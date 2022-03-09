Philadelphia Union II announces six additions to MLS Next Pro roster

A day after announcing academy striker Nelson Pierre as the first signing of the MLS Next Pro era, Philadelphia Union II announced six additions to its roster for the new third division pro league.

The additions announced include 21-year-old Venezuelan midfielders Maike Villero and Juan Perdomo, Drexel and West Chester United star Chris Donovan, former Sporting Kansas City II goalkeeper Brooks Thompson, Georgetown forward and Nathan Nkanji, a defender who impressed playing against Union II in their first preseason match in Clearwater.

Stojanovic, 21, appeared in 29 matches (11 starts) in his two years at Saint Louis University before transferring to Georgetown University in 2021, where he scored nine goals in 18 appearances (18 starts). Stojanovic was also part of a U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team training camp in January 2020 at IMG Academy in Florida.

Thompson, 19, joins the club after playing three years in the USL with Sporting Kansas City II, becoming the youngest professional signing in Sporting Kansas City II history when he signed a USL Championship contract in March of 2019. Since then, Brooks has made 12 appearances for the club. In a shortened 2020 USL Championship season, Thompson made 26 saves and maintained a 1.17 GAA in six matches.

Donovan, 21, scored 30 goals and recorded 13 assists in 60 appearances (57 starts) in his four years at Drexel University. Donovan also won many accolades in his senior year as a Dragon. Some notable accolades include the Philadelphia Inquirer Men’s Soccer Performer of the Year, Chris Jones Philly Soccer Six Player of the Year, Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, and the United Soccer Coaches Atlantic Region First Team.

Perdomo, 21, joins Union II from Venezuelan Primera División side Deportivo Lara. He appeared in 43 matches, scoring two and assisting one. Perdomo will be added to the active roster following receipt of his international transfer certificate.

Villero, 21, joins from Atlético Venezuela C.F., where he scored one goal and one assist in 30 appearances. Villero will be added to the active roster following receipt of his international transfer certificate.

Nathan Nkanji, 20, played for MLS Next club Chargers SC (Nathan Harriel’s former club) before joining UPSL side Florida Premier. He was invited to trial with Union II after impressing the staff in that match.