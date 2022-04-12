How to Watch: Philadelphia Union U17s vs Flamengo in Generation adidas Cup

After securing five points in their first two matches, the Philadelphia Union U17s play Brazilian club Flamengo with a chance to win their group and advance to the knockouts of the Generation adidas Cup.

The match will be played at 2 p.m. in Frisco, Texas and will be streamed live on YouTube and Twitch.

The Union opened the GA Cup finals with a 1-0 win over Weston FC and won a penalty shootout over LAFC to pick up an extra point after playing to a 1-1 draw.

The U17 team has several Union II players on the squad, including forwards Nelson Pierre, Bajung Darboe and Marcos Zambrano, defender Frankie Westfield and goalkeeper Andrew Rick.

The 10 group winners in the GA Cup competition all advance to the knockouts along with six second place teams.