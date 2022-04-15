Brotherly Game Daily Links: 2022 Leagues Cup canceled, will resume in 2023

Philadelphia Union News

Top young talent could make difference in Toronto for first place Union

The biggest question going into the match involves Toronto’s defense against Philadelphia’s attack. As good at the Union have been, they are still waiting on Mikael Uhre to notch his first MLS goal. Uhre has shown an incredible knack for putting himself in one-on-one situations with the opposing goalkeeper, and it’s only a matter of time until he finishes such a chance off.

Union Injury Report

Ahead of the club’s only road trip of April that sees the club travel to Toronto FC, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin provided an update on the status of the squad.

Room to improve for undefeated Philadelphia Union: “Still lacking that bit of magic in the final third”

The Philadelphia Union are the lone remaining unbeaten team in Major League Soccer despite only three goals this season from the forward position.

MLS News

Apple TV+ and MLS: A match made in soccer heaven

Major League Soccer desperately needs to raise its revenue from media rights. With FOX Sports uninterested, and tepid interest from ESPN, Warner Bros/Discovery is the only other major player on the English-language side that’s shown keen interest. Competition for media rights is vital. And it always helps when a company such as Apple enters the bidding.

Concacaf News

Concacaf Champions League finals schedule announced

The two legs of the Concacaf Champions League final will be played on April 27 in Mexico City and on May 4 in Seattle, it was announced on Tuesday. The April 27 match will start at 7:30 PM PT (9:30 p.m. local time) while the May 4 match will kick off 7 p.m. PT.

MLS, Liga MX Won’t Play Leagues Cup in 2022

It’s a decision that makes sense on two levels. First, the global soccer calendar is already compressed by the November-December World Cup, which forced MLS to start its 27th season in February and end it with the earliest title game in 20 years.

Galaxy, LAFC to meet Chivas of Guadalajara, Club América at SoFi Stadium in August

The clubs are four of the most popular in North America and the Aug. 3 doubleheader is being billed as a prelude to the Leagues Cup, an annual tournament featuring all 47 teams in MLS and Liga MX. That competition will kick off in summer 2023.

Rest of the World News

UEFA Europa League semi-final ties confirmed

Frankfurt are through to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals after surging into a three-goal lead away to Barcelona – and just about staving off a late comeback from the Catalan giants.

UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final ties set

Nicolò Zaniolo scored a hat-trick as Roma were rampant in overturning a first-leg deficit, Leicester left it late to see off PSV Eindhoven and Dmitri Payet was Marseille’s inspiration once again as the quarter-finals concluded on Thursday evening.