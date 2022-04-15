Casa Soccer League: Spring Week 5 Update

Primera

Philadelphia Heritage SC 1 – FC Tigre 1

Philadelphia Heritage and FC Tigre faced off on Saturday in a match up that promised the winner a big three points and a lift from the bottom half of the table. In an even contest, Heritage scored first when O’Boyle found Bik for his second of the season. With the match in the balance, Mulinge leveled for Tigre to make the game square. It was a back-and-forth game throughout the rest of the half, and both teams went into the break looking to regroup and find the advantage. Unfortunately for them, they will leave disappointed that they couldn’t find a second breakthrough to win this game. Honors even at Bartram, then, with a result that leaves both teams out of the relegation zone but still looking down at the teams below.

Philadelphia Heritage SC: GOAL – Bik

FC Tigre: GOAL – Mulinge – CARD Mulinge (Y)

MAN OF THE MATCH – FC Tigre: Boyoe

FC SouthHouse 2 – Icarus FC 1

The first of two heartbreakers in Primera this weekend when one team lost a close one in the final minutes of the game. Things were looking good for Icarus when they managed to take the lead through Kotch on the half hour mark. SouthHouse have been looking dangerous of late though and will have entered this game with confidence, so Sommer’s goal seven minutes later will have come as little surprise. A close game followed with SouthHouse perhaps edging the possession and chances. As the second half wore on, they were knocking on the door and Icarus were pushed back into their own half. Finally, SouthHouse got the breakthrough when Robins prodded home with just two minutes to go to break Icarus hearts. The result leaves SouthHouse riding high with five wins in five and pushes Icarus down to joint fourth: first amongst a cluster of five or six middle tier teams vying for Kelly Cup spot.

FC SouthHouse: GOALS – Sommer, Robins – CARDS Scott, Shower

Icarus FC: GOAL – Kotch – CARDS – Hebne (Y)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Icarus FC: Kotch

Real Vidas 5 – Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC 0

Smitty FC took an unexpected beating at the hands of a rampant Real Vidas in the early game in South Philly on Saturday. Vidas might have entered the game as favorites having won three out of their last four, but no one will have expected them to win by such a margin against a Smitty team that had also only lost one game. Smitty Captain McBain lamented his team’s performance after the match, saying that his side didn’t show their quality but speculating that it might have been a different game his side had put away a few early chances. Salvati, Wax, Kimmelheim, and Millington made no similar mistakes for Vidas, however, as they put five past their opponents. Post-match, Vidas Captain Gibbs praised his “Ivy League Nerds”: Salvati, who scored a brace, and goalkeeper Schwartz who made an excellent save for the clean sheet. Talking up his side’s performance in their “iconic all black unis,” Gibbs was delighted that the “goals flowed like a cold natural light on what some may call an ideal Saturday morning.” Bold comments from Gibbs as always, but why not when his team are in this sort of form? They’ll be looking for more reasons to boast against Heritage this week, while Smitty take on Bluestars FC.

Real Vidas: GOALS – Salvati (2), Wax, Kimmelheim, Millington

MAN OF THE MATCH – Real Vidas: Salvati

Rose Tree Gunners FC 4 – Philadelphia Corinthians 2

Something of a grudge match between two of last season’s mid-table sides took place on Saturday morning at South Philly. Neither will have wanted to lose this one, and Prince will have been delighted to give Rose Tree an early lead inside the first ten minutes when he converted a penalty for his side. The lead did not last long, however, because Street equalized six minutes later for Corinthians. A finely balanced game inside the first half hour soon turned in Rose Tree’s favor when first Grual and then Mapoi scored, pratically within a minute of each other. Rose Tree were not done for the first half though, and Mapoi got a brace a few minutes before half time. Corinthians tried desperately to get back into the game in the second half as Rose Tree clung on. Ndaro managed to find a consolation goal on eighty-six minutes but it was not enough to threaten Rose Tree’s lead. A big three points for them pulls them above their opponents and into fifth with a game in hand. Another hard result for the Corinthians, and one their captain said after they game that they’ll be looking to improve upon.

Rose Tree Gunners FC: GOALS – Prince, Grual, Mapoi (2)

Philadelphia Corinthians: Street, Ndaro

MAN OF THE MATCH – Rose Tree Gunners FC: Mapoi

Bluestars FC 0 – FC Misconduct 1

A second tough loss for Bluestars saw them concede an 86th minute winner to Misconduct on Saturday, having lost by a single goal to Rose Tree in their last outing. The Blues will be disappointed with the result, particularly because they looked strong in the opening exchanges and probably had the better opening thirty minutes, maintaining a stout defense and managing to test Misconduct’s goalkeeper. The tide began to shift in the latter stages of the first period, however, as Misconduct started to have more of the ball and put pressure on their newly promoted opponents. The second half belonged to Misconduct, as they probed their opponent’s midfield for openings. The Blues outworked Misconduct though, denying them a way through. They were helped by Man of the match Paul, who made several good stops to keep Misconduct at bay. Finally, as Bluestars poured forward in search of a winner a deflected shot fell to Hurff inside his own half. Showing excellent energy levels and with the midfield now open, he charged forward and managed to find space to shoot on his weaker foot past the keeper. After the match, Misconduct captain Eichfeld called it a “great match” from which both teams can take positives. Bluestars captain Bartels agreed, adding: “it’s gut-wrenching for the guys, but going toe to toe with the big boys is why we’re in this league.”

FC Misconduct: GOAL – Hurff

MAN OF THE MATCH – Bluestars FC: Paul

Cunningham Squires 1 – Stoney United 2

A tight match between Cunningham Squires and Stoney United was the late game at South Philly on Saturday. Squires will have thought that they were onto a good thing when a rebound from a free kick by Robey fell to Eleter, who converted the chance to give his side the lead about 30 minutes in. Sadly, for them, four starters succumbed to injury in quick succession and the match swung in Stoney’s favor. Stoney had had chances of their own early on and felt that they were unlucky not to be in the lead, but now they truly looked to be in the ascendency. Pressing high, Stoney forced a turnover, which Olaloye converted to turn Stoney supremacy into a goal right before half time. With the sides level, both teams reorganized: Stoney to chase a winner and Squires to solve their injury problems. They had to wait for their breakthrough, but it finally came sixty-eight minutes in via Ward after a well-worked move on the left. Ward won his man of the match award for the winner, which was just reward for an all-action box-to-box performance from the midfielder. Stoney United are finally off the mark with a win and are free to look up the table. Squires, meanwhile, know their next game is a must win if they’re to get off the bottom of the table.

Goals: Stoney #1 Eboun 42’, #23 Ward 68’

Squires #6 Eleter 28’

Cunningham Squires: GOAL — Eleter

Stoney United: GOALS – Olaloye, Ward

MAN OF THE MATCH – Stoney United: Ward

Segunda

Loose Cannons FC 1 – Washed Up United 7

A statement performance from Washed Up United saw them thrash Loose Cannons by a six- goal margin on Saturday. Washed Up got off to a flying start when Logar put one away. Ozdemir, Vilotti, Yates, Grana, and Bik all followed up as Washed Up shared the goals around to show a true team effort. Hargrove pulled back a consolation for Loose Cannons shortly before full time, but this game was well beyond them by that point. Man of the match was Washed Up’s Yates, who not only scored a brace but controlled the game whenever his team was going forward. Loose Cannons captain Smith lamented being shorthanded after the game but praised his opponents for out classing his side on the day. For his part, Washed Up captain Logar was gracious in victory, but he’ll know that this victory will serve as a warning to the rest of the league, as his team prepare to face Vidas next weekend.

Loose Cannons FC: GOAL – Hargrove

Washed Up United: GOALS – Logar, Ozdemir, Vilotti, Yates (2), Grana, Bik

MAN OF THE MATCH – Washed Up United: Yates

Renob CF 2 – Philadelphia Sierra Stars 2

A close game between Renob CF and Sierra Stars saw them tie. Rennie opened the scoring (video of goal) for Renob on 25 minutes, only for Konneh to make things square just a few minutes later. The teams went in tied at one goal apiece at half time. Renob emerged from the restart flying, and Ho managed to get one back three minutes after the referee blew his whistle. Sierra Stars were on the back foot but not beaten and managed to fight their way back into the game. Aly scored an equalizer for them fifteen minutes from time. Both sides pushed hard for a winner but ultimately shared the points in an even game.

Renob CF: GOALS – Rennie, Howley

Philadelphia Sierra Stars: Konneh, Aly – CARD Lynch (Y)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Philadelphia Sierra Stars: Konneh

Sunbears FC 4 – Vidas United 4

An eight-goal thriller in the Northeast saw Sunbears FC and Vidas United share the points on Saturday morning. Gonzalez got Vidas off to a great start when he capitalized on a missed clearance in the box to give his side the lead. Vasilyuk evened the game for the Bears five minutes before time with a solo run down the left wing a top corner finish. The sides went in at the half all square, and there was no indication that another six were to come. The second half started with a bang when Sunbears gave away a penalty and Gatenuik converted. Soon after, Vidas gave away a penalty of their own when another tricky run by Vasilyuk drew a foul. Browndorf converted this time for the first of his two goals. Honors even again, but the game was far from over. A cross field ball from the Sunbears quickly found Browndorf, who hammered home to give his side the lead. Twenty minutes of pressure followed as the Vidas keeper kept his side in the game. Suddenly though, Vidas were in the ascendency and found two goals from Gangi and Eckstein to take the lead. With Vidas looking like they might take the three points, an errant pass out the back gave Kutai a chance to tie the game for his side, and he duly slotted home. This highly entertaining game leaves the teams stuck at opposite ends of the table.

Sunbears FC: Vasilyuk, Browndorf (2), Kutai

Vidas United: Gonzalez, Gateniuk, Gangi, Eckstein

MAN OF THE MATCH – Sunbears FC: Browndorf

Philly Rovers FC 0 – Oaklyn United 1

Oaklyn United wasted no time getting started against Philly Rovers on Saturday. They pressed ferociously from the start and managed to rattle their opponent’s back line, and it was no surprise when Hickman stole the ball from a defender and sprinted past the others to finish with a low shot. Oaklyn managed to take control of the game from there even if they couldn’t find another goal, and might have felt aggrieved to have had had a second chalked off for offside. They certainly came close when striker Alain hit a bicycle kick onto the bar only for Moore to hit the follow up onto the woodwork, too. After the game, Oaklyn captain Lewis had special praise for fullback Katsaros, who defended capably and got forward to support the attack. Man of the match was Hickman, who scored the goal to give his side the win and a big three points here.

Philly Rovers FC: CARD – Smith (Y)

Oaklyn United: GOAL – Hickman – CARD Pastore

MAN OF THE MATCH: Oaklyn United: Hickman

SMK 3 – Hunting Park 1

SMK faced Hunting Park on Saturday, with both sides trying to cement themselves in the top half of the table to get their seasons off to a strong start. SMK managed to control this one and got off to a strong start when Crosby scored fifteen minutes in. They pushed hard for a second goal in the first half but couldn’t find a way through Hunting Park. The second half went more their way, however, when Williams scored twice. Costello tucked one away for Hunting Park 10 minutes from time, but it was mere consolation.

SMK: GOALS – Crosby, Williams (2)

Hunting Park: GOAL – Costello

MAN OF THE MATCH – SMK: Williams

Tercera East

Berber United 1 Alamo FC 4

Berber United came into this game with 3 straight scoreless losses and were looking to turn that around but had a tough rival in front on the undefeated Alamo FC. The game started and things went south quickly for Berber as they conceded a goal to Alamo’s #4 Meyer just 6 minutes into the game. With the early lead, Alamo was able to assert its dominance and showcase the play that has led them to such a good start adding 2 more goals before the end of the half. Going into the second half and Berber finally got something to sheer for when #5 Azizi ended their scoring drought with a goal in the 52nd minute. Alamo added a forth goal just for comfort with #23 O’Brien finalizing his hat-trick to earn man of the match honors. Alamo has now 4 wins in 4 games and will try to keep their impressive streak going when they face Brothers of the Gourd. As for Berber, the loss will sting but they were finally able to find the back of the net, something to build from for their next match against Bluestar Legends.

Berber United : GOALS - #5 Azizi (52’) CARDS – N/A

Alamo: #4 Meyer (6’); #23 Obrien (22’,41’,61’) CARDS – N/A

MOTM: Alamo FC #23 Obrien

SJ Gentlemen 1 FC Burlington 2

It was a late afternoon game in Northeast High School were SJ Gentlemen were looking for their first win of the season against the tough FC Burlington who were looking to take revenge after a tough loss to Alamo. The game was toughly contested throughout a first half were the only difference was an own goal in favor of FC Burlington. The second half was as tightly contested as the first one starting with a game-tying goal from #77 Arnold in the 57th minute. Burlington responded quickly though #83 Sepulveda who gave them back the lead in the 61st minute. Burlington went on to hold on to it to secure the 3 points and their next game will be against Rowan FC. As for Gentlemen it’s another tough loss, the team has scored in all their games but it has not been enough to secure a win. Their next attempt will be against Liberty City.

SJ Gentlemen: GOALS - #77 Arnold (57’) CARDS - N/A

FC Burlington: GOALS – Ow Goal (20’); #83 Sepulveda (61’) CARDS – N/A

Liberty City FC 2 Fishtown FC 3

It was a tale of two halves at Northeast High School as Liberty City went on to face undefeated Fishtown FC. The first half was dominated by the red squad as they managed to score twice thanks to a brace from #16 Slobert. The second half however, was a completely different story as Fishtown managed to dominate the run of play for an amazing comeback that saw them score three goals from three different players to keep their perfect record in the early season and maintain the top spot in the standings. It was a tough loss for Liberty City one they will try to bounce back from when they face SJ Gentlemen next week. For Fishtown the win keeps their spotless record, which will be challenged against next week but this time by Roy Kent FC.

Liberty City FC: GOALS - #16 Slobert (5’,16’) CARDS – #13 Hagarty (yellow)

Fishtown FC: GALS - #16 Carnevale (48’); #43 Hoppes (59’); #11 Gulama (77’) CARDS - #43 Hoppes, #46 Hawn (Yellow Cards)

Tercera West

Spicy Boi FC 1 FC Neman 3

At Bonner Prendergast High School we had a clash between two teams looking for their first victory of the season when Spicy Boi FC met FC Neman. The Spicy Bois were able to go ahead when #4 Kwortnik headed a ball of a corner right into the back of the net. Spicy Boi held off to the lead until halftime in a fairly even half. During the second half FC Neman dialed up their intensity and physicality ad Spicy Bois were unable to move the ball quickly enough to match it. An altercation around the 60th minute go a little heated and Spicy Boi seemed to let that get to them, something the more physical and experienced Neman took advantage of to manage a comeback scoring off a corner kick and then with two good strikes from around the 18-yard box. Neman finally get their first win of the season, something the recently promoted team hope will help them start a run to reach the playoff. For Spicy Boi it is a tough loss that leaves some learning lessons as the teams work on their chemistry to face Philly Black Stars next week.

Spiy Boi FC: GOALS - #4 Kwortnik (8’) CARDS – N/A

FC Neman: GOALS - #10 Siamchuk (72’); #7 Zaitsau (76’); #5 Mykulynskiy (85’) CARDS - #8 Syty, #9

Yazepchyk (yellow cards)

Statesmen FC 1 DMA Young Boys 0

This was really tough game that got chippy towards the end as both teams fought hard to get a result at Bonner Prendergast High School. The game was really contested, neither team able to generate much to begin with, as DMA Young Boys had the best couple chances but failed to capitalize on them. DMA had majority of the possession and chances but it was indeed Statesmen FC who opened the scoring in the second half with a goal from #19 Kay. DMA kept pushing looking for an equalizer but their battle turned even more uphill once #18 Wangyal got sent off after seeing his second yellow card of the game. With the man advantage, Statesmen FC were able to hold off to their lead with some comfort, not before some postgame word-exchange saw their goalie get a red card. Statesmen will now look to sort out the goalie situation for next game against FC Sköge. Meanwhile, DMA will see how DMA respond to their first loss of the season when they face Dead Ball SC next week.

Statesmen FC: GOALS - #19 Kay (53’) CARDS – GK Morgan (red)

DMA Young Boys: GOALS – N/A CARDS - #18 Wangyal (2 yellows/red card)

P.S.S U23 0 FC Sköge 3

After two draws in a row P.S.S U23 were looking to get their first win of the season against the always competitive FC Sköge who were coming off a loss in their previous game. Unfortunately for them, FC Sköge had probably their best performance yet in Tercera, scoring 3 goals, started by #19 Alemi, followed by #14 Heyser and capped off by #22 Hader while conceding none to secure the 3 points and leave P.S.S U23 still winless in the season. FC Sköge will now hope to retain their current playoff spot when they face Statesmen FC Next week while P.S.S U23 will play against current first place of the standings, Yardy FC.

P.S.S U23: GOALS – N/A CARDS - N/A

FC Sköge: GOALS – #19 Alemi (10’); #14 Heyser (49’); #22 Hader (78’) CARDS – GK Schultz, #15 Curl, #69 Owens (yellow cards)

Dead Ball SC 2 Barenjager SC 2

Early start to this game for two teams that gad not gotten a win in either of their last 2 matches and were hoping to change that. Both teams came out firing but it was Barenjager who got the lead in the tenth minute with a goal from #11 Immerman. Dead Ball took a little but responded with a goal from #13 Staudenmayer. Barenjager would eventually take the lead again with a goal from #27 Shaffer right before halftime. Barenjager looked to hold the lead in the second half but once again #13 Staudenmayer had a different plan and equalized the game once more to make 3 staright weeks without a win for both of these teams. The point does not fully help either as they are both currently to the playoff from the outside. Barenjager will face FC Neman next week hoping to break the current streak while Dead Ball will have a chance to leap-frog DMA Young boys in their match next weekend.

Dead Ball SC: GOALS - #13 Staudenmayer (20’,65’) CARDS – N/A

Barenjager SC: GOALS - #11 Immerman (10’); #27 C. Shaffer (42’) CARDS – N/A

Yardy FC 4 Philly Black Stars 1

This was a very physical battle down at RAMP Soccer field between two teams that have some history from previous Unity Cup tournaments. Philly Black Stars got the lead with a goal from their top-scorer #10 Baidoo but it did not last long as #22 Shavis got an equalizer for Yardy just a minute later. Yardy scored two quick goals right before the end of the half thanks to #13 Mullen and #11 Morgan to get a safe lead heading to the halftime. Come the second half and the game started to heat up, a clear goal scoring opportunity was stopped by Yardy’s goalie earning a red card that saw the Black Stars get some hope. However despite the man advantage, Philly Black Star would actually concede another goal that put the final nail in their coffin and secured Yardy the three points. The result sees both teams tied at the top of the standings although Yardy has a game in hand. Philly Black stars will face Spicy Boi FC next week while Yardy will play against P.S.S U23.

Yardy FC: GOALS - #22 Shavis (6’); #13 Mullen (40’); #11 Morgan (42’,77’) CARDS - #14 Swayers (yellow) GK Johnson (red)

Philly Black Stars: GOALS - #10 Baidoo (5’) CARDS - #23 Obar, #17 Ahakora, #13 Mensah (yellow cards)

Quarto

Drexel Gold 4 Leaders FC 1

Drexel Gold finally got their first win of the season and did so in dominant fashion over the weekend with a 4-1 victory over Leaders FC. #11 Shotta got the party started for Drexel although his goal was quickly matched by Leader’s #11 Seya just 4 minutes later. Drexel went back ahead in the 25th thanks to a goal from #2 Matt which opened up the gates for #0 Kweku and #10 Leger to score 2 more in the next 10 minutes and send the game to halftime with a comfortable lead. The second half was less eventful as we had no more goals and Drexel walked away with the 3 points. It was a key victory for Drexel to try an avoid the relegation battle, their next game in such quest will be against Fishtown SC. For Leaders is the second loss in a row but they will try to respond quickly against Aston Phila.

Drexel Gold: GOALS - #11 Shotta (8’); #2 Matt (25’);#0 Kweku (31’); #10 Leger (35’) CARDS - #17 Odigue (yellow)

Leaders FC: GOALS - #11 Seya (12’) CARDS - #19 Ahmed (yellow

FC Delta 1 Mighty Ducks 2

Two usually explosive offenses met at Gratz supersite after they were both overpowered last week and both games saw them lose. Mighty Ducks got a lead in the 19th minute thanks to a goal from #14 Dolle on what would be the only goal of the first half. FC Delta pushed hard in the second half and got and= managed to tie the game in the 70th minute. But right on the 78th minute #2 Green came back and scored to give the Ducks a late lead that would be good for them to get 3 points. FC Delta now has two losses in a row and will see to end such streak against Philly Falcons. For Mighty Ducks their next match will be against Vidas FC.

FC Delta: #2 Mosko (70’) CARDS – N/A

Mighty Ducks: #14 Dolle (19’); #2 Green (78’) CARDS – N/A

Club Sandwich 2 Vidas FC 2

This was a meeting between a couple teams that were in need of points despite coming fresh off a win in their previous match. Action started early as #31 Begolly scored in the 15th minute to give Club Sandwich the lead. #10 Barnes responded quickly to tie the game for Vidas and the game went to halftime with a tie. Sandwich took the lead once again, this time thanks to #9 Bown. But right on the dawn of the game #10 Barnes would once again score for Vidas FC to get an equalizer and have the teams split the points. Both teams will look to get a win next week, Club sandwich will do it against LCFC Revolution while Vidas FC will play against second place Mighty Ducks.

Club Sandwich: GOALS - #31 Begolly (15’); #9 Bown (51’) CARDS – N/A

Vidas FC: GOALS - #10 Barnes (25’,85’) CARDS - #15 Charlesworth (yellow)

Aston Phila 3 Fishtown SC 1

It was an early start with less than ideal weather condition for both of these teams at Gratz Supersite. The first half was rough for both as the teams battle each other and some rain. An own goal gave Fishtown SC the lead but Aston Phila would come to respond with two quick goals from #7 Reber and #10 Petrov before halftime. In the second half, a red card to Fishtown allowed Aston Phila to fully control the game and score an insurance goal thanks to #7 Reber who got his second of the game which proved to be enough for his team to get the three points. It’s a tough first loss for Fishtown SC as they were competitive up until the red card. They will try to get 3 points next week against Drexel Gold. For Aston Phila it was a great comeback after their loss in the previous game, and will look to repeat against Leaders FC.

Aston Phila: GOALS - #7 Reber (18’, 58’); #10 Petrov (28’) CARDS – N/A

Fishtown SC: GOALS – Own Goal (7’) CARDS - #22 Ely (Red)

Kensington SC Blue Bells 0 Philly Falcons Rainbow Brigade 1

The Philly Falcons continue their impressive start to the season as they remained the only undefeated team in the division this time with a gritty win over Kensington SC. The game was fairly contested as Kensington SC put their best foot forward against and the first half ended in a scoreless tie. The Falcons were missing some key players due to some unfortunate injuries but everyone stepped up to the challenge and the team was able to find the lead in the 60th minute thanks to a goal from their co-captain Isaiah. From there on their team was able to hold onto the lead for the remainder of the half to secure the three points and stay at the top of the standings. Kensington will look to build from their performance next week when they face Rebels. Philly Falcons will look to stay at the top when they face FC Delta in their next match.

Kensington SC: GOALS – N/A CARDS – N/A

Rainbow Brigade: GOALS - #2 Isaiah (60’) CARDS – #10 Alex, #39 Paulette (yellows)

Quinto

Honey Badgers Fc 1 - 1 Devon SC

Devon SC were hoping to end their 3 game losing streak and came out fast against Honey Badgers FC, needing just 8 minutes to grab the lead, Devon looked to dominate and hold the ball for long stretches to avoid the speed of the HB FC. Even though he did not make the scoresheet today, #17 H. Martinez showed why he is such critical part of the offense for the Honey Badgers, with his darting runs into the box and down the wing, his movement on and off the ball was crucial to his team tying the game just before the end of the 1st half. Devon SC struggled late to get any real momentum and failed to convert on the few chances they were given by the Badgers but were able to keep tabs on the Badgers playmaker and limiting their chances in the 2nd half with both teams having to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Goals: Devon - #6 S. Swituch 8'

Honey Badgers - #4 D. George 40'

Yellow Cards: Honey Badger - #2 - Marques - Unsporting behavior

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Honey Badgers - #17 H. Martinez

Washington Square SC 2 - 1 TBC FC

Washington Square SC were feeling good heading into their match against TBC FC, having enjoyed a 4-0 mid-week result, they felt energized and ready to keep their offense going but ran into a wall and found it hard to break through against TBC FC. With both teams failing to convert in the first half, it was WSSC who jumped out to a 1-0 lead courtesy of a long range strike from #12 J. Jerome who is lethal with shots from 25+ yds out. Washington would continue to press their opponent and would get a deflected goal in process from #14 J. Savage, Savage never ran out of gas and was the driving force behind his teams offensive possession. TBC FC would catch Washington ball watching in the final moments of the match spoiling their clean sheet but still fell 2-1 to Washington Square SC in a thrilling match that showed promise from both teams.

Goals: TBC FC: #99 Song 86’

Washington Square: #12 Rome 57’, #14 Savage 74’

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Washington Square #14 Savage

Grapes FC 2 - 2 Cityzens FC

Both Grapes FC and Cityzens FC have dealt with personnel issues, field conditions and lack of finishing so far this season and had high hopes that their match today could be a turning point in their season. Cityzens jumped out to a 1-0 lead early, Grapes FC would respond almost immediately to tie the game 1-1 and set the pace for the match. With Grapes going over the top and Cityzens trying to funnel their movement through the midfield, both teams had more than their fair share of chances in the first half. Grapes FC would take the lead shortly after the half hour mark but would falter in the 2nd half and allow Cityzens FC to come back and tie the game. With his goal no longer the game winner, #6 Sutcliffe of Grapes FC continued to dominate on the ball and search for another game winner but would come up short as his team settles for the 2-2 draw against what appeared to be a very winnable game for Grapes FC.

Goals: Cityzens: #3 DeAngelo 6’, #00 Goalghan 60’

Grapes: #10 Aydin 8’, #6 Sutcliffe 35’

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Grapes FC #6 Sutcliffe

UCFC 0 - 1 Philly Skyliners

Philly Skyliners continued to run the table in Quinto with a goal from #12 Nepal securing their 1-0 win over the surging UCFC. The win was their 5th straight of the season for the Skyliners who are enjoying their time in Quinto after being dropped from Cuarto, Philly looked good on the ball but did not have any luck in the box against UCFC who managed to keep a clean sheet until #12 Nepal ran off his defenders back shoulder to grab the winner. UCFC proved to be the hardest test for Philly so far this season, prior to their match against UCFC, Philly was enjoying a 3+ goal per game average but were unable to replicate their prior successes but their defense held on for the 1-0 victory.

Goals: Philly Skyliners: #12 Nepal 63’

Yellow Cards: Philly Skyliners: #2 Langdale- UB Reckless-38’

UCFC - #1 DiPaolo - UB Handball - 11'

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Skyliners #12 Nepal

Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC 1 - 1 Philly Athletic Club

Mark Wahlberg’s Cousins FC and their unblemished record wasted no time against Philly Athletic Club with a quick goal from #9 Hirtz in the 6th minute. Philly would respond with a goal of their own just moments later to bring the game level. Neither team were able to get into a rhythm after the early goals with both teams failing to move the ball well, the game felt flat and moved a glacier pace. Cousins FC did manage to hold off a late surge from Philly and will remain unbeaten but were close to dropping points to PAC.

Goals: Philly Athletic Club #14 Ted Towers 8’

Cousins FC #9 Hirtz 6’

Yellow Cards: Philly Athletic Club: #9 Jamil Unsporting Conduct 60', #27 Collado Reckless Slide Tackle 90’

Cousins FC: #00 Brennan Dissent 56’

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Philly #14 Ted Towers

Inter Phila 1 - 1 Oaklyn United Pride

With plenty of fan support for each team, it was a chaotic yet fun environment at Lincoln HS for the Inter Phila v Oaklyn United Pride match. Playing with the wind to their backs, Oaklyn would send long balls into the defensive half of Inter, the back line of Inter were up for the challenge and made light work of Oaklyns long balls. Inter created many chances in transition and used speed to get as many players in front of goal as possible. With a quick throw-in, Inter would pounce on a loose ball in the area to take the 1-0 lead off a great goal from #17 Lukez who set up the turnover that resulted in their goal. Inter would then get caught in transition with Oaklyn making a run down the right wing creating a 1v1 opportunity resulting in a clean finish to the far post to tie the match just before the end of the half. Both teams battled it out in midfield in a physical match that saw fouls committed on both sides just to slow the pace down as legs began to get tired in the second half. Oaklyn would end the match with the advantage as far as clear chances in front of goal but it was the backline of Inter that shined the brightest and prevented Inter from dropping points to Oaklyn.

Goals: Oaklyn: #23 Davaid 41’

Inter Phila: #17 Lukez 35’

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Inter Phila #17 Lukaz

Sexto

Guardians FC 1 - 1 Kensington Alumni

Guardians FC dropped 2 points to Kensington Alumni in a match that could have went either way with both teams pressing but failing to break down one their opponents defense. The first half saw both teams get chances in front of goal but a combination of poor finishing and good defensive positioning saw the first half end with neither team able to put one past their opponent. Guardians would snag the lead with a great team effort goal capped off with brilliant finish by Arroyo for the 1-0 lead at the hour mark but Kensington would fight to get their first point of the season as #12 Gulraiz, who had a great game up top for Kensington, slotted home the tying goal with just seconds left securing his teams first points of the season and breaking the hearts of the Guardians at the same time.

Goals: Guardians FC: #15 Arroyo-60’

Kensington Alumni: #12 Gulraiz-90’

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Kensington Alumni: #12 Gulraiz

FC BTC 5 - 1 Rapid Football Club

Coming off their third straight game with the offense only managing to score once, Rapid FC would need to break that streak against the high scoring offense of FC BTC. FC BTC jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and stretched their lead as far as 4-0 before Rapid would respond with another lone goal outing by their offense. FC BTC controlled the majority of the possession with #10 McDonald pulling the strings and setting the tone up front and doing more than his fare share of tracking back to control the midfield. Rapid would concede another goal in the final minutes as #12 Kravitz grabs a brace in the 5-1 victory that has FC BTC back to their high scoring ways while Rapid FC continue to struggle on the offensive side of the ball and after todays showing, the defense may be in need of some retooling as well.

Goals: FC BTC: Bernstein 23’, #10 McDonald 38’, Schroeder 42’, #12 Kravitz 49’; and 85’

Rapid: #23 Ross 55’

Yellow Cards:

Red Cards:

Man of Match: FC TBC - #10 McDonald

Telle Bouche FC 4 - 2 Still Processing FC

Going for their fifth straight victory, Telle Bouche FC found themselves down 2-1 at the half in a highly contested match against the always scrappy Still Processing FC. Still Processing found themselves fighting off the constant offensive pressure of Telle Bouche which would result in #3 Daisey scoring his second goal of the day tying the game two all just minutes into the second half. SPFC would start to come apart at the seams after allowing the tying goal and would direct their frustration towards the match officials, with multiple SPFC players booked for their aggression towards the match officials, SPFC would see #99 get shown not one but two yellows for his behavior after Telle Bouche took the lead in the 85th minute. Telle Bouche were able to take advantage of the manic temperament of their opponents and them being down a man to find another goal just before the final whistle to secure the 4-2 win and their 5th straight win of the season as they remain undefeated and in first place in Sexto.

Goals: Still Processing FC: #99 Elliot 26’ and 35’

Telle Bouche FC: #3 Daisey 20’, 55’, 85’, #45 Kotarski 90’

Yellow Cards: SP FC: #23 Fizzano 50’- dissent, #99 75’ -Foul language to official-USB, #99 87’ - foul language to officials- USB, #25 88’ - Foul language to officials.

Red Cards: SP FC: #99 88’- second yellow card for insulting officials.

Man of Match: Telle Bouche FC #3 Daisey

Boys Do Cry FC 3 - 0 Philly Saint-Germain

Philly looked gassed and tired in the match last week and stole two points from Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins FC with a goal in the 90th minute of their 2-1 victory last week, their opponent this week, Boys Do Cry, were fresh and ready to go having not played a league match since March 26th and ran all over PSG figuratively and literally. The Boys would score early and maintain possession in the midfield and in their opponent’s defensive half. PSG had a few chances to stop the bleeding but were cut-off more than once by the strategic positioning of #12 J. Roche, the dynamic striker found himself in the passing lanes of PSG and won the majority of 50/50 balls he went in for while capping his day off with a great goal in the second half to put his team up 3-0 as the Boys cruise to their 4th consecutive win of the season.

Goals: Boys Do Cry: #84 Matthew 15’, #17 Evan 43’, #12 J. Roche 46’

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Boys Do Cry # 12 J. Roche

Philly Strikers 0 - 1 Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins FC

In a battle of winless teams, Philly Strikers and Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins FC looked to end their three-game losing streaks that has both teams taking up space at the bottom of the standings. Philly started off their season with a respectful 4-4 draw against Guardians FC but have yet to reproduce the same spark offensively. DWC FC have come close to securing their first points of the season in all three of the prior matches but were unlucky in front of goal. Neither team would dominate in a match that saw a lot of long ball chasing and erratic runs, of the two teams, it would be DWC FC that looked more connected and in control. With just 15 minutes remaining, #11 Bughu of DWC FC would break through the defense and scoring the game winner to the absolute joy of his teammates who shared in his excitement for the 1-0 win over the struggling Philly Strikers who have made a basecamp at the bottom of the standings.

Goals: Donnie Wahlberg’s: #11 Bughu-75’

Yellow Cards: na

Red Cards: na

Man of Match: Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins FC #11 Bughu

Heather’s Hooligans 2 - 0 Bench Mob FC

After starting off their season with two consecutive losses, Heather’s Hooligans have addressed their defensive mistakes and have found their shape up top leading to another strong outing by the Hooligans who made light work of the undefeated Bench Mob FC who only played 2 games prior to their week 5 match. Hooligans would score half-way through the first half and had a great defensive showing out of the backline, most notably #4 P. Egleston who anchored the backline and secured their 2nd shut out of the season. Bench Mob FC found themselves in no mans land more than once as their runs down the heart of the midfield would result in nothing more than a turn over or missed opportunity in front of goal while the non-stop running of #15 C. DeLeo was rewarded with a goal in the 85th minute to secure the win for his team in another outstanding team performance by the Hooligans.

Goals: Heather’s Hooligans: #7 Argyris 21’, #15 C. DeLeo 85’

Yellow cards: Bench Mob: # 26 Laut 85' Dissent

Red cards: na

Man of the Match: Heather's Hooligans #15 C. DeLeo

Septima

SoB Athletic 2 – Kensington Big Cats 1

Sporting Serotonin 1 – Gassed FC 1

Sunday Georgie 1 – Sanko United FC 2