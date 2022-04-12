Brotherly Game Daily Links: Jack Elliott makes MLS Team of the Week; Blake makes bench

Philadelphia Union News

Jack Elliott named to MLS Team of the Week

Goalkeeper Andre Blake nearly made it a double inclusion this week, with the Jamaican captain making the TOTW bench after making four saves including a free kick stop against Lucas Zelarayyan late in the opening half.

Goal for Good: How Subaru Park and the Philadelphia Union Achieved Zero Waste

The Union and Subaru estimate they will divert more than 350,000 pounds of waste from local landfills annually beginning this season.

Not yet great, Union’s stellar start might be just the beginning

The Union has been the best team in MLS over the season’s first month-plus, yet it has yet to play consistently well. That’s not a pressbox take but rather the view from the club’s manager.

MLS News

Revs are a mess, Orlando’s offense needs a spark, goalkeeper howlers galore & more from Week 6

It was the weekend of the goalkeeper blunder.

MLS Team of the Week: Ferreira heroics, El Trafico dramatics, Charlotte stunner shape Week 6

Much of MLS Week 6 was about El Trafico, though the ensuing Team of the Week reflects just how many compelling storylines emerged across the league.

Rest of the World News

FOX Sports Announces FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Broadcast Schedule

From Monday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Dec. 18, FOX Sports will present all 64 matches live across FOX (35) and FS1 (29) with every match live streaming on the FOX Sports App.