Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union looking to make more history in game against Toronto

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | Stay at the Top

With six games played and 16 points in the bag, first placed Philadelphia Union takes on Toronto FC on Saturday night. With road wins already against CF Montreal and New York City FC, Head Jim Curtin spoke with the media on Thursday about the upcoming conference foe.

The undefeated Union can pass another historic milestone this weekend

With a win at Toronto FC, the Union will go above .500 in all-time regular season games for the first time in their history.

The Union’s Olivier Mbaizo dreams of the World Cup after being part of Cameroon’s qualification

“It’s a huge honor to represent your country in front of the entire world,” Mbaizo said after being part of his nation’s epic win in qualifying. Now he’s preparing to face Brazil in Qatar.

MLS News

MLS Week 7 Preview: Revs-Charlotte, Red Bulls-FC Dallas headline top matches

The previous week in MLS brought an outstanding win for the L.A. Galaxy, more fireworks from FC Dallas’ attack and continued dominance from the unbeaten Philadelphia Union. Each of those teams have key matchups this week.

LAFC transfer Diego Rossi to Fenerbahce, deal among most expensive in MLS history

Fenerbahce announced the deal was about $6 million (€5.5 million), but sources tell MLSsoccer.com that, including the initial loan fee, the total package is around $10 million. LAFC also retain a sell-on percentage, which one source described as “significant.”

Rest of the World News

How Eintracht Frankfurt fans filled Barcelona’s Camp Nou, and what it says about football’s ticketing model

It is impossible to calculate how many Eintracht fans were at the Camp Nou on Thursday. Officially, Barcelona had supplied 5,000 tickets for the away team, but police estimates placed the number of Germans who had arrived in the city for the game at somewhere between 25,000 and 30,000.