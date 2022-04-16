How to watch: Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC

The Philadelphia Union look to continue their best start in franchise history as they travel to Canada to face Toronto. Looking back at the previous 5 matches between the two sides, the Union have lost just once. Over that stretch they have a record of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. Before that stretch it was TFC who had the upper hand, as they were on an 11 game unbeaten streak.

The win against Columbus last week also extended Andre Blakes clean sheet streak. That streak currently sits at 4. Speaking of last week’s game, you might not realize it but the U are on an amazing pace when it comes to out scoring their opponents ten to two.



