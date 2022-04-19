Brotherly Game Daily Links: What went wrong in San Jose with Matias Almeyda

MLS News

What went wrong for Matias Almeyda’s Earthquakes & what’s next for San Jose?

After three and a half tumultuous years, Pelado is moving on from the Bay. In February he said that “I have 10 months before I’m free,” and after flashing huge optimism upon his arrival ahead of the 2019 season, made no secret of his perceived disappointment with ownership’s limited appetite for spendy signings ever since.

MLS Team of the Week: Toronto stay rolling, Minnesota find another gear in Week 7

The Reds handed the Philadelphia Union a 2-1 defeat, with midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo scoring a sensational goal to seal the result. Bob Bradley gets top coaching honors as TFC moved to four games unbeaten, while defender Chris Mavinga places on the bench upon his return to the lineup.

Brad Guzan diagnosed with ruptured Achilles’ tendon

On Monday Atlanta United announced that Brad Guzan suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg during Saturday’s 0-0 draw vs. FC Cincinnati. The goalkeeper will have surgery at a date still to be determined this week.

City SC not looking for big names for its initial roster

City has signed four players so far, but only one, Brazilian forward Klauss, is a designated player. And it’s likely that if the team signs any more designated players, you may not have heard of them either.