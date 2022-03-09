Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union nemesis Bradley Wright-Phillips retires

MLS News

Bradley Wright-Phillips, 2-time MLS Golden Boot winner for New York Red Bulls, retires at age 36

Bradley Wright-Phillips, who twice led MLS in goals and whose 117 goals rank sixth in the league’s history, retired on Tuesday at the age of 36.

Power Rankings: Nashville reach summit, Galaxy & Red Bulls soar after Week 2

Union climb to forth in the latest edition of the MLS Power Rankings.

Nashville SC sponsor to pay MLS club solely in bitcoin

Nashville SC announced on Tuesday its latest sponsor with the addition of Valkyrie Investments, a Nashville-based investment manager focused on digital assets. The partnership makes Nashville the first MLS team to accept its full sponsor fee in bitcoin.

Rest of the World News

Inter Milan get Lautaro wonder goal, but fall flat after Alexis red

Bayern Munich steamrolled past Salzburg while Inter kept things interesting at Anfield.

Castellanos steers NYCFC to victory over Comunicaciones

Valentin Castellanos scored a goal and had two assists to lead New York City FC to a 3-1 victory over Comunicaciones of Guatemala.

Montero’s brace gives Sounders a leg up against Club Leon

The Sounders enjoyed a commanding performance and could have had more goals if not for the goalkeeping heroics of Club Leon No. 1 Rodolfo Cota.