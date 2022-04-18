Brotherly Game Daily Links: Worrying signs in Union’s loss to Toronto

Philadelphia Union News

The Union’s first loss of the year had some bad signs, but they weren’t in the box score

“Expected goals are nice, but real goals are what matter, and we didn’t score enough of them tonight,” Jim Curtin said after Saturday’s 2-1 loss in Toronto.

To video review or not to video review, referee decisions hurt Union in first loss

The Philadelphia Union were going to concede a goal again and lose a match at some point, but the 2-1 loss to Toronto FC will go down as one of those matches that hinged on two referee decisions that both went against the visitors.

CF Montreal 2, Whitecaps 1: Rally completed, then called back, in another agonizing loss for Vancouver

The Union’s next game is this Saturday afternoon against Montreal, let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Inter Miami downs Sounders, NYCFC rolls at home, and more

Inter Miami traveled across the country on Saturday for an inter-conference showdown with the Seattle Sounders and Phil Neville’s side left Lumen Field with a second-consecutive victory in the 2022 MLS season.

San Jose Earthquakes part ways with manager Matias Almeyda

The decision was made to part ways with the Argentine hours after the Quakes tied Nashville SC, 2-2, extending San Jose’s winless start to the season to seven games, and making it the only team in MLS without a win.

Atlanta United interested in USMNT forward Matthew Hoppe

The Athletic is reporting that the Five Stripes have “serious interest” in the Mallorca attacker.

Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan injures Achilles in draw with FC Cincinnati

“Very sad, very sad,” Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said when asked about Guzan’s injury immediately after the match. “That injury doesn’t look good. I’m very sad about it.”

Rest of the World News

Ajax director on Man United target Erik ten Hag: We are doing everything to keep him

Ten Hag is close to finalizing a deal to move to United, with sources telling ESPN that official confirmation of the Dutchman’s appointment could come as early as the end of April.