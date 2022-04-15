Doopy Brothers Podcast: Paul Howard Interview

This week’s episode is a unique one that we are really excited about. After a short segment covering the latest Philadelphia Union win over the Columbus Crew, we had an incredible conversation with Paul Howard, executive director of the Philadelphia Union Foundation.

We also had some fun discussing Paul’s England and Man City fandom but mainly got to hear about the awesome work he does with the foundation. Paul shares the latest that they’ve been doing including the iAM Project which is a really special program. To learn more about the project, the Union Foundation, and what you can do to get involved, visit philadelphiaunion.com/foundation.

Listen to Doopy Brothers Episode #115