Brotherly Game Daily Links: 2022 World Cup Group Stage set

Philadelphia Union News

Know Your Enemy | Union look to continue hot start vs. Charlotte FC

Karol Swiderski scored two goals for the second consecutive match, including a sizzling free kick to seal the win over Cindy. The Designated Player and Polish international has been classy around goal since joining Charlotte from PAOK in Greece, but the work rate of the squad around him as provided a platform for success.

Pressing Points | Back to Work

The newest team in the league arrives filled confidence after back-to-back wins before their trip to the City of Brotherly Love. Ahead of their showdown, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin spoke with the media about the upcoming game.

MLS News

Your complete guide for MLS Week 5’s Saturday bonanza

The international break is over and MLS is back! Thankfully, it’s back in full with a 13-game slate Saturday and a chaser on Sunday afternoon.

Your MLS-centric guide to the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw

Fortunately, the draw has given us plenty of MLS to look forward to come November. The league will have players ready to make an impact for their country in almost every group (depending on how playoffs go in June). Here’s your guide to reverting every soccer-based conversation you have about the 2022 World Cup back to MLS.

US Soccer News

2022 FIFA World Cup Draw Results: USMNT draws England, Iran, and To-be-determined

The USMNT will open their World Cup with a match v. the UEFA playoff winner on November 21st. They will then have a November 25th (Black Friday!!) match v. England, before concluding on November 29th v. Iran.

Rest of the World News

World Cup 2022 draw: Group-by-group picks, X factors, must-see games and more

The leading nations can now plot their path to the final, with Brazil aiming for a record sixth title and France aiming to become the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Pele’s Brazil achieved that feat in 1958 and 1962.