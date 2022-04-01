How to Watch: West Chester United SC vs FC Motown in a U.S. Open Cup replay

Happening Friday night is a ‘replay’ of a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup between West Chester United Soccer Club and FC Motown. This is the second time in two weeks the teams will play, as U.S. Soccer upheld a protest that was filed by FC Motown. The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Adjudication and Discipline Panel found the referee allowed an illegal substitution.

That substitution was when Blaise Milanek scored a second half equalizer but left the field after sustaining a possible concussion. While he was being evaluated the fourth official told West Chester staff they could use a ‘temporary sub’. After the coaching staff was made aware of this they subbed in Ryan Fincher who played until Milanek was well enough to come back on the field. However the switch was made once again and for good during the game’s extra time.

The winner of tonight’s game is still scheduled to host AC Syracuse Pulse in the second Round on Wednesday, April 6th. Thecup.us reports that this is just the second time in the modern era, which accounts from 1995-present, that a result has been successfully protested into a full second match.

How to Watch

Where: Montclair State University; Montclair, NJ

When: 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 1, 2022

Streaming: ESPN+