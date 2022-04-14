Philadelphia Union U17s knocked out of GA Cup by Seattle Sounders

The Philadelphia Union U17s run in the Generation adidas Cup came to a screeching halt on Wednesday with a 2-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders.

The Round of 16 match wasn’t one of the matches that was streamed from Frisco, Texas on Wednesday. Seattle’s goals came from Reed Baker-Whiting and Chris Aquino.

THAT’S A W!



Our U-17’s advance in the GA Cup after defeating Philadelphia Union 2-0!



⚽️ Reed Baker-Whiting

⚽️ Chris Aquino



Quarterfinals on Friday! pic.twitter.com/l4HnOb0vkl — Sounders FC Academy (@SoundersAcademy) April 14, 2022

The Union U17s advanced to the Round of 16 after winning their group with a 1-0 win over Weston FC, a 1-1 draw and penalty kick victory over LAFC and a 2-0 win over Flamengo. Marcos Zambrano and Nelson Pierre each scored two of the goals in the competition.

The Union U17s still have another three matches to play in Frisco after a day off today. They play Scottish club Celtic on Friday, Solar SC on Saturday and Charlotte FC on Sunday as part of a showcase for teams eliminated from the competition.

The Union U15s play Colorado Rapids today and Nashville SC tomorrow to wrap up their U15 showcase. They were eliminated from the GA Cup after registering two points in their three group matches (two draws and a loss) and beat Celtic 1-0 in their first showcase match.