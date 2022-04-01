Lighthouse United held to scoreless draw and more from the USLPA spring opening weekend

Submitted by the league

The United League kicked off our spring session of the 2021-2022 Season on Sunday March 27, 2022. With the exception of one match, Mother Nature was not able to postpone our opening weekend. Strong winds, and even a few snow showers, were present throughout the region as we were reminded that winter may not be over yet.

MAJOR DIVISION RECAP, WEEK 1

Phoenix Majors-0 vs Lighthouse United-0: Lighthouse traveled up the road to Phoenix in hopes to stay at the top of the Major Division Table. A few big saves were made at each end in a game defined by goalkeeping. Brian Bowler kept Phoenix off the board early with a key stop in a one-on-one situation. Malcomb Kane earned the clean sheet for Phoenix with help from Chris Tocchet on a late goal line clearance that surely would have been the game winner. After 90 minutes, a few yellow cards were all that would end up in the referee’s book.

Inter Vidas-1 vs United German Hungarians-2: The German Hungarians met Vidas at Bartram HS Turf Field in South Philly when an ankle injury forced the German Hungarians into an early substitution. Only a few minutes later, Adam Nork sent in a cross from the left wing which Dan Grindrod drove home to open the scoring. Vidas would not be shut out today and got onto the scoresheet just before halftime. On a counter-attack from the left side, Kody Eberly lofted the ball into the box which found its way into the back of the net with the help of some swirling winds. The German Hungarians thought they pulled ahead five minutes into the second half when Jason Pixley was whistled offside. In the 56th minute he would get his goal and the eventual game winner when Joe Hansen played a through ball to the streaking Pixley who beat the goalkeeper in close.

Vereinigung Erzgebirge Majors-2 vs Lancaster City FC-0: Erzgebirge made the journey westward to take on Lancaster City in a trip that is never easy. Alec Neumann opened the scoring in the 36th minute from the penalty spot. Lancaster gave their all to tie the game but VE’s defense held firm. Jarrad Hines provided the insurance goal in the 87th minute, earning their fourth clean sheet of the League campaign, Erzgebirge sits level with West Chester Majors at 21 points, but has also played two less games at this point in the season.

West Chester Predators-1 vs Colonial SC-0: In our Featured Game of the Week, Colonial visited the pristine grass fields of West Chester’s Delacy Park. The hosts struck midway through the first half when Seidu Shamsudheen finished an assist from Spencer Burkhardt in an otherwise cagey match. Strong defense on both ends and brilliant goalkeeping from Colonial’s Brenden Alfrey kept the game within reach. Colonial was unlucky to have their late equalizer called back for offside in the second half and Cam Sanders earned the clean sheet for the defending Champions.

AROUND THE REST OF THE UNITED LEAGUE

Major Women: Lancaster City FC-14 vs Philadelphia Flames-0: The journey to Lancaster was not friendly to the Philadelphia Flames. Huntingdon Valley Pride 2 vs Danubia-3: Danubia SC faced off against the defending Champions and handed HVAA their first loss of the season:

Major II Men: West Chester Reserves-2 vs Ukrainian Nationals-2: A hard fought match with a couple of penalty kicks saw these Reserve sides draw after 90 minutes:. Phoenix Reserves vs West-Mont United was postponed due to weather related field closures.

WEEK 2 SPRING LOOK AHEAD: In the Major Division, the German Hungarians visit the Ukrainians on Friday night 4/1 at 9pm. On Sunday 4/3, Inter Vidas hosts Vereinigung Erzgebirge at Bartram High School, Phoenix Majors will travel to Lancaster City FC and Lighthouse hosts the Ukrainian Nationals. For the Major Women, the United German Hungarians and Lower South will meet in the battle for the top three, Danubia hosts the Philadelphia Flames, and Huntingdon Valley Pride look to get back to their winning ways in the first leg of the Lancaster double header.

The Major II-Reserve Men see Vereinigung Erzgebirge Reserves host West-Mont United and the Ukrainian Nationals Reserves meet at Phoenix Reserves. Outside of United League play we wish West Chester Predators best of this luck as they continue in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup as well as the Region I Rounds of the Amateur Cup.

Remember to follow our social media and website for the most current fixtures.