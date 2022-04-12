Philadelphia Union U17s top Flamengo to win group and advance to GA Cup knockouts

Marcos Zambrano and Nelson Pierre scored in each half and the Philadelphia Union U17s topped Brazilian club Flamengo 2-0 to top Group A and advance to the knockout round of the Generation adidas Cup.

Zambrano, who had created the best chance of the game earlier in the half, got on the end of a curling Luke Martelli free kick and headed it home in the 21st minute to give the Union the lead.

Pierre made it 2-0 in the 45th minute (of 60 minutes) when he combined with Noe Uwimana and beat the goalkeeper from an angled shot after getting behind the defense. Pierre nearly scored moments after coming on as a substitute with a run in behind.

Union goalkeeper Andrew Rick nearly conceded early in the first half when he slipped taking a goal kick on a slick surface but Flamengo was unable to capitalize on the play. They also hit woodwork on a headed attempt off a curling left-footed free kick of their own but ended their three group games without scoring a goal.

The Union topped the group with eight points. They beat Weston FC 1-0 in the first game on a goal from Pierre, tied LAFC on a goal from Zambrano and added an extra point by winning the penalty shootout.

The play Seattle Sounders on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

Highlights from today's U17 2-0 GA Cup win vs Flamengo hot n fresh out the kitchen #BabySnakes@PhilaUnion | @MLS | @MLSNEXT pic.twitter.com/LQpFVInSKw — Philadelphia Union Academy (@phlunionacademy) April 12, 2022

The Union U15 team finished group play with two points. They tied Porto 1-1 and Portland Timbers 2-2 but lost both penalty shootouts and lost 2-0 to Atlanta United in their other group match.

The U15s won their first showcase game 1-0 against Celtic on Tuesday and will be off Wednesday before playing the Colorado Rapids on Thursday and Nashville SC on Friday.