Brotherly Game Daily Links: The numbers that tell the story of the Union’s hot start

Philadelphia Union News

Inside the Numbers | Union continue to roll

The first six matches of the 2022 Major League Soccer season have been played and Philadelphia Union continue to roll with strong defense and a unblemished record. Let’s take a deeper dive into the numbers.

MLS News

MLS Power Rankings: Austin FC, Charlotte FC & Orlando City big climbers after Week 6

Union stay at the top of the heap in the MLS Power Rankings.

Taxi Fountas available for DC United debut this weekend

The Designated Player is expected to join training on Wednesday ahead of D.C. United’s home match against Austin FC on Saturday.

Sporting KC Terminate the Contract of Jose Mauri

He was a midseason acquisition in 2021 and played in nine games, with eight starts. He had a goal and an assist in his 605 minutes, but vanished back to the bench as the playoffs were approaching.

So what will MLS do about its TV ratings?

The possible total money being tossed around was way short of what the league had been hoping for, more like $150-$200 million instead of the $300 million they had wanted.

Concacaf News

Pumas reach first Champions League final after draw vs. Cruz Azul

Pumas UNAM played to a scoreless draw against Cruz Azul on Tuesday night to advance 2-1 on aggregate to the Concacaf Champions League final.

NYCFC with comeback task in SF second leg vs. Seattle

The last two contests between the two sides in New York, both in MLS play, saw NYCFC earn a 2-1 victory during the 2017 season followed by a 3-0 triumph in 2019.

Rest of the World News

Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to book Champions League semifinal spot

Substitute Samuel Chukwueze scored a sensational breakaway goal to send Villarreal into the Champions League semifinals at the expense of Bayern Munich with a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena that gave them a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Karim Benzema heads Real Madrid past Chelsea into Champions League semifinals

Carlo Ancelotti’s side came into the match with the upper hand after riding a Benzema hat trick to a 3-1 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, and despite losing the second leg 3-2 to the Champions League holders, they advanced on aggregate.