changing their record. Vidas jumped to a very early lead with a goal from #21 Elwood who sent a free kick to the back of the net. Vidas got a little bit complacent after striking first and the rest of the first half was pretty even. Vidas once again came out of the gates looking like the better team in the second half, putting some pressure on Drexel’s goal but were unable to find a goal which will turn out to be costly as Drexel found a late goal through #8 Twum-Ampofo to equalize the scoreboard and salvage a point out of the game. Unfortunately for both teams they remain winless, Vidas will look to change that against FC Delta while Drexel will try it against Philly Falcons after also losing their makeup game on Sunday against Rebels FC.

Vidas FC: GOALS - #21 Elwood (7’) CARDS – none

Drexel Gold: GOALS - #8 Twum-Ampofo (78’) CARDS - none

Club Sandwich 0 – Kensington SC Blue Bells 1

Marcus Foster Stadium was the setting for this matchup between two teams looking for their first win of the season. It was an evenly match game, very well disputed with both teams being competitive without getting aggressive/dirty. Neither team was able to gain control of the ball for a long period of time and scoring opportunities were hard to come by. Despite the valiant effort from both teams, only one could walk out victorious and it would be Kensington SC after they got a late goal by #87 Matson to get them the 3 points. Kensington SC will now prepare to face Liberty City FC Revolution while Club Sandwich will try to get its first points of the season against Aston Phila FC.

Club Sandwich: GOALS – none CARDS – none

Kensington SC: GOALS - #87 Matson (80’) CARDS – none

FC Delta 2 – Fishtown SC 1

It was very entertaining early morning game at Gratz supersite. FC Delta seemed to wake up ready for the early start as they got up to a 2-0 lead in just 10 minutes with a brace from #11 Doughty that had them go into halftime feeling pretty confident. Come the second half and Fishtown started pushing their players up the field more, in turn leaving more space for Delta FC to run in behind. This opened the game for both teams to have some chances and for both keeper to have some important saves to keep the score level. Fishtown eventually found a goal in the 77th minute to make things even more interesting but Delta’s defense and their keeper #99 Rink were able to keep them at bay at get the Hydra’s the 3 points. With 2 wins in as many matches, Delta will now look to get their third in a row against Vidas FC. As for Fishtown SC, this is their first loss after a promising 3 games, but they have things to build up from for their game against Rebels FC.

FC Delta: GOALS – #11 Doughty (5’, 10’) CARDS – none

Fishtown SC: GOALS – Hoffner (77’) CARDS - #15 (yellow), #77 Eli (yellow), #17 (yellow)

MOTM: Delta’s #11 Doughty

Quinto

Devon SC 1 - 4 Washington Square SC

Washington Square SC were still reeling after blowing a 3-1 lead late in their game last week. Knowing they dropped points in a very winnable game WSSC fell behind early against Devon SC who rode a 1-0 advantage into the half time. Devon SC did little to maintain their lead in the 2nd half, with little to no offensive possession they found themselves playing off the ball and giving up a lot of space on the wings to WSSC. It would take long for WSSC to see they had their opponent on the ropes and took full advantage of their tired legs. WSSC would take a 2-1 lead in the 62nd minute off a beautiful and eventual game winning goal from #99 Reytan who broke free from his defender to slot home the game winner. WSSC would tack on 2 more goals towards the end of the game, a completely dominant 2nd half from WSSC secures them their first win of the season.

Goals: Washington Square SC: #1 Rivera 57’ #99 Reytan 62’ #12 Jerome 75’ #24 Masgai 82’

Devon SC: #7 Wagner 20’

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Washington Square SC #99 Reytan

TBC FC 1 - 4 Philly Athletic Club

After conquering Sexto last season but losing their first 2 matches in Quinto this season, Philly Athletic Club fell behind early once again when #16 Nuhu of The Big Cheese tip toed his way behind the defense and slotted home the wide open shot to put his team ahead 1-0. Philly would battle back and dominate the rest of the match, with darting runs into the box and his speed on the wing, #99 Osseo-Asare was an unstoppable force on the pitch and would propel his team to a 4-1 victory. Scoring twice in each half, Philly Athletic Club looked more like the well oiled machine of last fall and will look to continue their winning ways while TBC FC need to find a way to score more than 1 goal a game especially if the defense if going to allow 3+ goals every week.

Goals: Philly Athletic Club: #18 Castillo 30’, #99 Osseo-Asare 32’, #8 Galvao 52’, #9 Moussa 62’; TBC #16 Nuhu 8’

Yellow Cards:

Red Cards:

Man of Match: PAC #99 Osseo-Asare

UCFC 4 - 1 Cityzens FC

Sometimes after a strong performance a team will look at their accomplishment and wonder how they can replicate that in the future. UCFC not only had a strong performance last week earning themselves a 4-1 victory but managed to replicate that success this week against Cityzens FC. Cityzens FC were fresh off a memorable 3-3 draw against Washington Square SC but failed to get their offense going against UCFC. UCFC would go on and dominate their opponents with #26 Knapp grabbing a hat trick making it 2 weeks

in a row that UCFC has scored 4 goals with 3 of the 4 coming from just one player. Cityzens looked tired and failed to keep up the pace of the UCFC who walk away 4-1 victors for the 2nd straight week.

Goals: Cityzens - #12 Gonzalez (25’)

UCFC - #26 Knapp (5’, 63’, 75’); #12 Sheppard (50’)

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: UCFC - #26 Knapp

Inter Phila 3 - 1 Grapes FC

Another great outing by Grapes FC #1 D. Black in goal wasn’t enough to stop the rolling Inter Phila in their week 3 clash. Inter Phila would jump ahead 1-0 with a well struck shot from outside the box just as the first half was coming to an end. Inter wouldn’t hold the lead for long as a sloppy challenge in the box would result in a PK just minutes into the 2nd half. Grapes FC all-star and everyone’s favorite artisanal bread maker, Alex Mellus would bury the PK and tie the game. Inter would rally back from the PK and enjoyed a good amount of possession in their opponent’s half of the field with what seemed like a dozen or so chances foiled by good defensive positioning of Grapes or the brick wall they have moonlighting asm a goalie. Luck would favor Inter in the closing minutes of the match as tired legs and minds would result in Inter getting 2 goals in the closing moments of the match to snag all 3 points in match that could have measily ended 7-1 in favor of Inter.

Goals: Inter Phila: James Pollack 40’ Alex Lukez 78’ Marcel Toma 83’

Grapes FC: Alex Mellus PK 48’

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Grapes FC GK D. Black

Honey Badgers Fc 1 - 4 Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC

Honey Badgers FC looked to get back on track and back to their winning ways this week and jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Honey Badger FC speedster #17 H. Martinez got his teams 1st goal of the season off a lovely placed shot that would have been impossible for any goalie to keep out of the net. The Badgers would lock down their defense and carry their 1 goal lead into the 2nd half. Mark Wahlberg would be proud of his cousins football club as #00 Brennen and his funky bunch of teammates ran away with the game in the 2nd half, netting 4 goals with a brace going to Brennen and the win going to MWC FC as the struggles continue for Honey Badgers FC and their struggling defense.

Goals: Wahlberg’s Cousins FC: #00 Brennen 51’ #45 Bowah 70’ #5 Annes 74’ #00 Brennen 88’

Honey Badgers FC: #17 Matinez 14’

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Wahlberg’s Cousins FC #00 Brennen

Oaklyn United Pride 1 - 3 Philly Skyliners

Hoping to continue their run of good form and winning ways, Philly Skyliners put together a great scheme and executed their vision masterfully against Oaklyn United Pride. With #16 Gallagher pulling the strings for Philly, the Strikers found themselves ahead 2-0 at half time. Oaklyn did their best to try and get forward but it was of Philly that won the battles in the midfield and created the majority of scoring chances in the game. With just a handful of minutes remaining, the defense of Philly got too relaxed and paid the price when Oaklyn put one and ruined their shot a shut out. After having only 1 clean sheet last season, Philly will need to shore up their defense and work on the mental mistakes if they want to stay at the top of the standings and Oaklyn will reset and go again as they look to get back to their winning ways next week.

Goals: Philly Skyliners FC: #27 Chandler-35’, #16 Gallagher-45’, #12 Mcavinue-67’

Oaklyn United Pride: #88 Addock-83’

Yellow Cards: Philly #20 Dyson-unsporting behavior-44’

Oaklyn #11-unsporting behavior-44’

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Philly #16 Gallagher

Sexto

Telle Bouche FC 5 - 1 Guardians FC

With both teams getting their first wins of the season in week 2, Guardians FC and Telle Bouche FC locked horns in what was a very one sided match favoring the darlings of Sexto, Telle Bouche FC, as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half. Guardians FC would pull one back early in the 2nd half but it would be the hard work and non-stop attacking prowess of #29 Foster of Telle Bouche FC who put the nail in the coffin as he picked up his first brace of the season in a match he dominated box to box. Telle Bouche remain in 2nd place with a game in hand over the division leading Boys Do Cry.

Goals: Guardians: #18 Arroyo 58’

Telle Bouche: #20 Denton 26’, #81 Baselice 41’, #17 Lopez 70’, #29 Foster 80, #29 Foster 85’

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of the Match: Guardians: Foster #29

Philly Strikers 3 - 4 FC BTC

Midfielder Hany Ahmed and striker Dan Schultz propelled FC BTC to an early 2-0 lead against Philly Strikers as the high press from FC BTC caught their opponents off guard causing havoc in their on half of the pitch. Philly would respond just a few moments later with a goal of their own from Sam Hanna but the defense would be caught ball watching resulting in another 1st half goal. Down 2 goals with just minutes remaining in the first half, Philly would manage to pull one back and start the 2nd half down a manageable 3-2. With the game entering its final 10 minutes and FC BTC trying their best to hold onto their slim 1 goal lead, Philly found their equalizer and #15 James McKenna found his brace as his 2nd goal ties the game at 3 all. FC BTC were determined to walk away with all 3 points and were dominant on the ball after conceding the tying goal, with the tireless effort of #33 Hany Ahmed and the clinical finishing from #12 Greg Kravitz in the 87th minute, FC BTC earned their first win of the season in an impressive outing by both teams respectively.

Goals: FC BTC: #33 - Hany Ahmed 3;, #45 - Dan Schultz 5, #12 - Greg Kravitz (2) 21’ and 87’

Philly Strikers: #6 - Sam Hanna 11, #15 - James McKenna (2) 43 and 80

Yellow Cards:

Red Cards: Philly Strikers: #14 Evan Cox in 89’. DOGSO.

Man of the Match: FC BTC: #12 - Greg Kravitz and #33 - Hany Ahmed

Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins FC 0 - 1 Boys Do Cry FC

With a firm belief that they are the team to beat in Sexto, Boys Do Cry FC struggled in their week 3 match against the struggling Donnie Walhbergs Cousins FC who managed to keep the game close but ultimately fell to the division leaders 1-0. The back line and midfield of DWC FC struggled to prevent BDC FC from getting what seemed like an unlimited number of open looks on goal, if not for the superb goal keeping of DWC FC the score could have easily been 8-0 with #1 Quimby stopping all but one of the barrage of shots he faced. It would be BDC FC vet #19 Tice who would get the game winner in the early moments of the first half but would walk away with his head down knowing he could have had a brace if not a hat-trick on the day. With their sudden inability to finish their chances, BDC FC will need to do better in the final third if they wish to hold on to the top spot in the division.

Goals: Boys Do Cry #19 Tice 12’

Yellow Cards: Boys- #13 Stevens 33’ - unsporting behavior

Red Cards: na

Man of the Match: MWCFC #1 Quimby (GK)

Philly Saint-Germain 1 - 1 Rapid Football Club

After a hard fought first half saw Rapid FC take a 1-0 lead with them enjoying a bulk of the possession, PSG came out determined in the 2nd half and found the equalizer by way of a set piece goal from #22 Dewey just past the hour mark. The goal was vindication for the hard working and scrappy midfielder who not only got the tying goal for his team but managed to play an integral role in tracking back on defense, making several crucial tackles in his own defensive half. Rapid had a few chances to take the lead once again but the defense of PSG held them scoreless in the 2nd half to hang on and preserve the draw.

Goals: Rapid FC: #9 Silva 36’

Philly Saint-Germain: #22 Dewey 61’

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of the Match: Philly Saint-Germain #22 Dewey

Still Processing FC 1 - 1 Bench Mob FC

With both Still Processing FC and Bench Mob FC combining for a total of 9 goals last week and only allowing 1 goal a piece, it wasn’t crazy to think this would end up being a high scoring game. Bench Mob would open the scoring early in the first half and Still Processing would respond not tool long after to tie the game 1-1 in the 30th minute. The game would go stagnate from there, neither team finding a way to break through their opponents defense, #4 Dugan had the defense on their heels on more than one occasion but was unable to get the final pass or the deft tough he needed to get that elusive go ahead goal. With neither team able to find that final pass, the game would end with both teams relaying heavily on their defense while their offense struggled and both teams would walk away unhappy with just a point.

Goals: Bench Mob #4 Dugan 18’

Still Processing #25 Phillipson 30’

Yellow Cards: Still Processing #23 Fizzano 81’ dissent.

Red Cards: na

Man of the Match: Bench Mob #4 Dugan

Heather’s Hooligans 1 - 0 Kensington Alumni

After dropping their first 2 games of the season after having a successful fall season, Heather’s Hooligans got their first win and clean sheet of the season against Kensington Alumni. Both teams battled for possession and left it all on the pitch with neither team afraid to go in hard on 50/50 balls. Kensington won the majority of the aerials but it would the Hooligans who won the game on a stunning strike from team captain #10 Anthony Ky in the final minutes of the first half. Kensington came out in the 2nd half with clear intentions to use their size and speed and managed to get some really good chances in front of goal but were unable to capitalize giving the 1-0 win to the Hooligans.

Goals: Heather’s Hooligans: #10 Ky 43’

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of the Match: Heather’s Hooligans #10 Ky

Septima

SoB Athletic 0 – Philly Falcons Rainbow Battalion 1

Gassed FC 3 – United Philly Soccer 1

Sporting Serotonin 1 – Sunday Georgie 5

Birdeaux FC 3 – Sanko United FC 5