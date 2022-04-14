Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union beating teams they’re supposed to beat in early season schedule

Philadelphia Union News

The schedule isn’t easy, it’s just a soft opening

In just six games played the Union are five points clear of second place in the east, and have a whole extra win between them and second place in the Supporters Shield race by virtue of remaining the only undefeated team in MLS. It’s an exceptional run of form, and it’s a testament to the work done in Chester for the past several seasons.

Union U17s knocked out of GA Cup by Seattle Sounders

The U17 team fell 2-0 to the Seattle Sounders in the Round of 16 of the Generation adidas Cup but still has three matches to play as part of a showcase in Frisco, Texas before returning home.

MLS News

FC Cincinnati add Nigerian midfielder Obinna Nwobodo

The Nigerian has featured in over 60 matches in the Turkish Süper Lig including starts in 29 matches this season.

Vancouver Whitecaps in advanced talks to sign Nimes midfielder Andres Cubas

Cubas, 25, is a product of the Boca Juniors academy and has made 21 appearances in Ligue 2 this season with Nimes following the club’s relegation last year, when he made 27 appearances in the top flight. Prior to joining Nimes, Cubas made 51 appearances with CA Talleres in Argentina.

Cristian Dájome contract extended by Vancouver Whitecaps

His 16 goals, 11 assists and 64 appearances since 2020 are the most on the team — including career highs of 12 goals and six assists in 2021 — but the 28-year-old has also provided mentorship to many of the younger South American players, including fellow Colombian Deiber Caicedo.

USMNT center backs Zimmerman, Robinson, Long prove themselves in MLS as countrymen bolt for Europe

With American players increasingly heading overseas and at younger ages, how have three players aged 25, 28 and 29, based in Major League Soccer, sewn up the first three places in the center-back depth chart ahead of VfL Wolfsburg veteran John Brooks or the promising Chris Richards of TSG Hoffenheim, who is on loan from Bayern Munich?

Rest of the World News

Sounders hold off NYCFC charge to reach first SCCL Final

By virtue of their 3-1 win in the first leg, combined with Wednesday’s result, the Sounders emerged as 4-2 aggregate winners to become just the fifth MLS team to reach an SCCL Final, where they will face Liga MX side Pumas.

Liverpool draw with Benfica on Firmino brace to advance to Champions League semis

Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool drew 3-3 with a gutsy Benfica on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League semifinals 6-4 on aggregate.

Guardiola’s side survives scare en route to Champions League semis

It was not easy for Pep Guardiola’s side as they scraped by with a scoreless draw in Spain to reach the semifinals.