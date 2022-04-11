Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union still have ‘another level’ to reach after five straight wins

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union have ‘another level’ to reach as MLS’s last undefeated team

“To start like this is something that gives confidence to our group but at the same time, I don’t think we’ve played great yet,” Curtin said. “I think we’ve been good in all the games, we’ve been certainly sound defensively, but we’re not a finished product, which I really, really like at this stage.”

Toronto FC earn a 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake

The Union’s next game is north of the border as they travel to Toronto to face Toronto FC, let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Galaxy downs LAFC, Union stays top of East, and more

LAFC’s wait for a first-ever road win against the L.A. Galaxy continued on Saturday with Greg Vanney’s side defeating their in-state rivals 2-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Atlanta United concedes olimpico goal in 1-0 loss to Charlotte FC

Atlanta United was unable to make it two wins out of two against Charlotte FC this season after falling 1-0 to an olimpico goal in front of over 32,000 fans at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

Rest of the World News

Man City, Liverpool play out thrilling draw in Premier League title showdown

Diogo Jota cancelled out Kevin de Bruyne’s early opener and Sadio Mane rescued a point for the visitors after Gabriel Jesus made it 2-1.